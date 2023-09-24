Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Says More Pain Needed

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets posted their worst week since March as benchmark interest rates surged through multi-decade highs after the Federal Reserve reiterated a "higher for longer" monetary policy approach.
  • Finishing lower for the sixth week in the past eight, the S&P 500 dipped 2.9%, posting its worst week since the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in early March.
  • Real estate equities were slammed especially hard on "higher for longer" concerns as interest rates soared through multi-decade highs. The Equity REIT Index dipped 5.3% on the week.
  • WP Carey (WPC) lagged after it announced a strategic plan to sell its office assets - which comprise roughly 16% of its portfolio - aimed at "driving a re-rating" of WPC's stock price, which has traded at discounted valuations to similar-sized net lease and industrial REIT peers.
  • Office REIT Brandywine (BDN) dipped more than 12% after it reduced its quarterly dividend by 21% to $0.15/share becoming the 10th office REIT this year to reduce its dividend and 27th REIT overall to lower its payout. Nearly 70 REITs have raised their dividends this year.

NYC Cityscape at Sunset

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets posted their worst week since March as benchmark interest rates surged through multi-decade highs after the Federal Reserve signaled that it intends to maintain policy "at a restrictive level" until it

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
33.36K Followers

Real Estate  • High Yield • Dividend Growth

Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. 

Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. 

Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex MansourThe Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations is an affiliate that provides non-advisory services including research and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry.

This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.

The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized.

Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes.

Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receives compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER FOCUSED INCOME & DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER FOCUSED INCOME & DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry. This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized. Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

stockstudent111 profile picture
stockstudent111
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (814)
if rents are up 5% y/y (if I read you correctly), then cpi ex-shelter is not a good indicator of cpi, right? cpi is more or less accurate as stated since OER = actual rent growth
thanks!
stockstudent111 profile picture
stockstudent111
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (814)
love your articles!
i'm still pondering your reits are cheap call... let's say rates settle in at 4-4.5% (inflation + 200), then should'nt cap rates on average be ~6-7%... which is where they are now, no? (yes being broad here but just for sake of argument)
toomuchgas profile picture
toomuchgas
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (2.17K)
Labor inflation is still way too high. Unions are asking for the sky. Need at least a full point raise in rates.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (10.16K)
The need has been apparent for 2+ years. The Fed hasn’t changed it’s narrative. They make an announcement every meeting and the message remains consistent. Folks have just chosen to ignore the message and stick their heads in the sand.
P
Peter J McGee
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.06K)
Pain for some is gain for others like me and my clients. Thanks for all you work.
ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
Today, 9:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.36K)
Chicago is apparently considering imposing a significant transaction tax on commodity trades, which might drive the 50,000+ jobs there elsewhere. The (IIRC) Chairman of the CBOT mentioned in a podcast a few weeks ago that they don't own property in Chicago anymore, it's all on relatively short term leases, done specifically to make it easy to leave Chicago if something like this happened. Should be good for somebody else with fewer issues - Dallas, Houston, Miami?

More broadly, one wonders how much impact the decline in security and civil order in the major deep blue urban areas - Chicago, San Franciso, Seattle, etc. will have on specific firms. Is that a characteristic you track? Is there tipping point that turns Chicago real estate into Detroit?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.