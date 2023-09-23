Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Overseas Bank Continues To Deliver Profits But The Future Is Uncertain

Sep. 23, 2023 1:49 AM ETUnited Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEF), UOVEY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • The share price of UOB is down 9% this year.
  • UOB's FH 2023 financial results show a 45% increase in net profit and a 14.1% return on equity.
  • Non-performing assets have decreased, and the risk of losses from these NPAs in Singapore are low.
  • Risks to the thesis are if the NIM can maintain at present level and what will happen to China's economy, as the bank do have a considerable exposure there.

United Overseas Bank

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In February this year, we started to cover one of Singapore's largest banks United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEY), and concluded that there were potential dark clouds in the economy, and we had

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.8K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.