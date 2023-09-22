arlutz73

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) founded in 1894, is the second largest chocolate manufacturing company in the United States. It is a stable player with a great corporate culture and product portfolio, but its future growth does not seem as bright as it used to be, making a great company not a good investment. After a drop of more than 20% from highs in May of this year, is it time to start thinking about it, or are there better alternatives?

Business Model

Hershey segments its revenue into 3 categories: North America Confectionary (82% of net sales and 33% operating margin), North America Salty Snacks (10% of sales and 16% operating margin), and International (8% of net sales and 14% operating margin). Its product portfolio is composed of over 100 different brands, some of them really famous, such as Hershey, Reeses, Kit Kat, Ice Cubes, Kisses, etc. Online channels represent 5% of total sales; in 2017, this number was just 1%. This is good because Hershey is opening up new possibilities for improving its omnichannel. Although most people buy these kinds of products at supermarkets or retail shops, these kinds of online purchases are great for big events or parties, boosting the purchase volume.

In Salty products, they are #1 in terms (slide 9) of market share (they went up from #2), and in pretzels, they are also #1 (they went up from #3), so these are very positive results and say a lot about the good work of the management. They expect salty snacks to be the fastest-growing segment in volume terms, while they have more pricing power at American Confectionary.

Improving and optimizing the company

One big advantage of Hershey, compared to smaller players, is that it is vertically integrated, as most of its products are manufactured in the States under its own plants, which means that it can lead to better cost control and optimization of the supply chain. This only increases the barriers to entry for new players that want to disrupt the industry. One of its main focuses will be increasing the capacity of production, so the projected utilization will increase as well. This strategic move will have more positive effects thanks to its economies of scale and increase in productivity. Finally, they will increase the digitalization of the business, so they can achieve more flexible manufacturing, agile fulfillment, and enhanced portfolio capabilities. A positive aspect of being vertically integrated is that, despite suffering from higher fixed costs in times when demand is weak, the investments they make are made for the long term with the idea that the company lasts. It was founded in the 19th century, so the Lindy Effect is very strong.

For retail companies that sell in brick-and-mortar shops, it is really important how you present yourself to the public . In the end, companies have limited shelf space in supermarkets and retail shops, which will show the bestselling brands on the front end of their shelves, so they have to make the most of it. Unlike for heavier beverages, eye-catching cardboard shelves are sufficient to display a wide variety of products. This greater presence increases their sales, and, therefore, supermarkets are more interested in showing them. This way, they activate a small flywheel that feeds back, and both parties win.

In the marketing course at my university, they told us that lesser-known brands do not benefit as much from advertising and are much more affected by the way they are placed on store shelves. But well-known brands benefit more from advertising because customers come to stores looking for those products, especially if there are new variations and extensions of the well-known brands, for example, a new flavor of Reese's. This is perfectly applicable to any consumer staple company that has many different brands.

Capital allocation

I think it is one of the most important aspects of any investment, but even more so if we talk about mature companies that generate tons of cash but do not have great growth. What management do with this cash can mean a difference in performance compared to their rivals. That is why I am happy to see that their first capital allocation option is reinvesting in their own business. Taking into account Hershey’s high ROIC (23%) and high reinvestment rate (17% average during the last 7 years) is a good way to compound and create value. The dividend payout ratio seems reasonable to me. It has been able to raise it at a CAGR of 8% during the past 7 years while at the same time reducing the percentage of shares outstanding by 4%. It is good to hear that they are willing to do opportunistic buybacks if they have excess cash or if the stock is under its fair value (last year's PE multiple has been extraordinary high for the company, so the pace of repurchases has decreased). They also spent 33% of the last 7 years FCF making acquisitions, especially in the North America Salty products segment, in which they see a lot of growth ahead. Finally, Hershey spent around 1% of sales in R&D and 5% of sales in advertising.

Competitors

In terms of financials, Hershey is better than MDLZ in all of them. But how does Hershey compare to other alternatives in the consumer/defense sector, such as PepsiCo (PEP)? (I wrote an article about it.) The result is pretty similar. In any case, something I like about Pepsi is that its product portfolio is much more diversified, including drinks and salty snacks. But also, thanks to its size, reputation, and logistics, I would not be surprised if, perhaps in the future, it makes associations or collaborations with chocolate and sweet products. We already saw how good they are at capital allocation and making acquisitions (they bought Celsius shares at $75). That scale also allows them to spend a lot more in absolute terms in R&D, M&A, and marketing. This is perhaps more of a personal preference, but if I am going to have exposure to the consumer staples sector, all these points in favor of Pepsi make me opt for it and not leave room for Hershey in a concentrated portfolio.

Financials

What we can see in the image below are the financials of the company. At first sight, the 7-year CAGR has been much faster in the bottom line (13.2% 7-year CAGR) than in the top line (4.9% 7-year CAGR), thanks to the effect of the share repurchase (-4% shares outstanding in the last 7 years), but above all, thanks to the margin expansion. Returns have experienced negative results, mainly due to the effect of acquisitions. Debt levels remain at manageable levels. But there are some important points to comment on here.

