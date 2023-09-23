MikeLane45

It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see." - Henry David Thoreau

The Macro View

US equity markets embraced the notion that the Fed had delivered a soft landing and peaked at the end of July. Until proven otherwise that may have marked another intermediate top. Expectations around disinflationary growth, fueled by assumptions about how Artificial Intelligence will be a transformative force, pushed what is now being called a Goldilocks narrative.

So far the recent pullback that began in August is just a necessary consolidation. In reality, what the equity market does from here is going to produce a setup on the MACRO stage that could set the tone for the next couple of years.

Among new developments, the surge in real rates has been a multifactor move likely to force investors to contemplate valuation risks of a "higher-for-longer" rate regime. Meanwhile, deteriorating prospects in China have major implications for global growth, currencies, and US Treasuries. Finally, while some economic data has surprised on the upside, the services sector has exhibited pockets of slowing. The complex crosscurrents that have impacted stocks for most of 2023 are likely to persist, validating a cautious response to the "all-clear" signal that some have announced.

The gains we have seen in the markets, characterized during the March through July torrid pace, paused in August. To some extent, such action might be viewed as understandable, since market highs were attributable to the crowd embracing a Goldilocks scenario. A scene where the Fed Reserves comes to the rescue and cuts rates to usher in a return to a growth scene void of inflation. The fears of recession that dominated Q1 have completely evaporated. Earnings revisions breadth had turned positive, pushing expectations for 2024 S&P 500 profits to levels approaching $250 per share.

Since the July 27th high that I've earmarked as a possible intermediate high, the S&P 500 is down approximately 4%, after falling as much as 5%, while the Nasdaq Composite is off nearly 6% after declining as much as 8%. The BULLS chalk this minor setback as nothing more than healthy consolidation and a seasonal pullback, We are now going to find out a lot about what's ahead as this consolidation pattern plays out.

I believe the equity markets are far from "out of the woods", and prefer an active approach to risk management. Consider preparing for rangebound US stock indexes, neutralizing extreme sector and factor overweight, and balancing offense and defense while focusing on quality.

Potential Landmines

The Long-term downtrend in the 10-year treasury yield has been broken. The short-term picture shows the yield has now spiked to the upside. The old cycle highs at 4.34% were easily taken out this week with the 10-year trading as high as 4.49%.

10 Year Treasury (www.tc2000.com)

In the meantime, The 10-year real rate rose above 2.0% recently, its highest since the Great Financial Crisis. The 10-year "real" interest rate is trading at 1.98%.

10-Year Real Rate (www.fred.stlouisfed.org/series/REAINTRATREARAT10Y)

If we are approaching a longer-term regime change for interest rates (certainly plausible), the implications for equity valuations are significant. Real rates of 1.5% to 2.0% have historically been correlated with price/earnings ratios close to 17, as opposed to the current 20 times forward earnings estimates.

We've discussed how the "debt" dilemma in the US and around the globe is going to be a factor in the MACRO picture. Structurally higher deficits will necessitate heavier-than-anticipated Treasury issuance; a lower credit rating on US debt; and policy uncertainty around a potentially "higher-for-longer" Fed stance.

Developments in China are another critical factor in the global picture. The country's growth picture has been rapidly deteriorating, as evidenced by purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs), loan demand, residential construction, and inflation that last month reversed to outright deflation. Disappointing momentum for both manufactured exports and domestic consumption reflects more than just a bungled post-COVID reopening. Rather, China is plagued by a crisis of confidence, with the household sector exhibiting limited pent-up demand, despite excess savings. Consumers are worried about record youth unemployment and falling prices for homes, where the majority of individual net worth is concentrated. The implications of China's problems are wide-ranging, with negative ramifications for global growth (especially in Europe and emerging markets) and US multinationals- developments that could weigh on 2024 earnings estimates.

Finally, it's important to monitor real-time economic data. While July had its share of upside surprises, with strong retail sales, better-than-expected industrial production, and positive employment news, crosscurrents persist. Global PMIs, including on the services side, are deteriorating again, and preliminary US PMIs for August look weak and disappointing. The 50.4 US Composite PMI barely suggests expansion, with both services and manufacturing appearing to be falling sequentially. Leading economic indicators and yield curve dynamics also signal caution. Meanwhile, consumer credit is deteriorating, and student loan repayments loom as the excess savings cushion is spent down.

Many things can occur to change the backdrop that I just laid out, therefore we have to be on guard against getting too pessimistic in the short term.

Summary

Upside surprises on growth, inflation progress, and earnings resilience have rewarded BULLS in 2023. The ONE issue that matters the most is Corporate Earnings, and we will need to see some changes start to take place to keep this picture on the positive side of the ledger.

Consensus forecasts for 2024 S&P 500 profits are rising toward $250 per share. This market will need to see continued improvement in inflation, avoid a spike in Treasury yields (that didn't happen), witness a "soft landing" and see improvement in China to get to that number. So, using the "best-case" EPS forecasts with a best-case PE ratio of ~20 projects the S&P 500 at ~5000, or 7% from Friday's closing price.

