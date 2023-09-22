Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lifezone Metals: A High-Risk High-Reward Play On Battery-Driven Commodity Opportunities

Summary

  • Lifezone Metals is a pre-production mining company with a nickel sulphide project in Tanzania (Kabanga) that has the potential to be one of the world's largest.
  • The company's proprietary Hydromet technology could prove to be meaningfully more efficient and environmentally-friendly for smelting/refining nickel.
  • A final feasibility study is expected in 2024, but BHP is already onboard as a partner; commercial ore production is currently estimated to begin in 2026.
  • While there are significant risks involved, the increasing demand for nickel in industries such as aerospace and electric vehicles presents an attractive opportunity for Lifezone.
Sulfide Nickel Ore

Photon-Photos

Mining is a risky endeavor in the best of times, in no small part due to the swings in commodity prices, but pre-production mining companies are in a risk category all their own and basically on par with biotech in terms of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Comments (1)

S
SETH D
Today, 5:17 PM
Comments (2)
There's a US$6 million market cap company listed in Australia that surrounds Kabanga and they're starting to discover nickel. ADD.ASX
