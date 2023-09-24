Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney's Road To Recovery: Streaming, Experiences, And Future Profits

Sep. 24, 2023 1:21 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)1 Comment
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
128 Followers

Summary

  • Disney's operating losses in its Media and Entertainment segments have led to a shrinking margin, but if margins improve, it could be a good investment opportunity.
  • Disney dominates the box office and holds a significant market share in the entertainment industry.
  • The streaming boom presents a potential for Disney to increase its margins, and the expansion of in-person experiences like theme parks and cruises can contribute to its growth.
Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), aka Disney, is a massive media/entertainment behemoth known for making some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture. With their amusement parks being world-renowned, the pandemic put a halt to this lucrative part of their

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
128 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 1:28 AM
Premium
Comments (723)
Another unrealistic "buy" on dis. With your 123 followers, ...good luck. you will need it !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.