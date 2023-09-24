Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock: Pivotal Buying Moment Is Finally Here (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 24, 2023 8:30 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock stock has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly since my previous caution in January 2023. It has sold off further recently as investors braced for a higher-for-longer Fed.
  • However, BLK is no longer overvalued. As such, investors who missed buying earlier in 2023 are afforded another opportunity to board.
  • BlackRock's market leadership as the world's largest asset manager has proved its resilience during last year's bear market. Its platform strategy also helps diversify its earnings drivers.
  • I argue why it's finally time for me to revise my rating on BLK, urging holders to add more exposure.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

I last updated BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) investors in January 2023, urging them to consider staying on the sidelines as BLK's valuation looked too pricey. Accordingly, my thesis has panned out as BLK has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.34K)
Solid analysis. I have been enjoying trading around a core position in BLK for the past few years while watching that core position appreciate in value and price. Value and price are the yin and yang of investing.

While I try to add to my core position in BLK under $630 and sell that portion closer to $750, I agree that the current price of $660 is a reasonable price at which to initiate or add to a position in BLK. I recently bought some BLK at around $650, bringing the position in BLK to 3/4 of a full position. I would certainly consider buying more BLK so as to bring it to a full position if it fell another 8-10% from here.

The consensus 12-month price target of sell-side analysts covering BLK is $818, which represents upside potential of more than 23% in addition to the dividend yield of 3%. Sell side analysts are atypically consistent on their price targets for BLK, with CFRA at $822 (in its report dated yesterday), Reuters is at $818 and Morningstar has a Fair Value of $810. UBS is the only outlier I see this morning, as its July 14 report set a price target of "only" $727.
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (757)
at 25% above Oct lows, no thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.