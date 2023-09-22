Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MakerDAO: Okay, I Was Wrong

Sep. 22, 2023 2:55 PM ETMaker USD (MKR-USD)DAI-USD
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • After a 100% rally from the low earlier this summer, I've clearly been wrong about MKR since my late June sell call.
  • The growth in supply of DAI and the attractive yield from Maker's DSR program has been a big driver of capital gains in MKR.
  • Given governance centralization is still a major concern and the new direction of MakerDAO, I think it's wise to wait rather than chase.
  • But this has certainly been a humbling few months and I'm upgrading MKR from sell to hold.

DeFi -Decentralized Finance on dark blue abstract polygonal background. Concept of blockchain, decentralized financial system

putilich

This may come as a surprise to some of my followers - maybe not a surprise at all to others - but I occasionally get things wrong. From a crypto asset standpoint, the best example of such an instance might be my

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.23K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.