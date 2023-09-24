Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/24/23

Sep. 24, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.73K)
Fox Business misled viewers on a poll that had former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden, posting the graphic's numbers in a way to suggest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was performing better than Trump against the incumbent.

Trump led Biden by 2 points 48%-46% in the Fox News poll, but the on-screen graphic shown by Fox Business listed Biden's lower support first next to Trump's name, suggesting Trump was trailing the incumbent when he was actually leading.

Also, Fox, which is continually ridiculed by Trump for being pro-DeSantis, listed DeSantis versus Biden right below, showing Biden's 47% support next to DeSantis' name — ostensibly suggesting DeSantis was drawing a 3-point lead despite having mere 44% support and trailing Biden and doing worse than Trump. thenationalpulse.com/...

The presentation came after Trump himself called out what he considers a "hostile" anti-Trump network, asking why Fox News was refusing to publish the poll that showed him leading but Biden and DeSantis.Trump has not yet posted it on his Truth Social account, but the media is noting the ultimate broadcast of the results were spun to be confusing, if not misleading, to viewers.

Fox has become a big joke.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.73K)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday vowed to remove funding for Ukraine from a Pentagon spending package amid a conservative rebellion.

The package, which has twice failed to clear a procedural vote due to internal Republican opposition, includes $300 million in funds for Kyiv to continue its fight against the Russian military.

McCarthy, in the face of that opposition, told reporters Friday that "it would be out and voted on by itself."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday he will not remove funding for Ukraine from a Pentagon spending package, contradicting his stance from the day before.

McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol that he made the decision to keep the $300 million of Ukraine aid in the bill after recognizing that another spending measure set to come up next week that funds the State Department and Foreign Operations, also includes funds for Ukraine, according to The Hill.

Time for a vote to vacate the Chair. This guy is a disaster for Republicans.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.73K)
Fellowship of Christian Athletes scores big Ninth Circuit win for religious liberty and freedom of association. www.thefire.org/...

Overturning a lousy case that allowed blatant anti-religious policies in the process.

Of the 11 judges deciding the case, two opposed the club. One was appointed by Obama. The other by Biden. The nine who supported the club were all Republican appointees. Three by Bush and six by Trump.

Simply reinforcing the sick fact that Democrat judges don't give a sh!t about the law or the Constitution. They only care about the Democrat narrative and their plan to impose permanent dictatorial one party rule for America.

We have President Trump to thank for getting many more conservatives on that 9th Circuit Court.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.73K)
Some McDonald's ads out of Japan have been causing some on the left to absolutely lose it.

The ads are relatively wholesome and, for the most part, are receiving wide praise from American audiences for their focus on sweet emotions and solid animation. Take this one, for instance: This commercial features a girl and a chair that had come to life. The girl remembers her mother telling her as a small child that she could have a Big Mac when she was older. It's weird, but it's also weirdly wholesome. twitter.com/...

But it's another McDonald's ad from Japan that seems to have gotten under the very thin skin of the left. It simply features a young family, a mother, a father, and a little girl, eating McDonald's at the family table. There's not really much else to it other than the fact that it's wholesome and cute. twitter.com/...

This apparently caused the woke to become outraged, and before you know it, they claimed that white supremacists and antisemites were on the move and having a great day. Take this really weird reaction, for example: twitter.com/...

Or this one... twitter.com/...

These are just a couple of the weird feelings of outrage the Japanese ads are drawing, and while their reasoning is bizarre, it definitely exposes what it is they're truly upset about...

They see a happy family.

The radicals on the left hate the idea of a nuclear family. They've made it very clear on several occasions that the destruction of the nuclear family is a major goal in the reformation of the West. Their idea is that the kids that are born should belong to the state so that they can be brought up in the leftist way of thinking, not the parents who will raise them to value traditional American beliefs.

It's an old Marxist goal. Even Black Lives Matter, led by their self-professed "trained Marxists," had it up on its website before they quietly took it down.

