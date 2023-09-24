Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom: Aggressive Diversification To Compensate For The Lack Of Moat

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.13K Followers

Summary

  • ZM has notably gone on aggressive M&A activities to diversify its existing videoconferencing offerings, especially given its lack of economic moat, with MSFT and GOOG offering similar capabilities.
  • While ZM may boast growing liquidity and zero debt, naturally increasing its book value per share, it is uncertain how the company may perform due to the decelerating growth.
  • With most of the upside potential already pulled forward, we may also see the stock trade sideways for the foreseeable future.
  • As a result of its potential underperformance, existing ZM investors may want to remain patient for a little longer, since its eventual reversal may take longer than expected.

Dark street, wet asphalt abstract dark blue background, empty dark scene, neon light, spotlights The concrete floor and studio room with smoke float up the interior texture for display products

chiewr

The ZM Investment Thesis Remains Decent, Thanks To The Aggressive Diversified Strategy

We previously covered Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in January 2023, discussing its aggressive diversification from the original videoconference capability, previously highly prized during the hyper-pandemic

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.13K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

AfurakanEmporium profile picture
AfurakanEmporium
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (201)
Zoom fighting to stay above $60 it'll get tested going into Q4 If it survives $55-$60 heading into Q1 then it may be worth small incremental buys.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.