GLD And SLV: Good Time To Be A Contrarian

Oselote

GLD and SLV have disappointed investors this year

This year has not been the best year for precious metals – at least thus far. As seen from the top panel of the chart below, both the SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) lagged the overall equity market miserably. To wit, GLD and SLV have delivered a total return of 4.96% and -2.63%, respectively, YTD as seen. In contrast, the S&P 500 (SP500) has returned more than 14% YTD.

There are a few possible main reasons for this lag, in my view. First, the U.S. economy has been relatively strong this year, which has boosted stock prices more than precious metal prices. Second, the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates aggressively in an effort to combat inflation. This has made gold and silver less attractive to investors, as they do not generate any income.

Against this background, the thesis of this article is to present a contrarian view, arguing that the above headwinds are about to end. I will anchor my argument around three pillars. First, I will argue that the large lag is only temporary. If we expand our horizon a bit, even just to 5 years (as seen in the bottom panel of the chart), the picture changes. In the remainder of this article, I will further expand the horizon to better contextualize the current conditions. Second, I will explain why dollar-denominated gold and silver performance (which includes both GLD and SLV) can be misleading – or at least can provide incomplete information. And finally, I will explain why now is among the best times in more than 20 years for a silver-gold trade play.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

GLD and SLV: basic information

Before diving into it, let me provide a brief intro to these two precious metal ETFs. GLD and SLV are two of the most popular ETFs in the precious metal space. As seen in the chart below, GLD is more than twice as large as the next largest fund IAU in terms of assets under management, or AUM ($54B vs. $26B). SLV is more than 10 times larger than its competing fund abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). Thanks to their size and popularity, GLD and SLV offer superior liquidity and tighter trading spread compared to most other funds. However, such liquidity and tighter spread come at the cost of higher expense ratios. As the chart below shows, the expense ratios from GLD and SLV are 0.40% and 0.50%, respectively. In comparison, other competing funds charge an expense ratio in the range of 0.1% to 0.3% only.

Overall, a fee of 0.4% and 0.5% is low enough so that GLD and SLV prices track gold and silver prices accurately. Further, GLD and SLV also have the longest historical (and thus provide more historical data) among the precious ETF funds I’ve surveyed. Thus, they both provide a convenient vehicle for investors to access gold and silver, and I will use them interchangeably as gold and silver in the remainder of this article.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Asian gold price just saw a peak

With the above introduction, As just mentioned, all the plots presented above are based on dollar-denominated gold and silver prices. If we switch to a different currency demonization, the picture changes dramatically. According to data from Bloomberg (see the chart below), gold prices have been in rapid rally since 2020. In the recent 1~2 months, the price of gold in Japan Yen has set a new record (highlighted in the green circle below). Besides Japan, gold prices have also set record highs in China and Australia. The closing price of gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange also rose to a record high recently (RMB468 per gram). Similarly, Australian gold prices also rose to 2,988 Australian dollars per ounce, translating into an increase of 11%+ YTD, significantly above the ~5% increase in the gold price quoted in U.S. dollars above.

Source: Bloomberg

The World Gold Council has a pricing model to delineate gold price movements and attribute them to traditional causes such as interest rates, and foreign exchange, et al. And their attribution for H1 2023 is shown below. As seen, the traditional factors were not sufficient to explain the movements discussed above. The largest return attribution is unexplained, with possibilities such as central bank purchases and event risk premiums.

And I indeed see aggressive central banks purchases and plenty of event risks, as detailed next.

Source: World Good Council

Central bank purchases vs. GLD and SLV net fund outflows

Central banks used to net sellers of the precious metals for about two decades between 1990 and 2010 as seen in the chart below. However, the trend reversed around 2010 and is showing signs of accelerated net purchases in the recent 1~2 years. Central bank net gold demand reached the highest level on record (see the chart below) in 2022, totaling 1,136 tonnes. The pace of net purchasing continued into Central banks as well.

