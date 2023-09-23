Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Flash PMI Points To Slowing Economy Expansion Amid Stubborn Price Pressures

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • US business activity growth remained close to stalled for a second month in a row in September, according to flash PMI data compiled by S&P Global.
  • Companies reported that demand remains under pressure from the increased cost of living and higher interest rates, which have dampened service sector growth.
  • The survey price data meanwhile indicate stubborn stickiness of inflation, consistent with CPI running around the 3% level in the months ahead, with higher oil prices presenting some upside risks to inflation.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

US business activity growth remained close to stalled for a second month in a row in September, according to flash PMI data compiled by S&P Global, suggesting that the pace of economic growth has weakened in the third quarter.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.9K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.