Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 09/29/23

Sep. 29, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.85K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.85K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (31.21K)
China can do what it needs to do but closing itself off from the world is a bad move. Not saying it's as bad as has Russia done to position itself but it's not encouraging.

I have long been circumspect about China data and information particularly with regard to investing. I do have a close relationship to a business that imports from China. In that regard, all has gone fairly smoothly.

I have friends who collaborate with China on research. Their perspective is that their Chinese are a sponge for what the US brings to them in new developments. In this environment, it may become more difficult but they continue to invite the US folks over and want to collaborate.... and they (the Chinese researchers) are very skeptical of the moves Xi makes.

[China now seems less interested in being known. It has cut off foreign access to its most important academic databases, frustrating not just U.S. scientists and engineers but also Americans who study China’s economy, politics, culture, and history and who help the United States comprehend its greatest geopolitical competitor]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Is the Left happy that they got their wish?

So the Obama and the Biden administrations finally seemed to have achieved their aims, in what the Obamas once boasted would be the "fundamental transformation" of America into something unrecognizable by its Founders. But what they gave us was nihilism - the destruction of norms, laws, and customs. There is no border, no criminal justice system, no real president any more.

The citizen is a serf, the illegal alien the veritable citizen. The former needs a passport to reenter the country, the latter is waved on through. There is a slob in gym shorts and a hoodie establishing dress codes for the Senate, teen murderers bragging that they won't spend a day in jail, and a would-be state legislator filming herself doing sexual gymnastics while begging for cash only to be upset over the invasion of her "privacy". So the Left got what it wanted and gave us our new America.

The curious result, however, is that even the elite Left is now forced to live among, and cannot always escape, the ruination it created - and for the first time is becoming slightly unhappy with what it birthed.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (9.81K)
It is important, VERY IMPORTANT, to remember the Club for Growth (CfG) is the Ron DeSantis career financial vehicle. Ever since his first steps into congress, CfG has been the primary financial sponsor for the now Florida Governor. There is no moment in the political career of DeSantis where CfG does not exist.

While the DeSantis SuperPAC Never Back Down is the mechanics of the DeSantis election strategy, CfG is the well invested advising side and David McIntosh has been the source of DeSantis career guidance for a decade. That’s how intrinsically connected Club for Growth is to Ron and Casey DeSantis.

CfG has also opposed Donald Trump for his “America First” economic plan from the moment they realized Trump was serious about economic nationalism, control over immigration, a renewal of the American manufacturing sector, balanced trade and reciprocal tariffs. All of these policy points are against the interests of McIntosh and larger Club for Growth agenda. The CfG has been working against Trump since 2016.

That is the appropriate context for a memo written by David McIntosh to those who fund Club for Growth as reported by the New York Times. McIntosh writes a brutally honest letter to the professionally republican donor class saying all of their efforts against Trump have been futile, and there is no effective strategy that will break the bond the American middle-class voter has with President Donald Trump.

in the memo — dated Thursday and obtained by The New York Times — the head of Win It Back PAC, David McIntosh, acknowledges to donors that after extensive testing of more than 40 anti-Trump television ads, “all attempts to undermine his conservative credentials on specific issues were ineffective.”

At some point the Republican donor class has to capitulate and try to come to grips with how a Trump 2.0 Presidency can benefit the country and by extension…them.

The level of opposition by these people defies logic.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.81K)
News breaking from The Daily Mail reflects that President Donald Trump has filed a civil action against Orbis Business Intelligence and its founder, Christopher Steele. You will likely remember that Chris Steele wrote the infamous “Steele Dossier” that became the underpinning of the Carter Page FISA application, replacing the legally required Woods file.

Interestingly, Trump appears to be using the British court system, and laws around libel actions that are much more beneficial to the plaintiff in the U.K. There is an initial 2-day court hearing scheduled for October 16th.

The layers of possibility within this lawsuit are actually much more remarkable than first review might consider.

Remember, as discovered during the Durham probe, GCHQ refused to assist the CIA and FBI in their construct of the fabricated theory about Trump-Russia. Additionally, Steele has attempted to distance himself from the ‘dossier’ he created, implying his role was simply to affirm or verify information fed to him from Fusion GPS via Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr.

Plausibly, Steele could claim he simply provided information, material that was false, to Fusion GPS, not knowing what would come of it. However, in order to take that position, he would need to swear and attest to that set of facts. That opens questions about conversations between Steele and Glenn Simpson/Nellie Ohr about his material representations – as well as conversations between Steele and the DOJ/FBI about the same. Names and specifics would have to be outlined in order to escape the libel.

