Genuine Parts Company: Growth To Continue At The Current Mid-Single-Digit Pace.

LOUISE BEAUMONT

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), as I believe the recent decrease in share price is due to investors being overconcerned by the 1% comparable sales growth in the US APG segment. In my opinion, that weak performance is a blip, and I expect things to recover. With the recovery in the US APG segment and the continuous strength seen in the IPG segment, GPC should be able to continue growing like it did historically (mid-single digits).

Business

GPC Company operates as a diversified distributor, catering to various sectors including automotive replacement parts, industrial replacements, office supplies, and electrical and electronic materials. Its primary customer base is situated primarily in the United States (contributing to 77% of sales), followed by Europe (14% of sales), and Australasia (9% of sales). GPC comprises two integral segments: the Automotive Parts Group (APG), responsible for the distribution of automotive replacement parts, accessories, and service items, accounting for approximately 60% of EBIT; and the Industrial Parts Group (IPG), offering access to a vast inventory of over 19 million industrial replacement parts and supplies. IPG serves a diverse clientele of Maintenance, Repair, and Operations [MRO] and OEM customers spanning various industries. This segment contributes to approximately 40% of EBIT.

Financials/Valuation

Based on author's own math

Total revenues increased by 5.6% from the previous year to $5.92 billion, which was just shy of the $5.96 billion projection made by consensus. This growth was driven by an increase in comparable sales of 4.9% and a growth in sales from acquisitions of 1.8%. Although APG's sales increased year over year by 5.4%, this is below the company's long-term growth rate of around 10% (or a 9.5% CAGR from the first quarter of 2016 to 2Q3). On the other hand, sales of IPG increased by 5.9% compared to the previous year. Unlike the APG sector, IPG is trending back toward its typical rate of growth. Sales to prominent corporate accounts with established contracts exhibited strong performance, while growth was observed in every product category and major industries catered to by the IPG segment in comparison to the previous year.

Based on author's own math

Based on author's own math

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, GPC should be able to at least continue growing at its current pace of mid-single digits for the foreseeable future, supported by the recovery in the US APG segment (discussed below) and the ongoing strength seen in the IPG segment. I also expect the EBITDA margin to improve modestly from here, as the IPG segment margin performance gives hope that long-term margins could further exceed management’s target. At the current stock price, GPC is trading in line with peers median EBITDA multiples (O’Reilly Automotive, Autozone, and Advance Auto Part) at 10x forward EBITDA. Given that GPC has historically traded in line with peers, I am expecting this to remain the same, as I do not see a specific catalyst that will drive any change.

Comments

Given that a large part of GPC business is in the US, I believe more focus needs to be placed here. At first glance, the latest quarter's 1% year-over-year increase in comparable sales for GPC's US APG business looks dismal, as it is below the company's through-cycle average of 3% growth. Management's performance commentary through 2Q23's months was similarly discouraging, with April and May being the better months and June trends softening, especially in the second half of the month before the July 4th holiday. This makes some investors worried about the performance into 3Q23, as management made this comment on July 20th (almost 1 full month into 3Q23). The bearish investors will point to the industry's performance (using peers’ as a benchmark) to support the case of a slowdown. For instance, AZO reported ~2% comparable sales, declining from the previous quarter, and AAP reported flattish comparable sales, declining from the previous quarter.

Based on author's own math

However, I believe the trend in the US APG business remains positive. To begin, the 1% decline in comparable sales can be explained in part by the fact that it followed a year of higher inflation-driven ticket growth. Adjusting for those suggest that growth will be closer to historical levels. Looking head, management intends to drive growth through unit growth, a strategy which I think is backed by strong industry fundamentals. For instance, the increasing prevalence of old cars in the United States is driving up demand for aftermarket fixes. In addition, I anticipate that the affordability headwinds for new cars will persist in the near term due to the inflationary and rates environment, which drives demand for used vehicles (thereby increasing demand for parts) instead. I think GPC will also continue to profit from pricing, as the company's management is employing AI and data analytics to place prices more advantageously in each individual market. The APG as a whole should return to its through-cycle average of high single digits once comparable sales in the US segment improve.

Based on author's own math

My standout highlight of the quarter was the IPG segment's impressive 12.5% operating margin, marking a substantial 198bps improvement from the previous year. It is noteworthy that this performance is in line with, or even surpassing, management's long-term goal of achieving an operating margin exceeding 12% by FY25. This remarkable margin expansion reflects the effectiveness of the company's leadership. To provide context, GPC achieved this by executing a series of strategic initiatives that enhanced both gross and operating margins. These initiatives encompassed improvements in pricing strategies and sourcing practices. This accomplishment is particularly notable because it means that the expected $50 million in synergies from the KDG acquisition will be fully realized by FY23, nearly a year ahead of the initial timeline. While management cautioned that the second quarter's 12.5% margin may not be indicative of the entire year, I interpret it as a robust signal of the IPG segment's capability to sustain long-term margin growth above 12%.

Risk & conclusion

As seen from the charts above, the periods where GPC faced a big drop in sales were during COVID. Any resurgence of similar instances that would drive an exodus in car usage will be fatal for the business. To better illustrate this, the share price fell by 50% within weeks. In conclusion, I recommend a buy rating for GPC. I believe this is a temporary setback, and GPC is poised for recovery. Looking ahead, GPC's mid-single-digit growth should continue, driven by the recovery in the US APG segment and ongoing IPG strength. The stock's valuation is in line with industry peers, and there are no immediate catalysts for a change.