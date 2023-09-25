Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/25/23

Sep. 25, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments

a
al roman
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (202.01K)
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (9.74K)
"Stunning numbers among Dems in RCOR's new poll on free speech and censorship:

47% of Dems say free speech should be legal 'only under certain circumstances.

34% of Dems say Americans 'have too much freedom'

75% of Dems say government has a responsibility to censor 'hateful' social media posts

Only 31% strongly agree with the statement, "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.'" twitter.com/...
a
al roman
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (202.01K)
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (20.83K)
Driving Miss Daisy. Haven't seen it since VHS (I think I might have it in a box somewhere - lol).

I brought some tissue and an adult beverage, and fired up the headphones.

This is the best of Hollywood.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.74K)
There are two types of people who vote Democrat. Those that rely on handouts to live, and those that are so wealthy they can afford to "virtue signal" politically. There is only one type of person who votes Republican. They who want an unfettered chance at personal/private success without having to pay for the failings of others.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.74K)
Oh dear, this is not good. Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old immigrant from Ukraine, was introduced by Anthony Rota, Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, as "a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero", ignoring the horrific fact that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented.

OTTAWA, Ont. — A ranking Canadian parliamentarian is apologizing to Jewish communities around the world for a blunder during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit that led to lawmakers honoring a veteran accused of belonging to a Nazi division in WWII.

It followed demands by Canadian Jewish organizations Sunday for an apology after it was revealed members of Parliament across party lines awarded a 98-year-old veteran on Friday with a standing ovation shortly after Zelenskyy addressed Canada’s House of Commons.

Yaroslav Hunka stood and appeared to salute from the public gallery when he was recognized by House Speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced Hunka as a Canadian-Ukrainian war hero from his political district.

“We have here in the chamber today a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today, even at his age of 98,” Rota said Friday, followed by a lengthy round of applause and a wave by Zelenskyy. “He’s a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service. Thank you.”
rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.74K)
This is an amazing story of gaslighting. The former Nazi was honored by parliament in Canada for fighting against Russians when Russia was then trying to defeat Nazi Germany in that war.

It was also a time when millions of Russians were slaughtered by the Nazis.

This is what happens when history is so hidden and/or distorted that today's people don't know who fought who in the past or why they were fighting.

This is "adjusting" history to fit a lie today. It is sick.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.74K)
The Canadian cabal no longer even hides it. They love the Nazis and the tactical SS. Does anyone really think that if the entire world wasn't watching, Trudeau would have rolled tanks and infantry in on the truckers? The difference between now and ninety years ago is that technology means everyone is watching and anyone can be recorded.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.74K)
An education group that supports parents' rights released a comprehensive list this month of over 1,000 school districts that support children keeping their gender identity hidden from their parents.

Parents Defending Education published a list last updated on Sept. 11, which showed that there are 1,044 school districts across the U.S. that "openly state that district personnel can or should keep a student’s transgender status hidden from parents."

"We are still getting tips that are pouring in every day," President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily said on the Friday edition of the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "We actually released this number initially in March, and then we identified about 200 counties....this number keeps growing across the country."

Neily explained that these ideas are being pushed by state school board associations and LGBTQ activist groups.

"These associations are not parents' friends and we're really trying to remind families of that as well," she explained. "So these are policies that are being pushed by activist groups like GLSEN and the Trevor Project that are saying the families are inherently not safe."

According to a poll published earlier this year by Parents Defending Education, three out of four voters in the U.S. said they support requiring schools to have parental consent before assisting in a student's gender-identity change.

The poll, conducted from March 15-20 by CRC Research on behalf of Parents Defending Education, with 1,600 registered voters, has a 2.45% margin of error.

Republicans (86%) are more likely than Democrats (69%) to support requiring teachers or staff to inform parents if their child wants to use a different name or pronouns while at school. Black voters are also more likely to support this policy at 78%, compared to 77% of white voters, the poll shows.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.74K)
It was only a matter of time before we see why Rupert Murdoch kept Council on Foreign Relations member Maria Bartiromo on staff. Today Ms. Bartiromo showed her GOPe bona fides with a full-throated defense of Kevin McCarthy and the effort to fund government by continuing resolution.

