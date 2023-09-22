Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McDonald's: A Bit Pricey But Very Interesting

Sep. 22, 2023 4:45 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)3 Comments
Summary

  • McDonald's Corporation is a dividend-paying company with a long history of growth and strong returns for investors.
  • The company's revenues have been stagnant in recent years, but it has shown impressive growth in net income and diluted EPS.
  • McDonald's has consistently increased its dividend payment and offers a sustainable payout ratio, making it an interesting investment option.
  • The company just announced an increase on royalties of 25% for new franchisees, which should add revenue over time.

When it comes to dividend-paying companies with a very long history of growth, few compare with McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The company is known for its burgers, fries, and shakes, although broken shake machines are a long-running Internet meme. I

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.37K Followers
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

n
notre
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (1.6K)
The quality of food was never good but now the customer service is the worst in history.
@fegroup profile picture
@fegroup
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (113)
The increase in "royalties" applies to individual "franchises," not "franchisees". There's a difference, Each McDonald's location is an individual franchise contract.
.
PaisleyPark profile picture
PaisleyPark
Today, 5:14 PM
Comments (24)
It's a solidly run company, but an a high PE. Once we get through this choppiness, it should get another leg higher.
