The Preferred Share Dilemma Chimera Created For Themselves

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary

  • Chimera Investment Corporation is considering whether to keep CIM-B as a fixed-rate dividend or allow it to float as originally intended.
  • The company previously stated that the LIBOR rate payable on their preferred shares was already replaced with SOFR by operation of law.
  • The company's financial statements stated unequivocally that series B, C, and D would float. These statements were filed with the SEC a month after SOFR replaced LIBOR.
  • Shareholders who are concerned that the company may attempt to classify CIM-B as a fixed-rate share, despite their prior statements, may want to consider reaching out to the company.
Ethics is underscored heavily in a document: morality has relevance!

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is debating whether they should try to pull a fast one on some of their preferred shareholders.

They have four series of preferred shares:

  1. CIM-A (CIM.PR.A)
  2. CIM-B (NYSE:CIM.PR.B)
  3. CIM-C (NYSE:CIM.PR.C)
  4. CIM-D (

Comments (6)

M
Maverick61a
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (97)
Sorry but you are wrong. You are COMPLETELY IGNORING other language in the same 10-Q

I would not hold out hope on that statement in the 10-Q which technically as of 6-30 (the date of the financials) was accurate. Especially since if you go on reading on page 71 in the SAME 10-Q there is this detailed discussion on the LIBOR transition. NOTE the last 2 sentences - the PROSPECTUS is the governing document, not the 10-Q. It is the language in the prospectus that matters. And CIM-B;s language is like PMT-A - it is much different from CIM-D

here are the last 2 sentences from the section below I am referring to:

“Holders of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares should refer to the relevant prospectus to understand the USD-LIBOR cessation provisions applicable to that class. We do not currently intend to amend any of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares to change the existing USD-LIBOR cessation fallbacks.”

Here is the entire section on page 71:

Effect of U.S. Dollar London Inter Bank Offered Rate or, LIBOR transition

The interest rates on our certain adjustable-rate mortgage loans in our securitizations are based on LIBOR, as are some classes of our preferred stock. On March 5, 2021, the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, which regulates LIBOR, announced that all LIBOR tenors relevant to us will cease to be published or will no longer be representative after June 30, 2023. The FCA’s announcement coincides with the March 5, 2021, announcement of LIBOR’s administrator, the ICE Benchmark Administration Limited, or IBA, indicating that, as a result of not having access to input data necessary to calculate LIBOR tenors relevant to us on a representative basis after June 30, 2023, IBA would have to cease publication of such LIBOR tenors immediately after the last publication on June 30, 2023. These announcements mean that any of our LIBOR-based adjustable-rate mortgage loans have been converted as of July 1, 2023.

On March 15, 2022, President Biden signed the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the “Act”), which transitions contracts that use LIBOR as a benchmark for adjustable interest rates to another benchmark, effective July 1, 2023 as LIBOR is permanently discontinued. The Act provides, among other things, that a default alternative benchmark based on SOFR published by the New York Federal Reserve Bank will automatically apply after the LIBOR replacement date for any contract that does not select a benchmark replacement for LIBOR or identify a person authorized to select a benchmark replacement after LIBOR is permanently discontinued. The Act also provides that if the SOFR-based benchmark replacement is selected to replace LIBOR, the person responsible under a contract for determining values is not required to obtain the consent of anyone before determining values based on that benchmark replacement. The Act further creates a safe harbor by ensuring that the SOFR-based benchmark replacement is by law a commercially reasonable replacement for LIBOR, that the use of that benchmark replacement cannot be deemed a breach of a contract or an impairment of the right of any person to receive payment under that contract, and that no person can be liable for selecting or using that benchmark replacement. The Act further authorizes the Board of the Federal Reserve to promulgate regulations under the statute to designate specific SOFR-based rates that incorporate the statutory spread adjustments as replacement rates for covered LIBOR contracts. The Federal Reserve’s final rules were issued in December 2022 and provide for the following SOFR-based replacement rates: (i) SOFR compounded in arrears for derivatives, using the same methodology as under the International Swaps and Derivatives Association protocol, (ii) CME Term SOFR for all covered cash products, except FHFA-regulated entity contracts and (iii) a 30-day compounded SOFR average for certain FHFA-regulated entity contracts.

We are evaluating the impact of the final rules on adjustable-rate mortgage loan investments covered by the legislation and will continue to consider all available options, including the potential impact on certain classes of our outstanding fixed-to-floating preferred stock. However, we believe that the Act has provided some measure of certainty with respect to the treatment of such instruments. As our LIBOR-based adjustable-rate mortgage loans in our securitizations are converted to SOFR, the differences between LIBOR and SOFR, plus the recommended spread adjustment, could result in interest income that is lower than if LIBOR had remained available. It is not yet possible to predict the magnitude of LIBOR’s end on our interest income and other operations given the remaining uncertainty about future SOFR rates. Holders of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares should refer to the relevant prospectus to understand the USD-LIBOR cessation provisions applicable to that class. We do not currently intend to amend any of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares to change the existing USD-LIBOR cessation fallbacks.
D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (746)
@Maverick61a you may be right. I have no idea and wouldn't argue since it sounds reasonable.