Capital expenditures are going to suffer a raise in the coming years, mainly to facilitate the implementation of the ERP system, accommodate capacity expansion, foster innovation, and achieve cost savings. The rise in capital expenditures for the year 2023 is predominantly attributed to crucial strategic endeavors. These encompass the expansion of core confection capacity and ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, including the construction and enhancement of a new ERP system. As I have mentioned before, all these investments are made for the long run.

This increase in CAPEX will affect the FCF in the short run. Normally, I use two different ways of calculating the FCF of a company. According to the image below, FCF I is calculated as: OCF-D&A (as a proxy of maintenance CAPEX)-Stock Options (around 0.68% of sales). And FCF II is calculated as: OCF-Total CAPEX. Both FCF will tend to converge from 2025 onwards, so there are not huge differences in using one or the other.

Another important factor for the company is to find out what has caused its growth in net revenues. According to the image below, in cumulative terms, the price has increased by 15.5% during the last 7 years. Volume has been responsible for 10.8% of that growth, while M&A impact has contributed 11.1%. This is a common pattern that we are seeing in these kinds of consumer stapler companies: price has had a sharper increase than volume. Is not as evident as in the case of Pepsi (I linked my deep dive about the company), but has occurred the same. The company is aware of it, and in its investor day presentation (slide 61), it guided to increase organic net sales growth evenly between price (1.5%) and volume (1.5%). Even so, quarterly growth this year is following the same path, aggressive price increases and modest or negative volume growth. Without a doubt, inflation has benefited these types of companies with very strong brands since they have managed to pass the increased costs on to consumers at a premium. I hope that growth normalizes if inflation does the same.

Valuation

The point at which a good company can turn into a bad investment if we pay too much for it. According to the guides provided by the company, they expect top-line growth rates in the mid-single digits and bottom-line growth rates in the high single digits. I do not know if they are taking M&A into account, but historically, it has contributed 1.6% of the annual growth rate to net revenues, so maybe these numbers are a bit conservative.

Source: 2023 Investors Day

I have modeled Hershey’s sales, net income, and FCF so I can get a fair value and price targets for the company. Thanks to the margin expansion and the effect of share repurchases, the bottom line will keep growing at a faster pace. $211 (in yellow) is the price at which the company is trading today. According to growth expectations and the quality of the company, I think a 20x multiple (in yellow) could be reasonable for Hershey. By using this, we can get the expected price of the stock for the coming years. For the year 2027, according to the model, Hershey could be trading at $298, which, based on actual prices, would give us a 7.13% IRR (in green). The price at which it should be purchased, to obtain returns close to 10% CAGR, should be $185. This would be a 33% drawdown from highs, which would be greater than the one experienced due to the COVID drop. Maybe $200 is reasonable enough. Due to the fact that it would represent only a 10% drop from current levels, I rate the stock as a hold.

Other important graphs

Hershey's stock is seeing a strong correction (-22.81%) from all-time highs, although there have been several occasions where drawdowns have exceeded this level. In 2020, the shares plummeted 30%, less than many other companies in the market, so we could say that Hershey has a fairly defensive profile, like most consumer staplers.

After this drawdown, the 10-year total return has been lower than that of its aforementioned competitors PEP and MDLZ and that of the S&P500.

Currently, there is a divergence between the share price and the evolution of its EPS. We will have to wait and see if the EPS drops to catch up with the price or if an investment opportunity is really brewing.

Risks

If growth rates are not going to be that high, it could be because of external competence. Not so long ago, "The Bear Cave" substack published an interesting article on how the new Mr. Beast healthier chocolate bars are going to take some of Hershey’s profits. These new snacks are going to compete with Hershey's products on supermarket shelves. They have a really strong marketing and visible face behind them, making their customers feel like fans, which is something really difficult to compete against.

Lack of spending on R&D and advertising may cause them to be short on new products. They are alleviating this through acquisitions, but they will have to focus on making sugar-free and healthier products that, like in the case of Pepsi, are the ones that will grow the most due to pure changes in consumer spending. Just to put things in perspective, in 2022, Hershey only spent $518 million on marketing, compared to the more than $20B that Pepsi spent in that same year. The advantages of scale are very notable in this sector.

Exposure to fluctuations in raw materials. The one that affects Hershey the most is the price of cocoa, which is at its highest since 2011. This is something that is beyond the control of the companies. There are 2 ways of dealing with this problem. As the company states on page 150 of it 2022 annual report: “Our costs for cocoa products will not necessarily reflect market price fluctuations because of our forward purchasing and hedging practices, premiums and discounts reflective of varying delivery times”. Consequently, the average costs may not necessarily align with the prices of the average futures contracts. Other alternative is to try to pass the increased costs on to the consumer, relying on their brand power and price elasticity models. This means that the company is not cyclical on the demand side, but a bit more on the cost side.

Conclusion

After this analysis, I can say that I liked Hershey as a company, although I have already commented before that to have exposure to the consumer staples sector, I would opt for a company with greater scale and product diversification. The stock has undergone a strong correction and already seems to be close to interesting prices. In any case, due to the low IRRs offered in my valuation model, I have preferred to rate the stock as a hold, rather than a buy, because I believe there may be better opportunities in other companies.