Equity CEFs: ETW Is The Most Compelling Fund To Own Now

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Heavy selling in Eaton Vance equity CEFs by leveraged banks and financial institutions is causing extreme valuation drops.
  • Opportunities may arise in larger CEF fund families like Nuveen and Eaton Vance due to indiscriminate selling by institutions without regard to price or NAV performance.
  • The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund offers the most compelling opportunity due to a defensive option write strategy and a tax-advantaged 9.1% current yield.
  • This is in addition to a fund whose NAV is largely keeping up with the S&P 500 and should actually outperform the S&P 500 in a more defensive market environment.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

There's been heavy selling in the Eaton Vance equity closed-end funds ("CEFs") for a while now, as I believe institutions, especially leveraged banks and financial institutions, continue to sell assets to try and shore up their balance sheets.

12

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.   ~ Douglas Albo 

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.88K Followers

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETW, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (17)

R
RetiredinIndy
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (927)
I just opened a position in ETJ based on your very recent article and now you are touting ETW. Which is better?
johnny812 profile picture
johnny812
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (1.24K)
appreciate you sharing your insights! Good stuff as usual.
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (775)
ETW looks like it has performed well through the years as has LGI (Any Thoughts on LGI) I will keep a watch on ETW as I am always looking to invest in funds that I can buy and hold forever and not continuously worry about them.
e
eppowell
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (325)
I bought ETW in Sept 2010 at $13.20 per share. Yes, it has gone down and yes, they have cut dividends and a portion of their dividend is ROC. While I have added more over time (2,500 shares total), with the ROC, my total buy price is showing $5.06. As long as I never sell or they never go belly up, I should be ok. Another 10 years and with ROC, my buy price will probably be under $0. At that point, I'd guess it is a really good deal.... assuming the ROC portion is still coming - I'm not sure how that works if you go below zero. My assumption based on what I've read is that you still get it but you get taxed as income on the ROC portion versus being untaxed like it is now (unless you sell). Also, this is in my wife's IRA so just hanging onto it. Still got 14 years before she'll even have access to taking money out.
RichardB99 profile picture
RichardB99
Today, 4:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (594)
@Douglas Albo from your keyboard to the market's ear :)
15714222
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (190)
1yr Z score was better a few days ago...but a buy on recent price drops... for sure for income investors.

Long etw and exg!
mrmedusa profile picture
mrmedusa
Today, 3:50 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.48K)
Thanks, Doug Bought on your earlier recommendation, and just added today.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (3.61K)
Good article, however, it appears that the NAV gain over the 3, 5 & 10 year period is less than the NAV gain for the category, per CEF Connect.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 3:57 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.37K)
@rickevantodd They lump sum all equity option CEFs together, even global funds. It's a worthless comparison
r
rip1955
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (819)
Thank you for the article. Upon reading more into the tax advantaged nature of the fund, it appears a way to defer capital gains. Most of the distribution if RoC, yet NAV keeps pace. I have to better understand the taxation but interesting fund
D
DadRuss72
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (1.09K)
The all time high is 23 and change. Pass. Chart is too ugly. Not sacrificing principal to chase yield.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 3:41 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.37K)
@DadRuss72 These are high yield paying funds. Most of their MKT prices go down over time but that doesn't mean they haven't had good tax-advantaged total return performance over the years. The Eaton Vance funds definitely started off poorly from 2005 or so but they have improved their NAV performance a lot over the past 5-10 years. But where a fund's MKT price goes is up to shareholders and right now, ETW's MKT price is on sale.
w
wwn2001
Today, 3:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.15K)
I assume this isn't a buy and hold, because all they've done is cut their dividend periodically, and share price has dropped over the long haul.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 3:30 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.37K)
@wwn2001 Well then, the Gabelli funds should be right down your alley. They don't cut even when their funds obviously need to.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 3:42 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.37K)
@wwn2001 Actually, I DO think ETW is one of the only CEFs you could buy and hold.
gstromb101 profile picture
gstromb101
Today, 3:10 PM
Investing Group
Comments (100)
How would you compare ETW to ETV?
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 3:26 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.37K)
@gstromb101 Very similar. ETV is all US stocks while ETW is global stocks. But there's a lot of overlap in their top holdings. Both use the same high option strategy with an intrinsic value covering 96% of each fund's portfolio. ETV is just trading at a narrower discount.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