What the McDonald's office in Japan is doing is dangerous to that plan. What the radical left wants from corporations, or people with large platforms, is to carry the message of social justice either subtly or very, very directly. For instance, this little post from McDonald's in 2020. twitter.com/...

They want a constant stream of this nonsense. Any allusion to traditional values may set back their movement or reinforce ideals of traditional values.

So when they see ads like the ones from Japan, they lose it and begin spouting off nonsense about white supremacy, antisemitism, homophobia, and whatever else they've been trained to say upon encountering anything that defies their narrative.

What they don't understand is that they're so angry because, in their heart of hearts, they want this, but they can't let themselves have it. They're deeply unhappy, and so in their minds, everyone else has to be too.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.73K)
CNN's Abby Phillip learned on Friday evening why you don't try to challenge someone on-air without having all the facts.

Phillip has seen more screen time following the departure of Chris Licht, the liberal network's former CEO, and she's already made a name for herself. She was one of those pushing the idea that the hit movie Sound of Freedom was actually meant to appeal to QAnon conspiracy theorists. Phillip has also called Fox News "outrage porn," apparently having no self-awareness at all about the fact that she works for CNN.

PHILLIP: You did vote against the defense appropriations bill this week that...

GAETZ: No, I didn't

PHILLIP: The rule...

GAETZ: No, you're wrong

PHILLIP: The rule to...

GAETZ: Abby, this is going to be a very embarrassing moment when the internet corrects you on this. I voted for the defense rule both times.

PHILLIP: Uh, oh, well, I...I stand corrected. Congressman, appreciate you joining us tonight, thank you so much.

You have to love her ending the interview immediately. Given her statement, it appears she was trying to ask Gaetz another question before he dropped a real-time fact-check on her. She didn't want anymore after that. It's likely that the rest of her interview notes centered on the idea that Gaetz voted against the rule and is somehow a hypocritical obstructionist. Once that was off the table, it was time for a commercial.

Why do reporters, and Phillip appears to identify as such, do this? They let their own biases push them into making obvious mistakes because they are so eager to present a specific narrative. When it comes to Gaetz, the narrative CNN wants the audience to hear is that Republicans can't govern and are putting national security at risk.

Of course, that's not true. Gaetz has been pushing for regular order, which means individual appropriation bills. You know, the way the government used to spend money for most of its history until about five minutes ago. Imagine being treated as an obstructionist because you just want to do things the way they are supposed to be done. It's absurd.

Regardless, Phillip probably gave her producer an earful after the interview, assuming she was fed the idea that Gaetz had voted against the defense appropriation rule. Perhaps she'll be just a bit more cautious next time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.73K)
Children, and the parents who try to protect them and advocate for them, are under attack in America’s schools.

Openly pornographic materials are being offered to children as young as elementary school.

Organizations boast about how they sneak sick sexual and LGBTQ+ content into children’s classrooms without parental knowledge.

The Los Angeles Unified School District supports a g a y club for kindergarten students through age 11 and students throughout the county have been exposed to Drag Queen Story Hours.

Far-left Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib even claimed that concerned parents speaking out at school board meetings about Critical Race Theory (CRT) is “white supremacy.”

FBI whistleblowers revealed that the bureau targeted parents who protested CRT and Covid rules despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claims it never happened.

The National School Board Association (NSBA) coordinated with the Biden White House and AG Merrick Garland to classify parents as “domestic terrorists” in a letter to the FBI.

Viola Garcia, president of the NSBA, was rewarded by Cardona with an appointment to the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) which has oversight over the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he does not have “respect” for people who are “misbehaving in public and acting like they know what’s right for kids.”

While schools increasingly try to indoctrinate our children, Cardona’s remarks underscore the lack of respect for parents that permeates throughout every level of the Biden Administration.

Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily criticized the education secretary on X saying he “openly dismissed thousands of American parents who have been speaking out at school board meetings.”

It looks like the Biden administration has learned nothing from the Gov. Terry McAuliffe fiasco in Virginia that lost him reelection.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.73K)
@PaulM_2 A day doesn't go by when you find a word in a post that is verboten at SA. The latest one is g a y, if you can believe that.