It's then easy to see why buying a ticket to board the BULL train to new all-time highs has to be thought out carefully. There are too many issues that have to go just right to kick off a new leg of the secular BULL market. This is a time for active vigilance, not a passive approach (unless you are a true Long-term investor).

Selectivity and Discipline are going to be key to performance as we get ready to enter Q4.

The Week On Wall Street

After back-to-back weeks of losses, neither the BULLS nor the BEARS could gain control of the situation all of the indices chopped around up until the FOMC announcement on Wednesday. The BEARS seized control later in the afternoon and then they pressed their positions sending the S&P 500 to its worst daily loss for the year on Thursday.

Interest rates stabilized and so did the major indices. On Friday, a tepid rebound was thwarted making it 4 straight days of losses for the S&P. The S&P, NASDAQ Composite, and the Russell 2000 extended their weekly losing streak to three.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this month - Wake me when September is over.

The Economy

Housing

NAHB Sentiment fell five points to 45. This follows a six-point drop in August. NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey;

"The two-month decline in builder sentiment coincides with when mortgage rates jumped above 7% and significantly eroded buyer purchasing power. And on the supply-side front, builders continue to grapple with shortages of construction workers, buildable lots, and distribution transformers, which is further adding to housing affordability woes. Insurance cost and availability is also a growing concern for the housing sector."

Housing starts dropped 11.3% to 1.28 million in August, much weaker than forecast. It is the lowest since June 2020. Single-family starts tumbled 4.3% to 0.94 million after climbing 5.7% to 0.98 M in July. Multifamily starts slumped 26.3%. Building permits were solid, climbing 6.9% to 1.54 million the best since October.

Existing home sales retreated 0.7% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million. Sales dropped 15.3% from one year ago.

retreated 0.7% in August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million. Sales dropped 15.3% from one year ago. The median existing-home sales price climbed 3.9% from one year ago to $407,100 - the third consecutive month the median sales price surpassed $400,000.

The inventory of unsold existing homes dipped 0.9% from the prior month to 1.1 million at the end of August, or the equivalent of 3.3 months' supply at the current monthly sales pace.

Manufacturing

What appeared to be a rebound in Philly Manufacturing last month was quickly squashed in September. The Philly Fed index plunged 13.5 points from a 16-month high of 12.0 in August, which was the only positive reading over the last year.

Philly Fed Index (www.philadelphiafed.org/)

This week's Philly Fed drop accompanies an Empire State bounce to 1.9 from a 3-month low of -19.0 to leave a mix that is consistent with our assumption that the full set of headline and component sentiment measures will oscillate throughout 2023 around contractionary levels.

PMIs generally reflected stagnation in the flash September readings. Flash US PMI Composite Output Index at 50.1 (August: 50.2). 7-month low.

Flash US Services Business Activity Index at 50.2 (August: 50.5). 8-month low.

Flash US Manufacturing Output Index at 49.7 (August: 48.5). 2-month high.

Flash US Manufacturing PMI at 48.9 (August: 47.9). 2-month high.

Leading Economic Indicators

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. declined by 0.4 percent in August 2023 to 105.4 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.3 percent in July. The LEI is down 3.8 percent over the six months between February and August 2023-little changed from its 3.9 percent contraction over the previous six months (August 2022 to February 2023).

LEI (www.conference-board.org/us/)

With August's decline, the US Leading Economic Index has now fallen for nearly a year and a half straight.

Jobs

Amazon (AMZN) has announced it will be hiring 250,000 seasonal employees for the Q4 Holiday season and increasing pay for warehouse and delivery employees. This comes after the company announced its new compensation plan for 2023 last July.

There are two takeaways from this announcement. First, Amazon believes consumers will remain not only resilient but perhaps strong in the upcoming season. Secondly, it shows that the continued attacks on large corporations are characterized as the "enemy" are the work of people who hold an anti-capitalist mindset. Additionally, it confirms that the economy can only be grown from the TOP (Corporate America) down, not the BOTTOM up.

The F.O.M.C.

Rates remained unchanged this week and it was the same tune from Chair Powell in the hopes that investors finally "get it". From the market reaction that doesn't seem to be the case.

The door is open for more rate hikes, and interest rates are going to remain higher for longer."

The commentary from analysts after Powell's remarks was also quite interesting. All seemed to be 'confused', citing every reason for the Fed to be done raising rates. Once again, the majority has missed the entire message.

There is no confusion - it is more like "denial".

Interest rates will remains at these levels or higher for a long time.

I've said that since Q4 '22, and the SAME reasons why I made that call are still in place today. For those who believe rate cuts are coming anytime soon, please reconsider your analysis.

Food For Thought

The EV (Non-Revolution) and Inflation concerns

"Oh what a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive".

We can now add "What an economic debacle will ensue"

Electric cars have a road trip problem, even for the secretary of energy. Even though the secretary's trip had been painstakingly mapped out ahead of time to allow for charging. Her trip from Charlotte, NC to Memphis, Tennessee was an unmitigated disaster showing the frailties of a poorly planned transition to EVs.

