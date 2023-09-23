Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Impact Of A Potential Government Shutdown And The Snowball Effect

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • The prospects of a U.S. government shutdown are growing as the September 30 funding deadline nears.
  • Though different than the debt ceiling standoff, the current gridlock comes with its own set of complications.
  • Should a shutdown occur, certain sectors could experience significant disruption.
  • Though worth increased attention, the impacts are likely to be fleeting.
  • Wary investors may be best positioned by simply staying the course.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

Douglas Rissing

The federal government is nearing its fiscal year-end on September 30, 2023. This means all eyes are on Congress as they scramble to pass the annual appropriation bills that fund government operations. Failure to do so prior to the start

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.97K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.