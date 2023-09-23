Justin Sullivan

Oracle: A palpable growth rate inflection on the horizon

I tend to avoid writing about larger technology companies when contributing articles to Seeking Alpha. For the most part, other SA authors/brokerage analysts have written extensively on larger technology companies, and there isn’t a whole lot of value add that I can provide. It can be difficult to shed additional light on Amazon (AMZN) when there are so many articles focused on different areas of the company’s business and trying to explore just about every conceivable nook and cranny of the company’s performance and outlook. But the recent earnings report of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) seems to have made the wrong kind of headlines, and presented investors with a reasonable opportunity to buy the shares at an attractive valuation.

It has been well over a year since I last wrote an article about Oracle that was published by Seeking Alpha. The shares have significantly outperformed over that period-they have actually risen 55% according to the SA record; this is not a recommendation based on the visible undervaluation of the shares.

When considering Oracle shares, readers are going to need to take a leap of faith. Not a large leap, in my opinion, but a leap beyond the consensus. Oracle’s valuation, in looking at the published 1st Call consensus is not exceptionally attractive Notionally, Oracle’s 12 month forward EV/S ratio, currently a bit greater than 7X, is not a notable bargain for its mid/high single digit CAGR expectation. In the presentation the company made the other day at its Oracle Cloud event, the company reaffirmed its current fiscal year forecast for revenue growth of 7% as reported. Even when considering Oracle’s profitability and free cash flow margin (estimated free cash flow margin of about 23% this year/estimated non-GAAP operating margin of 44%) its valuation is still not extraordinary. And that was called out forcefully in the wake of this latest earnings release. Somewhat unusually, the analysts at two brokerages, JP Morgan and Moness, Crespi have lowered their ratings-although one analyst, from DZ Bank has upgraded its rating on the shares. The shares fell rather sharply in the wake of earnings. There have been more than a few estimate downgrades, along with many cuts in price objectives.

Basically, the debate about Oracle shares centers around whether the company can escape its mid/high single digit revenue growth channel, or whether it is stuck at that level for several more quarters. I have been following Oracle for more than 30 years at this point. I am only too aware of its many miscues, false starts, and management’s habit of overpromising. I hate to have to use the phrase, “this time it is different.” But I do think it is likely to prove to be different and much of this article will be focused on why that might be so, and the evidence that might support that contention.

Does Oracle have sufficient upside potential to be interesting for investors? Oracle is not going to return to hyper growth status now or in the foreseeable future. And the shares are not undiscovered, either. They have appreciated by more than 60% over the last year which is obviously significantly greater than the average appreciation of most cloud stocks-the WCLD ETF which is a fair representation of that group has risen by less than 5% over that time period.

But there is a huge unexplored territory between hyper growth and what Oracle has projected in terms of revenue growth for its next fiscal quarter, i.e. 6%, and the CAGRs that are in the models of most analysts. I am not going to try to go through Oracle’s many revenue buckets and proclaim some kind of eureka moment in terms of its future multi-year CAGR. No one who tries to do analysis for a living and does it with a recognition of analytical limitations ought to pretend that they have some crystal ball to project the growth of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (OCI) or of Oracle/Cerner or of Oracle apps. Some buckets such as hardware and license, which are gradually diminishing or showing little growth do have trends that can be discerned.

It would be possible just to take the 3 businesses identified above, and make growth rate guesses and doing so would readily produce a CAGR in the low teens. But I want to make clear-that is a guess-my best guess, actually, but there just isn’t enough data to suggest that a CAGR in the low teens would be trend line growth. Last quarter, the 3 revenue buckets that I view as potentially growth inflection drivers accounted for 36% of the company’s total revenue. And not all of those 3 buckets were growing equally or at hyper-growth rates.

Most of the rest of this article is going to focus on the 3 significant revenue buckets that I think can drive the business over the coming years. By necessity, that will leave out some other components of growth and of course ignore components that are not growing but not shrinking either. But the basic math is that about 40%+ of Oracle’s revenue will be averaging growth of 25%+ over the coming years, and the balance of the company will be showing either flat or modest growth. In that regard, the biggest driver is likely to be OCI, which hasn’t yet really captured the understanding or the imagination of many investors.