Deposing Chris Steele would be a goldmine of information about how the construct of the narrative was put together. Who was involved from within the U.S. government and Fusion GPS would be the obvious aspect. Steele was represented by Adam Waldman, who was also used as an intermediary between Steele and other investigative authorities in the USA. Waldman and former SSCI Vice Chair staffer, Dan Jones, were working together. Piercing those conversations is yet another layer to peel.

In short, in order for Chris Steele to use the defense against libel, he would have to outline who he was delivering information to, and what was the purpose of the delivery. Steele would also need to walk through each of the points made in his email construction and show origination, supportive material, efforts taken to prove or disprove and subsequent findings. [Think of the Michael Cohen in Prague false claim as only one small example]

There’s a reason why Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller never went near Chris Steele during their construct of the Mueller report. They well understood that Lawfare required plausible deniability. This, despite the fact that on June 29, 2017, Mueller and Weissmann used the dossier for the final FISA renewal – a point missed by all except for the deepest weed walkers.

POINT missed by EVERYONE: How could Mueller/Weissmann use the Steele dossier for a FISA renewal, and then say Chris Steele was, “outside their purview“?

There would be a lot of pro-bono research aides who would love to work on this lawsuit. Just sayin’…

Retribution – it begins. www.dailymail.co.uk/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Fox News Again Rigs A GOP Debate, Asking Questions That Leftwing Voters (and Fox "Journalists") Care About But Which Actual Republicans Do Not

Once again, Fox "News" is determined to move the discussion from what Republicans want to talk about to what urban liberals want to talk about.

The left-flavored intro led to the first question from Stuart Varney, which if it didn't come from MSNBC might have been written in the West Wing:

Senator Scott, you recently reacted by praising Ronald Reagan for firing air traffic controllers in the 1980s, saying, you strike, you're fired. Would you fire thousands of striking auto workers today, Senator?

A show of hands, please: how many GOP primary voter think the UAW strike is the top issue of the election cycle? It's not even the top economic issue facing the US. Tim Scott tried to move the topic to immigration. Dana Perino stymied that by promising to discuss "the economy and jobs," but then returned to the UAW strike instead:

PERINO: "Well, I can promise you we are going to have a lot of questions on the border and immigration. But in the meantime, we want to talk about the economy and jobs, and especially want to talk about this strike for just a moment more. Mr. Ramaswamy, you've said you really empathize with the strikers. You're standing next to Senator Scott and do you agree with what he said or I do you think he's wrong?"

Once again, Fox "News" is determined to move the discussion from what Republicans want to talk about to what urban liberals want to talk about.

Next up, Varney channeled his inner AOC:

VARNEY: "Together the CEOs of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis make 336 times the number of rank and -- the member -- number of rank and file workers. That's just part of a wider income inequality trend in the country. The richest 1 percent now controls one-fifth of all income. Vice President Pence, last week you said you side with American workers, but you also support how these companies operate. Which is it?"

Oh we'll get to your nativist ravings on immigration -- but first, will you declare your devotion to the Great Socialist Cause of Income Inequality?

This wasn't a debate aimed at edifying choices for conservative and populist voters. This was a forum for media to take potshots at these candidates, get them to fight amongst themselves, and to make them look extreme. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott took the bait (Haley repeatedly); Ron DeSantis, Christie, and Doug Burgum did not.

In the first half hour of the debate, the moderators never asked about China. They never asked about crime. They didn't ask about the national debt. Not a question about energy until later, and the moderators never asked anything at all related to national security or military preparedness. Various candidates brought these topics up, only to be slapped down by moderators in favor of topics like day-care subsidies, DACA and Dreamers, and so on.

If you watched, you were treated to nearly two hours of left-wing talking points from the moderators, who not only had no control of the debate but ignored their own rules and allowed candidates to attack one another without the opportunity for rebuttal.

The leftist Univision moderator--Emmy award winner!!! Ilia Calderón--who had trouble speaking English clearly, kept asking questions about Dreamers and DACA, turning the questions into speeches to condemn GOP policies on immigration.

Another moderator asked DeSantis how on earth Repubicans could possibly expect to win when they support limits on abortion. DeSantis slapped that down by noting that he, a strongly and vocally pro-life governor, won Florida in a landslide and turned his purple state solidly red--and even won a previous Democrat stronghold county.

You know what didn't get asked in the debate? Anything about Covid--arguably the most critical issue of the last four years. No one was asked whether they want masking to return or support school closures and mandatory vaccines now that the virus is ramping up again. Wouldn't you have liked to hear those answers and compare them with the candidates' past positions and statements? Wouldn't it have been great to hear Mike Pence--who stood mutely by Anthony Fauci during his endless pandemic press conferences--debate DeSantis, who quickly opened his state, refused to mandate vaccines and masks, and sent kids back to school early on?

