Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MGE Energy: High Capital And Reinvestment Requirements Without The Economics To Show

Sep. 22, 2023 9:36 PM ETMGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • MGE Energy is a low-margin, low capital turnover business without consumer advantages and/or cost differentiation.
  • The company has high reinvestment requirements without significant growth to show for it, corresponding to flat returns on capital.
  • Technicals are equally unsupportive, and relative valuations are priced at a premium to peers.
  • Net-net, rate hold.

bad day at wall street

franckreporter

Investment briefing

There are selective opportunities within the electrical utilities sector that have potential inflection points to reward the consilient investor. The issue is, these opportunities are fiendishly hard to find.

There are two major issues that make

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.18K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.