It is that kind of math, or something like that, which suggests how Oracle moves from its current pedestrian growth pattern to something speedier. Simply put, I see a noticeable potential growth rate inflection on the immediate horizon that is not adequately reflected in the valuation of the shares.

A few years ago, Microsoft (MSFT) was considered a has-been growth company with very modest expectations for reaccelerating its CAGR. The advent of a new CEO, Satya Nadella, who has made a series of substantial and successful strategic bets changed the narrative, the CAGR and the valuation. I bought a position in the shares several years ago, and because of appreciation, that position has become the greatest weighting in Ticker Target’s Income/Stability portfolio.

Of course I can’t say that history will repeat itself. And indeed, Microsoft’s success was, I believe, primarily a function of a new CEO with new ideas who replaced previous ineffective management. That is not happening at Oracle; the company is being led, in whole or in part by Safra Catz and Larry Ellison, and they have been Oracle’s leaders for some time at this point.

So why might I think that the same folks who have gotten Oracle to where it is, have a reasonable chance to pull off a growth rate inflection. Much of that conviction is based on fairly discrete evidence. And some of it has been a function of Larry Ellison actually acknowledging that some things had gone wrong and what has been done to fix the various issues that have plagued Oracle’s growth in past years.

But essentially, my thesis rests on a stool with 3 visible legs: 1) the company is, and is likely to continue to gain market share in the public cloud-essentially what it calls OCI or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because it offers what is apparently a significantly improved set of price/performance metrics based on a differentiated technology for delivering cloud infrastructure; 2) it is in the process of transitioning Oracle/Cerner to a modern platform that improves the reliability and functionality of Cerner’s obsolescent technology. In addition, it is transitioning Cerner’s customers to a cloud based consumption model that will ultimately lead to better revenue growth for Oracle and a better experience for Cerner’s users. Further, cross-sell opportunities going in both directions are likely to create a significant tailwind as opposed to the current growth headwind; 3) It appears that Oracle apps are seeing some share gains in what has been a difficult market.

Part of the negative spin that some placed on Oracle’s earnings release had to do with the company’s projection for capex. I confess to a bit of headshaking that the foregoing comments were taken so negatively.

Given the demand we have and see in the pipeline, I expect that fiscal year 2024 CapEx will be similar to this past year's CapEx. Because we have far more demand than we can supply, our biggest challenge is building data centers as quickly as possible

Why that might be construed as a negative. as the analysts at one brokerage have asserted, is a bit of a puzzler, at least to me. Oracle started to ramp its capex as demand for the company’s cloud infrastructure service started to escalate. The company has expanding its data center footprint for the last couple of years at this point. The company has been booking some very large deals for infrastructure and that trend continued into September. In fact, the company’s CEO indicated that it had booked an additional $1.5 billion in the first two weeks of Oracle’s fiscal Q1 that started earlier this month. The fact that the company is managing its data center buildout with some prudence doesn’t really seem a cause for alarm or negativism. Oracle has mainly been run as a high margin business, and margins for cloud infrastructure are mainly a function of capacity utilization. It has always been a balancing act between maximizing growth and maximizing margins. That is really a weak reed on which to base a ratings downgrade, and will ultimately do investors far more harm than good, so far as I can determine.

Oracle, as is likely the case for any company of its size and scope, is not without blemishes. There are some who believe that the transition of Cerner’s business from on-prem to cloud which has shown up in numbers is such a blemish. Oracle’s database franchise is far from what it once was with market share losses to NoSQL competitors such as MongoDB (MDB), losses to the hyper-scaler cloud vendors as users migrate workloads to the cloud, and losses to companies such as Snowflake (SNOW) with its Data Cloud offering.

There are lots of ways to measure market share and growth in the IT sector. For a company with the complexities of Oracle, looking at reported revenue growth in different segments is likely to prove misleading. The company does report a backlog metric, Remaining Performance Obligation, although that can be significantly influenced by contract duration. Still, RPO was a noticeable upside last quarter-it grew by 11% year over year, excluding Cerner, which seemingly has been ignored by many commentators.

