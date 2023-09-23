Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wal-Mart de México: Looks Undervalued And Set To Build On A Winning Hand

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.14K Followers

Summary

  • Walmex is benefiting from ongoing investments in price and assortment, expansion of its eCommerce operations, and growth in ancillary service operations.
  • Walmex's second quarter results were healthy, with revenue and EPS meeting expectations and same-store sales comps outperforming the industry average.
  • Near-term challenges include a slowdown in Mexico's retail sector and economic uncertainty due to the upcoming presidential election, but Walmex is well-positioned to weather these challenges and capitalize on future growth opportunities.
  • At around 15% to 20% below my estimate of fair value, Walmex is well worth a closer look.

Widespread Bribery Scandal Exposed In Wal-Mart Of Mexico"s Practices

Daniel Aguilar

Same-store sales comps are normalizing in Mexico, but I don't think that this is the beginning of a more challenging time for leading Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY)(OTCPK:WMMVF)(WALMEX.MX) (or "Walmex"). Instead, I expect to see the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.14K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mike.Spanky
Today, 2:27 AM
Comments (502)
Great company ! Jump on board !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.