$436 Billion In Troubled Debt And 2 Buying Opportunities

Sep. 24, 2023 7:00 AM ETCPT, MAA4 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The multifamily residential real estate industry is facing challenges such as rising vacancy rates and slowing rent growth.
  • However, there are buying opportunities in two residential REITs, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Camden Property Trust, which have strong balance sheets and consistent dividend growth.
  • Investors should adopt a gradual buying strategy and focus on building a top-tier portfolio for long-term wealth creation.
Ignited debt bomb in front of a foggy city. 3D illustration of the concept of mortgage debt and increasing prices of real estate properties

Dragon Claws

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve spent time discussing the increasingly tricky situation in the real estate market. The Fed is forced to keep rates elevated, inflation is sticky, and economic fundamentals continue to deteriorate.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.95K Followers

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA, CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

D
Dad Jokes
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
Hey Brad, nice job on the article. I own MAA and ESS. In your opinion, is CPT a better investment than ESS? I'm 55; about 3-5 years away from retirement and living off my dividends. Thank you.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:42 AM
Premium
Comments (2.26K)
"...Its largest markets are Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa, with more than 60% of its apartments having a garden."

A garden....ahhhhh, that makes no sense. Only ground level units could have anything other than a deck, most probably they have a patio area with some minimal planting. So called Garden Style apartments are not comprised of units with gardens. It is more a reference to the site layout and building syle.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.53K)
Good article covering the important metrics of each company. I own CPT at $116, would like to add both, but will probably DRIP CPT (assuming available) which is my near term strategy for several stocks I own.
John Naccarelli profile picture
John Naccarelli
Today, 7:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.47K)
Thank you for the article and always good work. this is a very high-level view from a landlord in Southeast FL and a business owner. The rents are ridiculously high here, even in places that are not 'nice'. I do not know how this can be sustained as the rents and real estate values skyrocketed in the pandemic. regression to the mean is inevitable.
These residential REITs should be killing it but I don't see that in the numbers. I have no forecasts or recommendations and only comment that things are out of equilibrium in a very significant way (i.e., economy, wages, credit card debt, high-interest rates, etc.)