I generally find it un-enlightening to provide price targets in these articles. The market as a whole is going to determine multiples of revenue, cashflow, and other commonly used valuation criteria. As I write this on the morning of Sept.21st, 2023 most investors are focused on yesterday’s Fed statement and the concerns of “higher for longer.” Oracle will probably show some defensive characteristics in that kind of environment, but that is decidedly not why I am recommending the shares.

Oracle has been exceptionally profitable for decades at this point. As mentioned, in the recent past, its free cash flow margin has been quite constrained because of its very elevated capex as it has built up a major data center infrastructure. I believe that many of the potential holders in Oracle value free cash flow margins more significantly than other cohorts of investors and that is likely to be more true in a higher interest rate environment. Oracle's operating cash flow is starting to show outsize increases as the investments it has made in building data centers start to generate revenue. Last quarter, operating cash flow grew 68% year on year. While that kind of growth is unlikely every quarter, operating cash flow is starting to grow more rapidly than capex, which inevitably produces greater free cash flow margins.

What did Oracle actually report-What was important, and what was less so

Oracle reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 and total revenues of $12.5 billion last quarter. Revenue growth was 9%, and EPS compared to $1.03 in the prior year quarter. The company had forecast revenue growth of 8%-10% as reported, and had forecast non-GAAP EPS of between $1.l1-$1.15. The headlines that were published at the time of the earnings report were that revenues were $20 million below the prior consensus while EPS exceeded expectations by about $0.04. Cerner’s business, transitioning from license to subscription, apparently cost 100-150 bps in growth during the quarter.

Oracle reports revenues in many different buckets, some of them include other buckets, and there can be a lack of consistency in what is reported in different quarters. That said, the company reported Cloud revenues of $4.6 billion last quarter up 30% year on year. The prior quarter, the company reported that its Cloud revenues were $4.4 billion and had grown 55%

Some commentators felt that this slowdown in percentage cloud revenue growth was an issue, although self-evidently the cloud revenue growth that was actually reported was what had been anticipated. Other commentators were concerned about the current headwinds coming from a license to subscription transition at Cerner-that transition, which is ahead of prior expectations, is what left reported revenues marginally below the previously expected projections. The other basic concern, at least as articulated, relates to whether the company will be able to maintain its strong growth in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, partially because of an inability to continue to grow the company’s data center capacity. Somewhat perversely, some commentators thought that the strong growth in the company’s backlog which has accelerated recently, would be a set-up for decelerating backlog growth in future quarters.

Just how valid are these concerns. Almost self-evidently they are short term oriented. The transition from license to subscription at Cerner has a certain finite time span. The company’s ability to provide capacity to its cloud infrastructure customers is not really a long term question. And the company management actually called out backlog growth as a factor in improving growth and visibility.

Many analysts choose to overthink their outlooks and concerns. For most company’s contract bookings are the most important metric to consider in evaluating the current state of the business. In the case of Oracle, bookings were quite strong and that trend continued into Q2. In terms of evaluating how Oracle did last quarter, I have focused on the metrics about backlog that the company’s CEO disclosed on the call.

I've been talking with you about our revenue acceleration for some time now. In Q1, our remaining performance obligations or RPO, climbed to nearly $65 billion, with the portion excluding Cerner, up 11%. We have now signed several deals for OCI greater than $1 billion in total value. In the first week of Q2, we booked an additional $1.5 billion in business, which isn't even included in the Q1 numbers. Approximately 49% of total RPO is expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. My point here is that customer momentum is continuing to build. This momentum is turning into bookings and that gives me the confidence that our annual revenue growth will continue to accelerate moving forward.

I think as well, that concerns about Cerner are overblown to say the least. Cerner was a sick company when it was bought by Oracle and it had been struggling for years with competition, with sales execution, an antiquated platform and essentially with an outmoded on-prem consumption model. The process of moving Cerner’s customers to what is essentially a completely new platform is taking some time and effort. Moving Cerner users to the cloud was really not unanticipated, and regardless is ultimately a win/win for both the customers and for Oracle as performance and reliability of Cerner’s platform will be enhanced, while Oracle will ultimately gain increased recurring revenue.

