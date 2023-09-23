Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Potentially 47% Undervalued With AI Tailwinds

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
182 Followers

Summary

  • IBM represents a strong legacy of tech innovation, yet over the last decade, it's lagged behind the market by a significant 178%.
  • In the coming decade, IBM is sharpening its focus on AI as a primary growth catalyst, particularly within the enterprise solutions niche where it can truly shine.
  • The AI market is set to hit $2.6 trillion by 2032, and IBM is poised to thrive, aiming for steady 5-7% revenue growth over the next decade.
  • Based on my analysis, the company is trading today with 47% undervaluation.

Exterior view of the French headquarters of IBM, Bois-Colombes, France

HJBC

Investment Thesis

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has a rich history of being at the forefront of technological evolution in the past. Founded in 1911, IBM played a pioneering role in developing and popularizing the punched card system, which revolutionized data processing and

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
182 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:57 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (75)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you've found the article to be interesting or helpful, and you'd like to stay updated on my future articles, consider hitting the "follow" button.

I'd also greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.
-eddie- profile picture
-eddie-
Today, 3:51 AM
Comments (919)
IBM, decades of stagnation…
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 4:02 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (75)
@-eddie- Indeed! That is exactly the reason why the company is trading at such a significant discount, as many lost its trust in the turn-around. Do not be misled, this is a turn-around story, not a growth one!

As illustrated in the article, I'm confident that the current AI boom and substantial investments in the sector have the potential to catalyst the company forward, making it a compelling choice for value / income investors.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.