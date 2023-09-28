Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/28/23

Sep. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.85K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (9.79K)
Let me get this straight. According to that hack NY judge, Mar-a-Lago's tax value increased $9.6 million for the 10 years ending in 2021. Yet it only increased $8 million for the 26 years between 1985 and 2011, a period which evidenced massive increases in real property values. This is why you never rely on tax assessments from local towns to determine market values.

Forbes had appraised the property, which is made up of 128 rooms, at approximately $160 million in 2018 following extensive renovations and its exclusive Palm Beach location on Billionaires’ Row. The property includes a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, five clay tennis courts and a sprawling waterfront pool.

And in the five years since, Palm Beach properties have only increased in value.

In March, Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, sold her husband’s longtime Palm Beach compound, on 2.7 acres, for $155 million.

And back in 2013, hedge funder Ken Griffin paid $129.6 million for four parcels in the area.

Granting Summary Judgment, instead of letting the case go to a jury, only happens where there is no material issue of fact in dispute for a jury to consider. Each and every material fact of this frivolous case is in dispute; from the statute of limitations, all the way to Mar-A-Lago's valuation. Just like every other case against Trump across the country, this is another obvious attempt to interfere with the 2024 Presidential election aka an attempt to divest half of Americans of their votes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (9.79K)
Whenever you hear someone self-describe as a “principled conservative” to differentiate themselves from MAGA, Trump supporters, populists, and common-sense newcomers to the GOP, and urge for a return to the “golden years,” you can confidently laugh it off as blissful ignorance.

For decades, these so-called “principled conservatives” have overseen and actively participated in policymaking that has degraded the family unit, delivered losses on abortion, brought you a 10-yearlong “assault weapons ban,” and ceded greater authority over and involvement of the federal government in education.

Not satisfied with the piecemeal destruction of society that they now b!tch about for clicks, these “principled conservatives” carry their feigned outrage and ideological purity to the economic realm, blindly devoting themselves to protecting the interests of global corporate giants while sacrificing American workers at the altar of “free markets.”

When faced with the consequences of their neoliberalism—the displaced workers and their families, once-great American small towns and cities in shambles, the industrial core of the country gutted, and all the social ills that emanate from these realities—the response from these upstanding moralists is to hawkishly scrutinize every dollar that could possibly go toward alleviating some of the pain and suffering they caused.

In other words, “f**k off!, you aren’t my concern.”

The false devotion to “fiscal conservatism” wouldn’t be so offensive if it wasn’t so easily discarded when constructing a national security apparatus that violates your constitutional rights, launching failed trillion-dollar regime change wars, providing foreign aid to corrupt oligarchs and regimes in quid pro quo deals, and subsidizing the social welfare expenses of other countries.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (9.79K)
Advertisers paid a premium for airtime during the first Republican presidential debate on Fox News, but it looks like they'll be getting a major discount during round two on Wednesday night.

For the first debate, the cost of a single 30-second spot topped $495,000.

But the same 30-second spot during Wednesday night's contest would cost just over $200,000.

The drop-off in debate ad rates reflects the drop-off in drama during the 2024 primary.

As non-Trump Republicans candidates fail to gain traction in the polls, there's less incentive for advertisers to pay the same record rates as the first contest.

Sans Trump… these debates just aren't big-time TV, because the GOP primary race has become a snoozer.

At this point in the contest, the Republican candidates who are not supporting Donald Trump are simply showcasing their own selfish connections to the business end of U.S. politics. It really is that simple. These are not patriots who care about our country. These are self-interested representatives of multinational corporations and business interests who are paying for them to oppose Donald Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (9.79K)
The FBI took over a 2020 probe into voter registration fraud that began in Michigan but has denied a Freedom of Information Act request regarding the investigation, citing an exemption in that law regarding ongoing investigations.

According to the dozens of pages of police reports from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police, a firm called GBI Strategies was under scrutiny as an organization central to alleged voter registration fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The matter was initially investigated by city and state authorities before the FBI took over.

Contacts between local law enforcement and the FBI continued into 2022 but there is no evidence of what happened after that in the memos obtained by Just the News through requests made under Michigan's own Freedom of Information Act.

Last week, the FBI denied a Freedom of Information/Privacy Acts request from Just the News regarding records from the investigation into GBI Strategies.

The request sought “copies of all reports, documents, and records about GBI Strategies, including all communication and correspondence regarding investigations of GBI Strategies with Michigan government officials, city and state law enforcement agencies in Michigan, and all other state government officials and law enforcement agencies involved in investigations of GBI Strategies.”

The FBI’s response partially reads: “The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure.”

The FBI cited 5 U.S. Code § 552(b)(7)(A) for exempting disclosure of the records, specifically, "records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, but only to the extent that the production of such law enforcement records or information … could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings."

The agency’s response continued: “The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.” justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (9.79K)
Anthony Fauci Had a Secret, “No Record of Entry”, Visit to CIA to Influence Their COVID-19 Origin Decision

Given the nature of how the intelligence apparatus manipulates their work product in order to manipulate public opinion, the CIA willingly changing their determination of COVID-19 origin doesn’t come as a surprise. What is more surprising is that congress found out about it.

The Congressional Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic reported last night that former head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, conducted a stealth visit to the CIA headquarters in order to influence their findings on the origins of COVID-19. Fauci did not want the U.S. govt relationship with the Wuhan lab and gain of function research becoming a risk, with the COVID-19 virus originating from that lab and relationship.

Dr. Fauci’s suspicious moments “without a record of entry” are especially concerning in light of recent whistleblower testimony alleging the CIA rewarded six analysts with significant financial incentives to change their COVID-19 origins conclusion from a lab-leak to zoonosis. It appears the secret visit by Fauci was the triggering mechanism to change the CIA findings.

Subcommittee Chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), has requested “documents sufficient to show any Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General authorized, supported, or otherwise affiliated movements of Dr. Anthony Fauci from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 into any CIA owned, operated, or occupied building, including but not limited to the George Bush Center of Intelligence.”

The Chairman has also requested Special Agent Brett Rowland, the guy who worked with Anthony Fauci through the Department of Health and Human Services, is made available for a voluntary transcribed interview. oversight.house.gov/...

This is most assuredly,with what the judge just did to Trump,the tipping point of whether we get angry enough to fight or go quietly into that good night.