Oracle is anything by no means a perfect company, but one thing it know how to do is acquisitions. It has driven value out of even the worst of its acquisitions such as Sun, at least from the standpoint of cash flow and earnings. It is still in the process of moving Cerner, a relatively substantial company with revenues before acquisition of almost $6 billion, or about 12% of current Oracle revenues, to its more profitable business model. Oracle’s co-founder, Larry Ellison said that Oracle was anticipating the closure of two Cerner transactions worth $1 billion this current quarter. Obviously, as is reasonably the case for a yet to close deal, details such as duration, customer and terms weren’t discussed, but that two transactions of that size is a signal achievement for a company the size that Cerner had been

How fast is Oracle’s cloud infrastructure growing and why is it seeing share gains.

The metric I focus on is that of Gen2 Infrastructure cloud services, which grew 72% year on year, and which now has annualized revenues of $5.6 billion, or a bit more than 10% of total Oracle revenues. Unlike competitors, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is seeing accelerating consumption growth which reached 91% last quarter. Of course Oracle does not forecast growth in OCI or consumption-it has forecast that overall growth in its cloud business will continue to increase at rates comparable to those in the recent past, i.e. 29%-31%.

Why is OCI growth so robust? I will let the company’s founder and current CTO answer that one:

The hardware and software in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud is fundamentally different than other hyperscalers' clouds. The CPUs and GPUs we rent to customers are interconnected using an ultra-high-performance RDMA network, plus a dedicated set of cloud-controlled computers that manage security and data privacy. Oracle's unique set of hardware and software building blocks enable our Gen2 Cloud to deliver much higher performance than any of our cloud competitors. And in the cloud, since you pay by the minute, if you run twice as fast, and we do, you pay half as much. What is especially interesting in today's world is that all of Oracle's cloud data centers have a high-bandwidth, low-latency RDMA network that is perfectly optimized for building the large-scale GPU clusters that are used to train generative large-language models. NVIDIA themselves are doing AI development in the Oracle Gen2 Cloud. And we are partnering with NVIDIA to build the world's largest high-performance computer, an AI computer, with 16,000 GPUs. The extreme high performance and related cost savings of running generative AI workloads in our Gen2 Cloud has made Oracle the number one choice among cutting-edge AI development companies

There is some substantive evidence to go with this claim, or I wouldn’t have presented it. The company reported that bookings for AI training had doubled last quarter from $2 billion to $4 billion.

As of today, AI development companies have signed contracts to purchase more than $4 billion of AI training capacity in Oracle's Generation 2 cloud. That's twice as much AI training as we had booked at the end of the last Q4. I'm also very pleased to announce that Exai has signed the contract to do training in Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud. The largest AI technology companies and the leading AI startups continue to expand their business with Oracle for one simple reason, Oracle's RDMA interconnected NVIDIA superclusters train AI models at twice the speed and much less than half the cost of other clouds

Bookings aren’t revenue; initially they are backlog or RPO. That said, a considerable portion of the bookings are current and show up in the cRPO metric. And bookings growth continued through the first half of September at highly elevated rates. As mentioned earlier, the company has provided a full year revenue growth forecast of 7% which is not all that exciting, to say the least. But when the company CEO talks about line of sight and a pledge of accelerating revenue growth, she is doing so because OCI bookings growth is so high and seems likely to remain so. I expect that Oracle's percentage growth for fiscal '24 will surpass its current forecast.

One important question is just how long Oracle will have a differentiated position with regards to high performance RDMA networks. Obviously the other companies competing against Oracle in this space are not unaware of Oracle’s advantages. The AI development companies are just a small fraction of the total cloud market, and it would be interesting to see a more complete breakout of Oracle's success outside of just this single vertical. It has not been infrequent for Oracle to focus on a single segment of a market that its management believes will resonate most with investors, and of course these days that segment is AI. That said, however, workloads that will be run by the AI development companies are significant and will likely growth at high rates for years-presumably that is why these companies have signed multi-year agreements at scale with Oracle. Of course the company has many OCI customers outside the realm of AI developers; it spoke about its plan to create the greatest number of cloud regions and called out specifically its partnership with Nomura and the use of OCI by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. At this point, OCI is growing substantially faster than the growth reported by the traditional hyper-scalers such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and even Microsoft Azure. It is growing faster because it can offer its users discrete cost/performance advantages. I imagine Oracle's competitors are trying to adopt similar technology for their offerings, but how long it might be until they catch up is now knowable, currently. It seems self-evident that OCI will be a share gainer for the foreseeable future and that OCI consumption will ramp significantly given the kinds of use cases Oracle's customers are bringing to its infrastructure. The rapid growth of OCI will likely be a principal factor in bringing overall Oracle license growth back to double digits.