It is imperative for conservatives to actually blackball and deplatform all these fake "conservatives" from our spaces, because fake conservative liberals will always get to dominate our institutions if they are permitted to even exist at the fringes of the movement. NeverTrumpers, neocons, and outright liberals are never content to merely represent a small part of the party. They always demand to be in control -- or they quit the party and join the Democrats.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Zimbabwe will be among the countries represented at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 18 after selecting its first crowned beauty in 22 years.

The African country’s return to the competition is an exciting fete, but not everyone is pleased with the woman chosen as the nation’s representative for the global stage.

Brooke Bruk-Jackson, a white woman, was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 on Sept. 16. She is a native of Harare, the country’s capital. The 21-year-old model’s runner-ups were Black women, Amanda Mpofu and Nokutenda Marumbwa.

After her win, she wrote on Instagram, “I have gained this crown for our beautiful country, to love and to serve our people, to represent Zimbabwe Internationally and to show the world the uniqueness of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans.”

She hopes to be an example of grace and inspiration for the youth, proving “that together we are strong and anything in life is possible.”

But Bruk-Jackson has not been shown much grace from outraged natives who believe a Black woman should have been crowned. The country boasts a population of more than 14 million, with non-Black people making up roughly two percent.

On X, one person exclaimed, “All those beautiful melanted women and you telling me the European woman won a contest for black people!!??”

“So disappointing to see these colonizers representing an African country,” wrote one person. “My ancestors rolling in they graves!!!!” wrote a second user. And a third commented, “This is sad and disgusting yall literally have to be the face of everything?”

And here I thought diversity and inclusivity were strengths to be championed in all cases. I guess its only a one-way street it seems.

Well, at least it's a woman who was selected...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is back with more dubious claims about occurrences within Trump’s inner circle.

On Tuesday, Insider reported that Hutchinson’s new memoir claimed that Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is a devout Baptist, never drank alcohol in his life before downing multiple White Claws in the White House in November 2020, apparently unaware that they contained alcohol.

In her new book “Enough” Hutchinson said that Meadows consumed the first beverage in front of White House budget director Russ Vought, who she claimed is a “faithful Mormon.”

When Hutchinson asked Meadows how much he drank, Meadows said that he was halfway through one and counted three others that he had just finished, meaning he drank 3.5 cans of White Claw.

Hutchison then claimed that Vought said to Meadows, “I know times are hard now, but are they really that bad,” which queued Meadows into the fact that he was drinking alcohol by mistake.

This is a funny and lighthearted story, but there is just one major problem — none of it appears to be true.

Unfortunately for Hutchinson, the key witness in the story, Russ Vought, has taken to X, formerly called Twitter, to point out that the interaction with Meadows never took place and to set the record straight on his religion.

“This story from Cassidy is a total fabrication,” he wrote.

“I’m not a Mormon and this interaction with Mark never occurred.”

Frankly, this is just embarrassing.

Here you have a woman, who was an insider at the Trump White House, claiming to be spilling the dirt on the administration, while not even getting the basic facts about her story correct. In this case, that fact was Vought’s religion. If she cannot get that simple part of her story right, then how many other errors does the book contain? If this is any indication, there must not be many factual assertions in her entire book.

Frankly, though, this is just par for the course for Cassidy Hutchinson, as this was also the woman who claimed that Trump lunged at a member of the Secret Service and tried to grab the wheel of his limousine during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — a story that was later proved to be false.

If you want to find out the truth, Cassidy Hutchinson is not the person that you should be listening to.

Her repeated dubious stories completely undermine her credibility.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.81K)
People were wondering how many people were tuned into the Fox Business RNC debate, the second GOP primary debate without Donald Trump. The answers are in per an NBC review of Nielsen ratings.

Approximately 9.3 million people tuned in to watch the debate on Fox, Fox Business and Univision. That’s a drop of 27% from the first debate which had 12.8 million viewers.

Even though it was broadcast on Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel and Univision, it still attracted roughly 3.4 million fewer viewers than the first GOP debate just one month ago, which was hosted by the Fox News Channel. That’s a decline of 27%. By contrast, the decline between the first and second debates of the 2016 cycle — both of which featured Trump — was just 4%.

People are just so tired of this nonsense now that you can hear the eyes glazing over all across the country. These pontificates of Republican Uni-speak have no idea how irrelevant and loathed they've become.

