San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Has Become Reasonably Valued

Summary

  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is a gas trust with properties in northwestern New Mexico.
  • The trust has greatly benefited from the war in Ukraine, but faces long-term threats from the shift to renewable energy sources.
  • The trust has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade. It is not a buy-and-hold stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is essentially a gas trust, as it produces a negligible amount of oil. It was formed in 1980 and has a market capitalization of $321 million. All its producing

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Comments (1)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 4:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.32K)
I held it once but a 35% erosion of value Y/Y is not covered by the dividend.