In that regard, it was interesting, I thought, that Oracle and Microsoft have announced an extension of their partnership in which Microsoft will be offering Oracle cloud infrastructure database services. I have linked above to the announcement of the expanded partnership.

Many companies and analysts have written at great length about early leaders in the AI space. At this point, it appears that Oracle is seeing some of the largest commercial AI commitments and is becoming something of a pick and shovel vendor for AI. That is a nice position to occupy, and even if Oracle’s current lead might not persist indefinitely, it is likely to be for a long enough period to help inflect the company’s revenue growth rate and encourage investors

Cerner: A bit of pain now; lots of opportunity later

It has been a bit more than 1 year since Oracle finalized the purchase of Cerner. Cerner has been one of Oracle’s largest acquisitions. Oracle paid $28 billion in an all cash deal to acquire the company. At the time of the acquisition, Cerner’s trailing 12 month revenues were $5.8 billion. The current revenue run rate for Oracle/Cerner which includes Oracle’s legacy health care apps and including some transactions in which Cerner is buying services from Oracle, is probably close to $7 billion, or a bit greater 12.5% of Oracle’s total revenues. Standalone Cerner revenue for this latest quarter was not reported because the deal has passed its one year anniversary date; the company reported Cerner’s revenue in the prior quarter at $1.5 billion.

Cerner had not been a well-run company for some time before it was bought by Oracle. Its growth was always being pushed out into future periods, and execution was quite disappointing most of the time. Its growth had slowed significantly. It had competitive problems, and go-to-market issues. It had not made a transition to the cloud. My guess is that the transaction would never have come together if Cerner had a better outlook.

Moving Cerner customer to the cloud is a process that is still underway. This kind of transition has happened many, many times in enterprise software. It initially depresses revenue as revenue recognition moves to a ratable paradigm from up-front. The process has been underway for about 9 months and it probably will take another year or so before it starts to produce positive financial benefits. Ultimately, this kind of transition almost invariably creates additional revenue for the vendor but most IT users are happier with subscription arrangements, overall, and with a more reliable solution that is easier to scale and requires less support and physical commitments from customers.

In addition to the transition to the cloud, Oracle is in the midst of essentially rewriting the legacy Cerner technology. This is not a minimal project; it apparently is taking a year or so, and that time scale is only possible because Oracle is using its own code generator, APEX. Not terribly surprisingly, Oracle hasn't provided a target release date for the new Millennium platform. The comment was “very, very nicely” but what that might mean in terms of a specific date is not something that was specified.

It is difficult to determine just how much of a current headwind the transition to the cloud has been. Based on the data that has been presented, it appears as though Oracle’s revenue growth has seen a headwind of 100-200 basis points because of Cerner’s transition. That will self-correct in the next few quarters and will reverse.

How much a modernized, Millennium platform will mean for growth is not something I really am confidently able to project. It almost certainly will be significant. I suspect that the large deals that were announced during the conference call were partially based on the availability of this new platform. The company mentioned that it was in the process of closing 2 large deals with an aggregate value of greater than $1 billion. For Cerner, booking deals of that magnitude is significant.

At the end of the day Oracle bought Cerner both because of the ability it has to enhance the profitability of the revenue stream and because of cross sell opportunities. Both of those projects are still in process. There apparently has been more visible progress on the first opportunity so far. It isn’t the kind of thing that Oracle has disclosed. Self-evidently, Oracle’s operating margins have been moving in the right direction, which is, of course, why it had an earnings upside. Non-GAAP margins last quarter were 41% compared to 39% in the year earlier period. Just how much of that was a result of improvements in Cerner, and how much that had to do with greater utilization of Oracle’s public cloud infrastructure is unknowable.