At this point any of them who have the temerity to do any less than drop from the race and endorse the inevitable nominee, and who refuse to condemn the unprecedented legal attacks against the Republican front runner, deserve nothing but our contempt for having failed spectacularly the "time and place" test of leadership.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.81K)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a former supporter of the 'defund the police' movement, urgently calls for increased policing as the nation's capital faces an out-of-control murder crisis.

"What I can say is this: To me, numbers are just numbers. When we lose one person — whether it's one or 200 — that's too many," Bowser said at a press conference earlier this week.

Of course, Bowser, like many Democrat mayors, blames firearms as the issue, deflecting any possibility her disastrous social justice reforms only embolden criminals - while punishing law-abiding taxpayers -across the imploding Washington, DC metro area.

For the first time in a quarter-century, the year's homicide toll in Washington has surpassed 200 before October — a mark of surging violence that has angered and distressed local leaders, drawn scrutiny from Congress and made some residents question whether they can safely live in the nation's capital.

Heading into the 2024 presidential election cycle, Democrats will never admit their social justice reforms have failed. They conveniently blame guns.

Directly north of D.C. lies another crime-ridden metro area: Baltimore City. And this week, mass looting was seen in Philadelphia. And just north of Baltimore and Philadelphia, New York City's progressive mayor recently warned of financial ruins due to a migrant crisis.

Democrats have transformed cities into absolute messes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.81K)
The UAW is now engaged in a strike of historic proportions against America’s big three auto manufacturers: GM, Ford, and Stellantis (owner of Chrysler). But it’s the Democrat Party’s climate activists who pose the most significant threat to American auto workers today – the forced transformation of the U.S. auto industry from gas to electric-powered vehicles (EVs).

As for the strike, the UAW’s demands include a stunning 40% pay raise over the next four years. According to CEO Jim Farley, that increase would put Ford “out of business.” Yet, in a response that hardly seems miserly, Ford has offered a 20% increase over the life of the contract and an immediate 10% increase.

For a starting point in negotiations, it’s strong evidence of good faith, if not generous. GM and Stellantis will likely make offers in that range. But the final number won’t mean much to the union workers whose jobs disappear.

Turns out that it takes 40% fewer employees to manufacture EVs than it does to manufacture gas-powered vehicles. According to a recent analysis by James Sherk and Jacob Sagert at the America First Policy Institute, the Biden administration’s proposed EV rules will eliminate at least 117,000 existing auto manufacturing jobs.

In addition, the majority of EV jobs won’t be union jobs. They will either go to non-union companies (such as Tesla) or right-to-work states in the South. In those states, workers can’t be compelled to join a union, which explains why so many foreign manufacturers have opened their U.S. plants there.

Given the lack of consumer demand, the transition to EVs will only occur if the government suppresses the free market and forces a conversion. There are always unanticipated consequences when government elites impose their will rather than allowing consumer demand and the free market to guide the economy. It’s one of the primary reasons socialism always fails.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Justice Thomas has spoken to attendees at only one Koch Network event in more than 30 years on the Supreme Court. It’s absurd for anyone to suggest that Thomas should recuse from any case in which this group is involved.

Yet that is exactly what ProPublica and the left are urging with respect to the upcoming Loper Bright case, which concerns how much deference is due to a federal agency’s discretion in imposing regulations. Koch-affiliated lawyers are representing the party challenging the agency’s rule.

Let’s look at Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s history of speaking at events in which the host appeared before the Supreme Court. In 2004, Ginsburg gave remarks at an event cosponsored by the National Organization for Women (NOW) Legal Defense and Education Fund and never recused from the many Supreme Court cases in which NOW filed briefs. ProPublica mentions this fact but does not mention in its article that Justice Ginsburg served on this leftwing advocacy organization’s board in the 1970s and on its advisory committee for judicial education.

Nor does ProPublica mention that Ginsburg was so close to this group that the event at which she delivered her remarks in 2004 was named after her — the “4th Annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Distinguished Lecture Series on Women and the Law.”

ProPublica also failed to mention that Ginsburg donated a signed copy of the United States v. Virginia decision (which struck down single-sex education at VMI as unconstitutional) for an auction to raise money for the NOW PAC. She never recused from any case where the NOW Legal Defense Fund (LDF) had filed a brief. And of course, she often ruled exactly as NOW LDF advocated.

Ginsburg’s relationship was leaps and bounds closer to NOW than Thomas’ essentially nonexistent connection to the Koch Network, but the left never demanded Ginsburg recuse from NOW cases. This shows the left’s hypocrisy in demanding that Justice Thomas recuse from the Loper case.

