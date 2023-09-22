Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IGD: Time To Divest This Financials Heavy Equity CEF

Summary

  • Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is an equity closed-end fund with a 9.6% dividend yield.
  • The fund has failed to produce meaningful total returns in 2023 due to the negative impact of higher rates on dividend-paying equities.
  • The fund is currently utilizing over 70% ROC to pay its dividend due to the underperformance in the global equity portfolio it holds.
  • IGD has a high concentration in financials, which could be negatively affected if stresses in the banking sector re-emerge.
  • Investors now have alternative options in high-yielding, low-risk assets such as treasuries and AAA CLOs.

Business Meeting Collaboration

PixelsEffect

Thesis

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is an equity closed end fund. The closed end management company holds global equities and seeks a high level of current income. The fund currently sports a 9.6% dividend yield, but has