However, Ms. Granholm notified everyone that;

Things are happening fast. You are in the center of it. Imagine how big clean energy industries will be in 13 years. How much stronger our economy is going to grow. How many good-paying jobs we're going to create - and where we are going to lead the world."

The facts of the matter are quite different. None of that has occurred to date and that leaves plenty of doubts that this situation is going to improve quickly. This isn't just about a failed EV transition. It's about negative effects on the economy that could get much worse.

The New York Times;

"The green economy is shaping up to look less like the industrial workplace that lifted workers into the middle class in the 20th century than something more akin to an Amazon warehouse or a fleet of Uber drivers: grueling work schedules, few unions, middling wages, and limited benefits."

Furthermore, clean energy jobs are in complete contrast to the administration's cheerleading "pro-union" rhetoric. Initial clean energy investments have gone to 'right-to-work" states where present laws make it harder to unionize. On the one hand that may not be such a bad thing. Move this production to unionized shops or see current manufacturing locations start to unionize and costs will soar. That isn't intended to be an anti-union statement it is a statement of FACT. Tesla (TSLA) (non-union) has already shown that to be true as they continue to make money by producing EVs at a lower cost. Ford, GM, et al can't make that claim today, they are already planning to lose billions on EV production.

On the other hand, staying within the present footprint of where these plants are located will keep workers earning far below other "industries" with fewer benefits than many average workers. Therefore the "green" machine is not going to produce the panacea of growth that is being touted.

I'm neither PRO nor CON on the 'Union issue" but facts are facts and it is noteworthy to cite the effects. Higher wages are good for workers, it allows many more to partake in the fruits of the economy. They also bring in higher costs for products and services, and that adds to the inflation problem. That is fine in a low-inflation environment but when the Fed is trying to curb inflation, it represents another speed bump in that fight. This issue should be like what many try to practice in their lives - "everything in moderation". Cheerleading for higher wages everywhere is fine as long as the cheerleaders accept the inflation consequences. The problem is they can't see the correlation.

That brings us to another issue that I have highlighted for years during these missives. Corporate America pays these wages - Corporate America can afford to pay these higher wages when they are allowed to conduct business without burdensome regulations. When they are allowed to operate with a tax burden that is LESS than their international competitors. When they are under a capitalist umbrella rather than an anti-biz backdrop.

When that occurs EVERYONE prospers. Handcuff, then add a ball and chain to Corporate America and no one makes any progress.

We've witnessed "extremes" in policy affect the economy and the stock market. So far those effects have all been negative. The EV situation is yet another calamity filled with "extreme" policies attached to it. That is going to add more long-term negatives for the economy.

The Daily Chart Of The S&P 500 (SPY)

Many technicians said it was just a matter of time before the S&P 500 and other indices gave back a portion of the outsized gain this year. That is what occurred this week leaving the S&P looking for support.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

There is still room for more weakness to set in before the index gets down to what some would call solid support around the 4200 level. On a closing basis, the index has pulled back ~5%. That is well within the scope of a normal giveback, and shouldn't rattle a SAVVY investor. While the short-term uptrend has been disturbed, from a technical perspective, nothing has changed in the intermediate trend.

Final Thoughts

I listen to plenty of financial media dialogue during the day as part of my normal routine. Early in the week, the commentary centered around a variety of topics, but when I stepped back, it echoed much of what we had been discussing for a while.

The 10-year Treasury is at its highs for the year, the 2-year Treasury is trading where it was during the California regional bank crisis. WTI crude oil closed at $92+ this week. The last inflation report showed an uptick. So with that near-term backdrop in place during one of the worst seasonal periods of the year, the S&P 500 was trading down about 1.5% for the month and -1% for the third quarter.

All of that changed quickly and the "pullback" accelerated as interest rates spiked. Perhaps at some point, ALL of the negatives catch up with "price", but to try and "guess" when that occurs or actually 'position' for that is NOT the way to proceed. This week's market action is still well within the realm of a typical pullback after a 19% S&P rally that came to a halt in July.

PRICE rules the short term no matter what we want to believe about all of the MACRO factors. Another way of looking at the situation. Remember EMOTION will dictate every short-term move in stocks. There is plenty of emotion that is being caused by all of the crosscurrents that we face. The real issue investors face is the swift and huge swings in emotion, that catch the undisciplined investor off guard.

It sure seems that the majority want to blame the Fed for what they call "confusion" and perhaps they need to look in the mirror. The Fed's message has NEVER wavered during this rate hiking cycle. It appears some analysts and economists have selective hearing. They also are myopic, as they refuse to look at how this inflation episode began. It is there that a majority are in complete denial of the fact that out-of-control spending when COVID was under control tipped the scales too far. However, it doesn't end there. Since that time it's been more proposals to spend, enhance giveaways, and absolve government owed debt.

Add in the higher cost of Energy and the speedbumps in the Fed's fight against inflation are everywhere. This is no surprise for the SAVVY investors who have been paying attention to the facts and leaving the rhetoric and noise out of the equation. At some point FACTS do matter. Perhaps this is just another "warning" of what lies ahead if we don't see a "change" in direction. The ship (stock market) can be righted again until the next set of facts comes along to potentially take everyone on board over the side.