As the combative interview takes place, pay *CLOSE* attention to the glimpses of Ms. Bartiromo’s phone that she keeps looking at. Kevin McCarthy was probably texting her in real time with instructions on what to say to Matt Gaetz. https://youtu.be/SA7kMtWBIXI

Never saw such contempt come from her before this interview. She, McCarthy and Ryan were completely outmatched by Matt Gaetz. Eyes wide open now!

Gaetz is smoking out the opposition to the MAGA agenda.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.74K)
The transparency of the Biden trip to visit the striking UAW workers one day ahead of President Trump visiting Michigan is transparent. However, the background of the issue is layers more interesting.

The narrative the engineers are trying to assemble, circles around a historic trip by Joe Biden to stand on the picket lines with striking auto workers. But it’s the overall collapse of support for Biden that looms larger.

The big picture problem for democrats is not that Biden is losing to Trump in the polls, but rather the scale of the loss.

Everyone knows the DNC and activist groups will trigger their ballot fraud operations in 2024, the problem for them is they can only lift so much through the fraud itself.

Yes, it is possible for the metropolitan counties of Philadelphia (PA), Wayne (MI), Clark (NV), Fulton (GA), Racine (WI) and Maricopa/Pinal (AZ) to each generate between 300,000 and 500,000 fraudulent ballots. However, when contrast against the anticipated scale of the state loss, that might not be enough.

The democrats need a candidate who can lose at a much smaller statewide margin so that ballot fraud (absentee collection) in the corrupt counties can reach their goals. Biden is not that candidate.

That sets up the dynamic where Biden support within the group who will be responsible for covering his deficits has become tenuous. Remember, Eric Holder and the Chicago network organized the original ballot operation and tested it in California in 2018. The two weeks after election day 2018 showed 21 GOP win seats on the day of election, flip through the use of the post-election ballot counting. That midterm test in CA was then rolled out nationally in 2020.

The counties that must be relied upon to sway the election are nervous about the scale of lift they will be required to provide. Within that tenuous situation, the ever ego-driven Obama network cannot accept that level of risk. Hence, Obama strategically retreats.

At the same time, the DC intelligence apparatus that needs to pretend the election is legit and support the fraud, is applying pressure on Biden to exit.

The message from Main Justice, the DOJ-CRD and the DHS embeds is that too much fraud would be problematic to achieve.

Team Biden is fully aware of this dynamic, they need to close the gap – not defeat Trump – but close the election gap to a distance that can be successfully closed by the ballot harvesting and manipulation operations. That’s the focus and impetus behind all of the Biden campaign operations; close the gap.

President Trump is working on gap-widening operations; meaning to push the scale of fraud to a level that cannot be achieved. Unfortunately, his campaign is having to do the heavy lifting alone. The people who organize and fund RNC operations do not want the RNC to do anything that would interfere with the ballot fraud operations carried out by the other wing of the two corporate clubs, the DNC.

Joe Biden is going to Michigan because he needs to close the gap. President Donald Trump is going to Michigan because he needs to widen the gap.

They don’t need a replacement that can win, they just need a replacement that can lose in key states by enough of a margin that can be covered by the ballot fraud operation.

Within the billionaire wing of the Republican apparatus, they are now increasingly ambivalent about the GOP primary. The main tone/theme that comes out of the circle of professional GOP billionaires is that Trump seems inevitable, Trump will likely win, but their failsafe is that a DC Republican system will not allow Trump to have the power of the presidency.

We keep watching…
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.74K)
Don't get sucked in by the disingenuous reporting by the Washington Post in their latest ABC/WP poll.

Read the pollster's actual website methodology- Langer Research. www.langerresearch.com/...

"METHODOLOGY – This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone Sept. 15-20, 2023, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,006 adults. Partisan divisions are 25-25-42 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents.
Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points, including the design effect."

Notice the WP doesn't breakdown the actual totals by each party, instead saying "leaning". What it means is that while they sampled the same number of Democrats as Republicans, they also sampled many more Independents - D25 R25 I42. They then asked how those Independents were leaning, and most of them said toward Republican, thus the 13% lead for Trump with Independents.

Using "leaning" in that way is how the Washington Post disingenuously shows the poll supposedly with more Republicans than Democrats.

It's all part of the plan by the Post to make Trump look worse in future polls when they sample more in line with what the 2020 electorate actually looked like - D37 R36 I26.
