ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) invests in oil futures. I believe this is not the best way to play oil right now (especially for the long term) because it suffers from NAV decay due to constant rolling of futures contracts, high expense fee and the fact that oil prices have been range bound lately.

The fund roughly follows oil prices so investing in OILK is like investing in oil prices with a difference. Since the fund invests into futures and it has to roll those futures when the settlement date nears, it suffers a decay. You can clearly see this in the chart below where brent oil price is up 106% in the last 5 years whereas OILK is up only 8% in total returns including reinvestment of distributions.

Data by YCharts

You might be wondering where distributions come from if this fund invests into oil futures and not actual oil companies. Well, since the fund has to roll its futures contracts every 1-3 months, it has to book a profit or loss in each trade. Since this is a K-1 free fund, it is required to pay virtually all of its profits in distributions similar to how REITs are supposed to pay dividends. The fund's distributions are all over the place from year to year and this is not really an income play.

OILK distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Currently the fund is holding 3 batches of crude oil futures with varying settlement dates. Futures are different from options because options give you the option to (as the name implies) but not obligation to buy an asset at a pre-set price. When your options expire you can choose to exercise them or not. Futures are not like that. Once you hold a futures contract to expiration you actually have to take the delivery of the said asset or pay off its full worth which is basically cash settlement. Since the fund doesn't want to be stuck holding large amounts of oil (which would cost a lot of money to transport and store) it keeps rolling its futures contracts well before they expire but this can also be quite costly and result in NAV decay over time which may help explain why this fund has underperformed oil prices significantly in the last 5 years.

OILK Holdings (ProShares)

In addition to having NAV decay due to constantly rolling futures contracts, the fund also has a high expense ratio of 0.7% which will also put a drag on long-term returns if investors choose to hold this fund for the long term which we don't recommend them to do.

If this fund isn't good for income and it isn't good for long term holding, what is it good for? It is good for trading for short periods of time if you feel particularly bullish on oil prices. For example if you believe oil is significantly oversold and expect it to have a strong rally in the next 2-3 months, you can use this fund as a vehicle to enjoy that rally but if you are not feeling very strongly about oil prices, I wouldn't recommend touching it.

In the last 3 years oil prices had a strong rally but most of that rally happened from early 2021 to mid-2022 partially driven by reopening of global economy, vaccination optimism, inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine. When all four forces came together in combination, we saw oil prices rally from 30s to 120. Having said that, it looks like easy money has been made in oil trade and oil has been trading in a 60-100 range for the last year and half. Currently at a price of $96, it is at a higher end of this range. If we expect this oil to continue to trade in a range, this is probably not the best time to take a bullish bet on oil since you would possibly have $5-10 upside but up to $30 downside if oil's 2-year range holds up. You want to be buying OILK when oil prices are closer to the bottom of this range which would be below $70.

Data by YCharts

Currently there are different forces in play that keep oil prices in a range. On the positive side, there is still strong demand for oil, production of oil is still limited, OPEC is not flooding the markets with extra oil and there is very little new additional oil production investment in the US which puts a floor on oil prices. On the negative side, the largest inflationary pressures seem to be abating, the Fed's policies are being felt, European economy is slowing down and the Chinese economy didn't show the strong growth many people hoped it would after its most recent reopening.

There are also some long term concerns about an overall global shift of consumers where increasing numbers are shifting from gasoline cars to electric cars. In the short and medium term this is not expected to move oil prices much one way or another because even though these cars don't directly consume oil, they might consume is indirectly since many countries use oil to produce electricity in their power plants.

When all positives and negatives are combined, we can see a future where oil prices trade at a tighter and tighter range just as many commodities end up doing over time. In cases where a commodity trades at a tight range, trading that commodity's futures rarely result in large profits unless traders are highly leveraged which is a very dangerous practice only left to professional traders (even they end up losing a lot of money sometimes).

If we suddenly start seeing a sell-off in oil prices like we did earlier this summer where oil looks oversold, it might be a good idea to use OILK as a trading vehicle but at the moment when oil is near the higher end of its 2-year range and many people are predicting a slowdown in the economy (even Jerome Powell said that a soft landing might not happen earlier this week) this is really not a good time to go long in this fund.

One risk to my thesis is if inflation blows up again like it did last year and oil suddenly has a massive rally again in a very quick fashion. I find this unlikely to happen right now with inflation slowing down and Fed's rate hikes showing their effects on the global economy slowly but surely. If oil was to suddenly fall to oversold levels, this ETF could be good for short-term trading but I still wouldn't hold it for the long term.

If you are feeling bullish on oil and you really must invest into oil, I recommend buying well-established oil companies such as Exxon (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) as opposed to oil futures. You can even pick an energy ETF that's heavy on oil companies such as Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE). Since oil stocks' performance correlates positively with oil prices, you will get the same type of exposure without being subjected to NAV decay and high expense fees.