Justice Ginsburg also helped establish the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project in 1972, serving as its general counsel and, later on their board of directors for years. As a judge, Ginsburg sent a complimentary note to an ACLU lawyer about her advocacy on an issue relating to “sex discrimination in insurance.” Ginsburg never recused from any Supreme Court cases where the ACLU filed a brief.

Moreover, imagine if Justice Thomas had sent a note to a Koch attorney urging the lawyer to continue advocating on an issue that could come before the court. Heads would have exploded. But from the left, there are only crickets about Justice Ginsburg’s non-recusal.

ProPublica fails to mention that Ginsburg attended an event at the partisan Woman’s National Democratic Club in 2010 and accepted an award — and did not disclose it. She never recused from a case where the Democrat Party filed a brief. Nina Totenberg, Ginsburg’s close friend and NPR’s Supreme Court reporter, emceed the event but did not disclose this inappropriate and partisan event until after Ginsburg passed.

The left also complains that Justice Thomas did not disclose that he gave these remarks. But justices are not required to disclose every group with which they meet. Recently, Justice Thomas met at the court with 60 students from the Bronx. He is not required to disclose this meeting, but look forward to ProPublica’s lame exposé when Justice Thomas does not list this meeting on his form next year.

The left and the so-called “ethics watchdogs” never had any serious problem with Justice Ginsburg’s conduct with these groups nor her non-recusal when they were involved in cases. Why are they inventing a new recusal standard for Justice Thomas that didn’t apply to other justices, and particularly to Ginsburg? Because the left wants to bully Justice Thomas into recusing and shrink the number of justices sitting on key cases that the left is worried about losing — cases like Loper.

But it won’t work. Justice Thomas has never bowed to these sorts of baseless and vicious attacks, and he won’t start now.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Corporate fake media like CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC, which were once eager to amplify Democrats' sham impeachments of former President Donald Trump, did the bidding of the Biden administration on Thursday when they refused to air footage of Republicans' impeachment hearing.

Instead of covering the GOP's impeachment inquiry and showing the public the latest round of Biden corruption evidence, several notorious Trump impeachment cheerleaders such as CNN and MSNBC chose to flood their front pages and the airwaves with footage of Biden's "democracy"-themed Arizona speech.

Those media organizations that acknowledged the impeachment inquiry was happening only did so to cartoonishly glad-hand Democrats for using "GOP's own talking points against them" and pen dishonest "fact-checks" designed to discredit evidence of Biden's corruption.

The blackout appears to comply with a memo disseminated to the media by White House spokesman Ian Sams, who earlier this month demanded that outlets "ramp up scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies".

Sams specifically warned press like CNN, The New York Times, the Associated Press, and CBS News that the inquiry should "set off alarm bells for news organizations" because he claimed it lacked evidence.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.81K)
President Trump was interviewed by NewsMax at the conclusion of his speech to union and trade workers in Michigan.

The impromptu interview covers a wide variety of topics and includes Trump’s pragmatic advice to the UAW leadership about their contract request.

As President Trump aptly notes, the Biden Green New Deal vehicle mandate for 100% electric vehicles within ten years will collapse the U.S. auto industry. It really doesn’t matter how much the union leadership demands for a pay scale, when the job itself will be wiped out. Other points of pragmatic common sense are throughout this interview, and it is refreshing to hear Trump talk about optimal solutions to big challenges.

We really need President Trump back in office. rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.81K)
According to the portly 1% fellow of no political significance, we are all supposed to think “Donald Ducks” is some brilliant labeling by the j erk from Jersey. But in reality, it only shows the complete dissonance of the professional Republican class who have hired him to take shots at the leading GOP candidate. If there is a better word than pathetic, use it here.

What the hell did Ramalamadingdong have on top of his head last night? Good grief, if smuggling a Quokka onto the debate stage was a skillset for POTUS, Ramaswamy leads the furriers. Perhaps having to stand next to him was why Nikki Haley had blood coming out of her eyes, her face, her whatever. Sheesh, she’s a nasty person; and that has nothing to do with gender appropriation or misogyny.

As the Daily Mail noted the second of the first loser debates showed exactly why Donald Trump is leading the field by 50 points. President Trump was in Michigan giving an “America-First” voice to the forgotten middle-class, while the professional Republicans were stacked up in California talking about who supports Ukraine best. What an absolute sh!t show.

These seven candidates shrunk themselves so much, it’s almost embarrassing. However, the one takeaway from watching segments of that fiasco of donor and consultant articulated soundbites, was how different President Trump is from the professional Republican.

After eight years of common sense, pragmatic analysis, simple talk and specific policy prescriptions within the America First agenda as articulated by President Trump, the professional Republican talking points are unwatchable and physically repulsive. www.dailymail.co.uk/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.