Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLD And SLV: Good Time To Be A Contrarian

Sep. 22, 2023 5:39 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), SLVSIVR
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Both the SPDR® Gold Shares ETF and iShares Silver Trust ETF have lagged the overall equity market miserably this year.
  • However, gold and silver performance measured in dollar-denominated prices (that is how SPDR® Gold Shares ETF and iShares Silver Trust ETF prices are quoted) provides an incomplete picture and can hide some of the underlying forces.
  • To provide a more comprehensive picture, I will examine gold and silver prices at a more global scale over a long period.
  • The data suggest macroscopic forces (such as central bank activities and negative real interests) that could drive up SPDR® Gold Shares ETF and iShares Silver Trust ETF prices.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

GLD and SLV have disappointed investors this year

This year has not been the best year for precious metals – at least thus far. As seen from the top panel of the chart below, both the SPDR® Gold Shares

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.17K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAU AND SIVR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.