ServiceNow: Unlikely To Win In A Higher Rate Environment

Sep. 22, 2023 3:56 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)1 Comment
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • 5%+ interest rates have impacted tech sector valuations, making ServiceNow vulnerable despite its YTD rise.
  • Aggressive headcount growth and potential saturation are limiting margin expansion for ServiceNow.
  • Subscription revenue growth is slowing down, as are large customer quarterly additions.
  • At ~10x FY24 revenue and >40x FY24 EPS, ServiceNow is overdue for a correction.
ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

For the most part, 5%+ interest rates have killed off double-digit revenue valuation multiples for a broad swath of the tech sector, except for the fastest-growing stocks. In an environment where idle cash can earn so much, it doesn't make much sense to overallocate to

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

Dollar Grove profile picture
Dollar Grove
Today, 4:09 PM
Such articles are not just hilarious but actually infuriating. You can’t say that one of the most well managed and most profitable and most innovative tech companies on the planet can’t win in a high interest rate environment. NOW is a $100b+ giant and is still growing revenue in the mid to high twenties every year, which is just unique. It also delivers world class income and fcf margins. It’s the benchmark in the tech world and this is why it has delivered world class returns for investors and the stock hasn’t plunged like other once high flying tech names. It’s just sad that folks out there follow such “analysts”. I’m not long NOW but the article and the headline are ridiculous
