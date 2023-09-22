Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 REIT ETFs: A Call On A Rate Cut Next Year

Sep. 22, 2023 8:14 PM ETAVB, O, PLD, USRT, VNQ, XLRE1 Comment
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Entry point alone, with VNQ down 30% could beat the market in the next decade with the current massive, growing dividend yield.
  • REITs are the most interest rate sensitive sector of the economy, and the government will eventually need to lower rates to fuel their own expansion.
  • Vanguard is my favorite ETF operator and the one private asset manager without the pressure of corporate profitability.

Modern building in Paris

StockByM/iStock via Getty Images

A call on rate cuts

REITs are beaten down. Would I consider them an anti-bubble absolute steal at the moment? Probably not. But collectively down nearly 30%, Using The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.17K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ, WFC, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Kevin Paszli
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Comments (268)
What a dweeb
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.