Source: World Gold Council

I definitely see good reasons for such heightened purchasing activities. Under current conditions, geopolitical uncertainties and persisting inflation are the top reasons in my mind. I see, unfortunately, many macroscopic factors for these risks to remain at an elevated level or even worse. To name a few, the latest CPI data still shows inflation at a concerning level, the Russian/Ukraine war has no end in sight, and the China-U.S. friction continues.

Contrary to the above net purchases, GLD and SLV have suffered net outflows in recent quarters as shown in the next two charts below. More specifically, the 1st shows the fund flows of GLD in the past 12 months. As seen, the picture is mostly dominated by the red bars. Overall, the fund suffered a net outflow of $4.1B in this period. The picture for SLV is very similar as seen in the 2nd chart. To wit, its fund flows have also been negative in most of the periods and the total outflow was $511M. If you recall from an earlier section, GLD and SLV’s current AUM are about $50B and $10B, respectively. Thus, their net outflow in the past 1 year represented about 10% ~ 5% of their current AUM.

I view such outflows, especially against the macrotrend such as central bank activities and negative real interest rates, as a sign of extreme negative sentiment and a good setup for a contrarian opportunity.

Source: etfdb.com/etf Source: etfdb.com/etf

Best time in ~20 years for SLV-GLD trade

For the conditions reviewed above, I am bullish on both silver and gold. And in particular, I see these conditions as the best setup for a silver-gold trade in about 20 years. In case you are new to this strategy, my earlier article provided a detailed explanation. The gist is that:

The strategy simply involves selling a certain amount of gold to buy silver when the silver price appears more attractive relative to the gold price, and vice versa. The key metric to evaluate which metal's price is more attractive is the so-called mint ratio or the gold-silver price ratio (“GSPR”).

The GSPR in the past 40+ years is shown in the top panel of the chart below, and the price ratio of GLD-SLV is in the bottom panel. As seen, the GSPR has had an average of 64.57 since 1980, and the current ratio hovers around 82.87, not only substantially above the historical average but also among the highest level since at least 2000. The only exception was the brief period in 2020 amid the COVID panic. Specific to GLD and SLV, the picture is largely the same as seen in the bottom panel. Their price ratio sits at 8.24, almost exactly 1/10 of the GSPR due to the fact that GLD share price is set at 1/10 of gold prices, demonstrating their ability to closely track gold and silver prices as mentioned above. Their current price ratio is also substantially above the historical average of 6.88x since their inception.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Risks and final thoughts

I assume precious metal investors are already familiar with the generic risks of investing in gold and silver. To recap, they do not offer dividends (and they do not generate income to start with) and their prices are more volatile (especially silver prices) than many other more defensive assets. GLD and SLV These generic risks certainly apply to GLD and SLV. In addition to these generic risks, there are also a few risks specific to GLD and SLV that are worth mentioning. As aforementioned, they charge a relatively high expense ratio (0.4% ~ 0.5%, if you recall). Such expense ratios are higher than several other funds in the precious metal space. When we broaden the horizon, many large equity and bond funds charge expense ratios below 0.05%, less than 1/10 of what GLD and SLV charge. Investment in GLD and SLV also entails the so-called counterparty risk. Essentially, investors do not own the physical metal directly. Instead, investors own shares of GLD or SLV, which are a CLAIM on the underlying physical bars. As such, there is always a risk that the ETF sponsor or custodian could default and won’t be able to fulfill their investors’ claims.

To conclude, my thesis is to argue that now is a good time to invest in GLD and SLV. The thesis is built on 3 key considerations. First, investors need to take a longer view beyond annual or YTD performances. Second, gold and silver performance measured in dollar-denominated prices (which is what we most often see) provides an incomplete picture and can hide some of the underlying forces at play. Once we broaden our horizon to a longer view and examine their prices at a global scale, I see signs of negative sentiment reaching extreme and macroscopic forces (e.g., central bank activities and negative real interests) that could reverse the sentiment. And finally, also by taking a long view, I see the current silver-gold price ratio among the most attractive levels in at least 20 years.