The most significant opportunity for Cerner/Oracle is in cross sells and upsells. Oracle already had a significant set of offerings in the health care vertical. Some of those customers have become targets for Cerner’s electronic health records offering. Some of the new offering Oracle presented at its recent event showcased the use of Cerner health records on the Oracle database, Vector. Cerner has had a significant market share in the EHR space. Many of these customers are being offered bundles of Oracle infrastructure and applications. I expect that over time the combination of Oracle and Cerner will produce some sales synergies and more will emerge when the new Millennium platform becomes available.

Is Oracle’s Apps business really inflecting?

For many years Oracle has made claims regarding its growth in cloud based apps. It is almost impossible to validate or refute those claims. As mentioned earlier, Oracle reports results within many buckets and not all of those buckets match up to the categories of particular interest to investors and analysts. The company has had the equivalent of a blood feud with Workday (WDAY) since before Workday became a public company. That is still the case. And it has been battling SAP (SAP) for decades. Somewhat surprisingly, its competition with Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 has been a bit less aggressive.

Overall, SaaS applications have reached an ARR of about $7 billion, or about 14% of total revenue, and grew 20% last quarter and by 6% sequentially. That is probably a bit faster than the growth of Workday (WDAY) and SAP (SAP) and a bit slower than the growth of Microsoft Dynamics 365. The company did announce a large competitive takeaway deal for Fusion Cloud-it replaced a legacy set of ERP solutions at all Buffet/Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) controlled utilities, but I don't think the transition, in and of itself is all that meaningful.

Why is Fusion seeing accelerated growth? I don’t want to pretend that I have all of those answers. Sales execution, a platform that is able to address specific user requirements in a wide range of verticals. In the current conference call, Larry Ellison called out success for Oracle in the B to B sector and the ability of Oracle to facilitate interaction within its cloud between the various stakeholders of a given transaction.

While it has been many years since Oracle has broken out revenues for its applications on a discrete basis, by now, the preponderance of applications are reported as part of the cloud based ERP bucket. Oracle, like all of its competitors, has announced the infusion of AI functionality into its applications. I don’t expect that there is much in the way of discrete competitive differentiation that is likely to move the competitive needle from the many announcements of AI functionality.

Can Oracle maintain a 20% growth rate in cloud based Apps? Oracle probably is starting to see some synergistic benefits from its latest releases of data bases and the advantages of OCI in selling a stack including its Fusion Apps. The large deal with the 9 Berkshire utility companies that was announced was apparently a function of the user choosing to consolidate on Oracle for both cloud and for apps. Basically that has been the Microsoft playbook in its apps offering for years, and has seen great success.

The company has had a partnership that has been successful with JP Morgan built around a complete range of B to B functionality including automated loan originations, and it announced additional partnerships at its CloudWorld conference. Most of these partnerships are focused on implementing Oracle as part of a B to B IT strategy. Some of what can be done through these partnerships in terms of automated processes is more than a bit impressive. The size of the B to B ERP opportunity is quite speculative-because it really has never been done previously. The software to develop cross-enterprise ERP is very complex and it automates what have been manual processes and pain points for many businesses.

It would be a guess on my part to suggest that Oracle’s cloud ERP growth will be significantly different in future period than has most recently been the case. But if it can maintain 20% growth long term for cloud apps, that will be another factor in getting the company's multi-year CAGR back to double digits.

Wrapping Up-Risks to the thesis, Oracle’s valuation and summarizing the case for the shares at current valuation!

The most salient component of the thesis I am presenting with regards to Oracle's likely growth inflection, and perhaps the biggest risk is the functional differentiation of OCI. I don’t think I have the ability to adequately assert just how different OCI might be to the alternatives out there. The cost of using the cloud is expressed in minutes. To the extent that OCI can run applications twice as fast, it does have rather notable and demonstrable cost performance advantages that should lead to market share gains. Again, I can’t totally evaluate the extent to which Oracle’s data center are more automated, and thus more secure than those of competitive alternatives.

