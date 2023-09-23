Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Inflation Gauges, Meta Event, Nike Numbers And Stocks Splits

Sep. 23, 2023 10:30 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META), WDAY, IVP, ZJYL, VTMX, FTK, RBT, FATH, CART
Inflation trends will again be the key focus of investors next week, with the U.S. PCE inflation reading and flash CPI reports from Europe due to be released. Other economic reports of interest include updates on durable goods, consumer confidence, new home sales, and the advanced goods trade balance. Analysts think the overall balance of data releases could confirm a cooling economy. Core PCE inflation, also known informally as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is forecast to be up 0.2% month-over-month to push the year-over-year rate down to 3.8%. Earnings reports in the week ahead include releases from Micron Technology (MU) (analysis), Costco (COST), Nike (NKE) (preview), and Jefferies Group (JEF). In the tech sector, Meta Platforms will host its highly-anticipated Meta Connect and Huawei will hold a key product event. Energy investors will be watching the TotalEnergies (TTE) Investor Day event amid a recent rally in oil prices.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, September 25 - THOR Industries (THO).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 26 - Costco (COST), Cintas (CTAS), and United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 27 - Micron Technology (MU), Paychex (PAYX), and Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 28 - Accenture (ACN), Nike (NKE), CarMax (KMX), and Jabil (JBL).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, September 29 - Carnival (CCL).

Volatility watch: Short interest levels are elevated again on Novavax (NVAX) and Wayfair (W

