Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China's Growth Is Slowing: What Does It Mean?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • While slower growth in China will impact the global economy and financial markets, we think the short-term pain is necessary to avoid bigger problems down the road.
  • China’s economy is in the early stages of a long-term transition away from an export-driven, investment-led model toward a more balanced one with more domestic consumption.
  • We think China’s policymakers feel the same way, so we expect targeted, gradual stimulus to manage the slowdown, not a “big bang” stimulus to push growth into a faster trajectory.

a snail crossing a road

Stefan Rotter

By Eric Winograd

China’s growth has slowed, but the context is important - an intentional transition to a more balanced economy that relies less on investment and exports.

The economic slowdown is understandably causing concern among investors. However, while

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.37K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.