The following is part of Larry Ellison's claim about security and automation:

It's useful for, in terms of the automation level we have in our data centers, our data centers are 100% automated. They configure themselves. They run themselves. We don't have a lot of labor. Now that saves us a huge amount of money, a lot of labor cost is saved. But the biggest advantage is, if you don't have human beings involved, you don't have human labor, you don't have human errors. You don't have mistakes. You can ensure security. Most security problems are caused by people that make mistakes or people that engage in mischief. We don't have that in our data center. That's another huge advantage. Our data centers are -- because they're all identical, the only way we could automate them was to make them all the same and they vary only by scale. There are big ones and small ones, but they are identical, they all have the same hardware pieces and the same software pieces. They all have the same automation and that automation allows us to put these data centers in very small countries. We expect to have many, many more data centers than any other cloud provider.

If the claim is valid and demonstrable, it will almost inevitably lead to additional competitive advantages beyond just cost. Of course the world doesn’t sit still, and it will be important to track what competitors do to try to compete effectively with OCI.

Much of what is happening in the Cerner offering is mechanical. The company is moving the installed base to the cloud and it is using its code generator to rewrite the Cerner platform. Both of those activities will lead to a higher level of percentage growth over the next several quarters. Here, the principle issues are successful restarting the Cerner sales motion and most importantly exploiting the cross-sell opportunities. Oracle has a track record of squeezing the most out of acquisitions such as this one and I would bet on their ability to achieve cross sell opportunities.

Should readers buy Oracle shares? I have owned the shares for some time now, and intend to augment my position. The JP Morgan downgrade of Oracle was based in part on its valuation. And its valuation is high if the consensus revenue growth estimates of 7% and 8% are accurate. As I have tried to explain, I think Oracle has a growth rate inflection composed of multiple parts on the horizon. For the investment case to work, not everything has to fall into place at the same time. While I think Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure is likely to continue to show the strong revenue growth trend that it has exhibited, and to contribute increasing to reported revenue growth, the odds are that the growth inflection will take longer and perhaps be a bit bumpier in the other areas I have focused on. Oracle’s growth inflection coming from apps is more a matter of continuing the results of the last quarter. Those results are partially a function of the company’s full stack capability-the same differentiator that has driven the success of Dynamics 365. But part of the success of Oracle apps is due to its initiatives in B to B ERP, a rather new set of functionality that is just now starting to gain traction. What the cadence of this initiative will be in terms of producing revenue growth is not entirely clear, although I think the opportunity is substantial and mainly underappreciated.

I want to make clear that it seems unlikely to me that Oracle will return to hyper growth status. It still derives revenue from relational database software, a technology whose time has passed as NoSQL becomes increasingly mainstream. And Oracle will continue to lose share to specialized databases like those offered by Snowflake (SNOW). In addition, some of Oracle’s SaaS ERP is replacing obsolescent deployments of Oracle on premise fin apps and HR. Those factors, in addition to the conversion of Cerner revenues to the Cloud were factors in the 11% decline year on year in on premise license which is forecast to decline again year-on-year for the next quarter and which will probably continue to decline from current levels for the balance of this fiscal year. Still, on premise license has diminished to just 6% of total revenue. And Oracle actually still sells Hardware, and the combination of Hardware revenues, along with non-Cloud services which constitute 18% of revenues, will be flat at best.

One final note. Oracle has projected that it capex for fiscal 2024 will be essentially flat with recent levels at just above $8 billion. The company’s capex is primarily a function of building datacenter capacity, much of it to support contracts that are already signed and committed. As the data centers are built, and are brought into service and fill with workloads that have been committed by AI developers and many other classes of Oracle customers, operating cashflow will rise. It was up 68% year on year this past quarter, and even grew from the usual seasonal high point of fiscal Q4. Eventually, the growth in operating cashflow will exceed the growth in capex and will drive free cashflow margins much higher than current levels. That is another part of the value matrix that I believe to be underappreciated.

Will Oracle produce positive alpha over the coming year? Answering that question is not as straightforward as many recommendations. The last couple of months have brought a return to compressed valuations of high growth IT shares because of concerns about “higher for longer.” That debate is not one I propose to enter in this article. Suffice to say that if concerns about inflation and interest rates abate, there are other IT shares which probably can achieve stronger percentage appreciation. I try to construct my own portfolio including investment commitment with a range of potential outcomes. Oracle shares do not possess the highest potential percentage appreciation. On the other hand, their downside risk is far less than other investments I make in the space. I think positive alpha is probable, particularly if, as I imagine will be the case, the differentiation and the moat of OCI becomes better recognized and understood