If they dont follow the prospectus and all is legal, could one raise an argument for misdirection or manipulation by making statements to the contrary?
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Today, 6:05 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (18.89K)
@Maverick61a Thanks for sharing your opinion.

Do you think the document being effective as of 6-30-2023 means they changed their mind the moment after LIBOR ended? They saw the law, but decided:
"Well, it's 6-30-2023. We can still say it will float because the law isn't changing today."

I doubt that's what you mean because if they decided to make the statement accurate only for 6/30/2203, they would've updated in section 16 (page 43). This is what it says:

"16. Subsequent events.
None."

So, that was probably not what you meant.

If you want to quote the last 2 sentences, give it the context of including the prior sentence as well:
"It is not yet possible to predict the magnitude of LIBOR’s end on our interest income and other operations given the remaining uncertainty about future SOFR rates."

The reason given for the impact of LIBOR on interest income and other operations was stated as uncertainty about future SOFR rates.

As of the date they made those statements, including the statements in the presentation, they agreed that the LIBOR Act had updated those terms by act of law. There was no need to amend them, since the LIBOR act was doing it for them. It didn't become a question until they saw PMT try to pull some crap with a similar prospectus.
R
Rule of 72t
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (477)
I'm heavily invested in this. I bought CIM-B prior to any of the PMT shenanigans in anticipation of the upcoming floating rate and have continued to add to my position as March 2024 approaches. The uncertainty has already caused investment loss as CIM-B trades lower than CIM-D, despite a higher floating spread.

CIM has stated CIM-B will float. They have also said SOFR replaced LIBOR on the preferreds. Combining the two separate statements leads to a clear conclusion.

Given the response you received from investor relations, it has me rereading everything from a distrusting perspective. This paragraph on page 71 reads differently than other statements made by CIM.

www.chimerareit.com/...

"We are evaluating the impact of the final rules on adjustable-rate mortgage loan investments covered by the legislation and will continue to consider all available options, including the potential impact on certain classes of our outstanding fixed-to-floating preferred stock. However, we believe that the Act has provided some measure of certainty with respect to the treatment of such instruments. As our LIBOR-based adjustable-rate mortgage loans in our securitizations are converted to SOFR, the differences between LIBOR and SOFR, plus the recommended spread adjustment, could result in interest income that is lower than if LIBOR had remained available. It is not yet possible to predict the magnitude of LIBOR's end on our interest income and other operations given the remaining uncertainty about future SOFR rates. Holders of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares should refer to the relevant prospectus to understand the USD-LIBOR cessation provisions applicable to that class. We do not currently intend to amend any of our fixed-to-floating preferred shares to change the existing USD-LIBOR cessation fallbacks."

The LIBOR Act gave certainty to the treatment of the preferred shares. But it doesn't say what that certainty is. Then it says to refer to the prospectus and that there won't be an amendment to the fallback. CIM-B's fallback is the same as PMT-A and PMT-B. If CIM does not intend to amend the prospectus and the prospectus says "If there was no such Dividend Period, the dividend shall be calculated at the dividend rate in effort for the immediately preceding Dividend Period." then I'm concerned that CIM is going to try to interpret the prospectus in a way that allows them to pay a lower interest rate. I am in agreement with you that it's impossible not to have a dividend period, as dividend period is defined as a three month time period.

There is an ethical third option. If CIM interprets a prospectus one way and a 10Q and investor presentation that says another, then they can resolve the issue by calling the shares.
Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Today, 5:51 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.76K)
CIM is just waiting to see how successful PMT is in cheating its investors before it decides what it will do. This is ethical relativism.
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 5:46 PM
Premium
Comments (3.06K)
Thanks, I've invested heavily in the CIM-B's, and have, in part, relied on your previous publications, and on the faith I put on all your research. In fact, I will refer this Article to a a prominent Wall Street Capital Group.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED: June 30, 2023
. . . . .

(e) Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848)

In March 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standard Update (ASU) No. 2020-4, Reference Rate Reform: Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting. The amendments in this update provide optional expedients and exceptions for applying GAAP to contracts, hedging relationships, and other transactions affected by reference rate reform if certain criteria are met. The amendments in this update apply only to contracts, hedging relationships, and other transactions that reference London Inter Bank Offering Rate (or LIBOR) or another reference rate expected to be discontinued because of reference rate reform. The amendments in this update are effective for contracts held by the Company subject to reference rate reform that fall within the scope of this update beginning immediately through December 31, 2024, as extended under ASU No. 2022-06, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Deferral of the Sunset Date of Topic 848. The Company has not yet had any contracts modified to adopt reference rate reform. When a contract within the scope of this update is updated for reference rate reform, the Company will evaluate the impact in accordance with this update.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
