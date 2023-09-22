Equity CEFs: ETW Is The Most Compelling Fund To Own Now

Scott Olson

There's been heavy selling in the Eaton Vance equity closed-end funds ("CEFs") for a while now, as I believe institutions, especially leveraged banks and financial institutions, continue to sell assets to try and shore up their balance sheets.

Though CEFs, both bond and equity, would not necessarily be heavily owned by banks and financial institutions, even relatively small positions could be in the tens of thousands of shares. Morgan Stanley (MS), for example, is typically the largest institutional shareholder of most CEFs, but there are hundreds of institutions who also own CEFs.

So if leveraged institutions like banks are the ones needing to sell and are causing all of these valuation drops in CEFs right now, then what does that tell you about their investment prowess in the first place?

I believe this is creating some opportunities in some of the larger CEF fund families, like Nuveen and Eaton Vance, which typically would have more institutional shareholders and thus may be bearing the bulk of the indiscriminate selling.

And the one fund that I believe offers the best portfolio and income strategy in a difficult market environment along with the best valuation is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW), $7.69 real time market price, -0.25%.

Understand, I'm not saying ETW is going to give you the greatest upside potential, but in terms of portfolio diversification, with a very defensive option write strategy and a tax-advantaged 9.1% current yield paid monthly, I like to think of ETW as more of a very high-yielding bond fund w/out the high-yield risk.

ETW owns only stocks and uses no leverage so you don't have to worry about leverage expenses going up with interest rates. Yes, ETW owns most of the mega-cap technology names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) among its top 10 holdings, but ETW also owns large cap global stocks in Europe and the Far East, i.e., Japan.

Here is ETW's Fact Sheet for a snapshot of the fund as of June 30th: