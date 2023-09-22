Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Should You T-Bill And Chill?

Sep. 22, 2023 8:40 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.49K Followers

Summary

  • T-Bills are an incredibly attractive option at this time. At 5.5% you’re getting high income, high principal stability and tax efficiency across very predictable short-term time horizons.
  • These are the highest rates we’ve seen since the mid-2000s, so it’s a welcome change from the 10 years of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy).
  • In recent months, I’ve heard the term “T-Bill and chill” more and more often. This refers to the strategy where you just move everything into T-Bills and “chill”. This move sounds increasingly enticing.

US Treasury Department Washington DC

Mo Semsem

T-Bills are an incredibly attractive option at this time. At 5.5%, you’re getting high income, high principal stability and tax efficiency across very predictable short-term time horizons.

These are the highest rates we’ve seen since the mid-2000s, so

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.49K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.