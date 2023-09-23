Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The REIT Meltdown Accelerates: Long-Term Investors Should Rejoice

Sep. 23, 2023 8:10 AM ETAMH, ARE, BXP, CCI, EGP, EQIX, IVT, MPW, QQQ, SLG, SPY, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WELL6 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs experienced a significant selloff after the Federal Reserve indicated that high interest rates will persist for a while.
  • Despite the market panic, or rather because of it, dividend investors should take this opportunity to buy shares in high-quality yet attractively valued REITs.
  • I discuss why it does not make sense to talk about how "REITs" will do this or that (despite doing it all the time myself), because the average isn't representative.
  • Instead of giving my usual pitch for the most incredible bargains among high-quality REITs, I instead discuss three REITs in my portfolio that have held up remarkably well amid the onslaught.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Real Estate Meltdown

LilliDay/E+ via Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") were absolutely crushed this week as the Federal Reserve indicated after their recent meeting that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

What is striking about this selloff is that very little

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.65K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI, ARE, EGP, AMH, IVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
"how can one say that "REITs" are likely to do anything -- as if they are one monolithic block?"

@Austin Rogers an important point, yet the exact same is true for interest rates and most here on SA make no distinctions. Indeed, when the FED starts reducing the Fed Funds rate (overnight rates) there is no guarantee that longer rates (5 to 10 year treasuries are most relevant) will move with them. A normalized yield curve is likely coming and when it does...
i
integritycoatings
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (703)
Time to move elsewhere. Too much opportunity in Senior loans and CLO to wait for REITs to recover
S
S cerevisiae
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (113)
REITs will keep dropping as long as rates keep increasing. There’s not much rocket science involved.

Having said that, I bought more NNN and ADC this week. I have no idea how much they might continue to drop, but I think that they are cheap enough, and the dividends secure enough, to be a great value over the next few years. Be greedy when others are fearful, I guess.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:43 AM
Premium
Comments (11.13K)
@S cerevisiae
I added ADC & O, WPC
Looking at Src and NNN as well
j
jbadilla23
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (152)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Same here, I added O, ADC, WPC, and ARE. Will not add anymore WPC, holding for now. Next week I may add to O, ADC, ARE and VICI.
g
grcinak
Today, 9:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.74K)
@S cerevisiae @Income4ever aka Cyclenut @jbadilla23 I did the same Friday. Double positions in retail oriented REITs ADC, EPRT, NNN, SRC, and med-office GMRE. Upped position 50% in med-lab ARE and sr.-care CTRE.

The author's take on CCI is getting interesting. The stock is down >50% from ATH in Jan. '22. Current yield of 6.8%. Got it on watch.

EGP and AMH are also top tier as Austin note, but, don't meet my dividend yield criteria for REITs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.