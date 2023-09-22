Ethan Miller

The combination of combat sports and entertainment units in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) offers a promising investment in the UFC and WWE sports leagues. The combination was consummated on September 12 with the stock trading above $100, yet a media rights deal announced days later cratered the stock. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock following this massive dip into the mid-$80s.

Source: Finviz

Media Rights Deals

A big part of the investment story for the new TKO was the expected large boost in media rights fees, with the combined UFC and WWE offering the potential for a more premium valuation. The company announced a media rights deal for the Friday Night Smack Down WWE show in a potentially slight disappointment to the market.

The deal moves the WWE programming back to the USA Network on NBCUniversal (CMCSA) starting in October 2024. The 5-year deal has a reported value of $1.4 billion according to the WSJ, below the previous expectation for a $1.5 billion deal.

Previously, the WWE had a deal for about $1.0 billion, or equivalent to $200 million annually, for this media property. Even a disappointing $1.4 billion valuation is a 40% increase in the rights payments.

TKO was built as a premium sports and entertainment company, with the combination of the UFC and WWE helping the company implement the best business practices for both groups. The combination was expected to lead to enhanced sponsorship opportunities and to help maximize media rights values with the control over 1+ billion global fans and social media followers.

Source: TKO deal infographic

While the announced media deal is a large increase in value, the numbers don't suggest a combination had much effect on the deal value. The market probably shouldn't read too much into the reported rights value, considering the merger was only consummated a week prior to this deal and management hasn't had time to implement best practices and a combined push into expanded media rights.

After the deal close, Guggenheim Securities was bullish on TKO generating $100+ million in operating synergies along with over $200+ million in revenue synergies. Though, this first media rights deal doesn't reinforce this theory.

Incoming Estimates

As with a lot of sports teams and leagues, the valuation isn't always based on current revenues. Right now, media sports rights are only rising and investors can factor in updates in future deals for the UFC and the other WWE properties.

With the merger just closing last week, the market will start looking at the 2024 estimates, the first full year of the combined company. These numbers will include partial upside from the just announced media deal for Friday Night Smack Down.

The stock has a market cap down to only $14.5 billion now on the dip in TKO to only $83. The company will have a fully diluted share count of ~170 million.

TKO generated ~$1.0 billion in combined adjusted EBITDA in 2022. The combined company should generate higher EBITDA going forward with merger synergies and new media rights deals.

Source: UFC/WWE merger presentation

The stock trades at only a $14.5 billion market cap and adjusted EBITDA target of $1.25 billion for 2024. TKO will see improved media rights rates going forward in 2024 and beyond as multiple WWE new deals are signed and the big UFC deal comes up.

Data by YCharts

The stock has an EV of ~$17.5 billion, leaving the stock trading at only 14x adjusted EBITDA targets for 2024.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should use the stock weakness to load up on TKO Group Holdings, Inc. The stock offers a great opportunity to invest directly in an action sports league and large entertainment sports properties at an attractive price after the stock has now fallen $20 from the highs.