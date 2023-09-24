Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genuine Parts Company: Growth To Continue At The Current Mid-Single-Digit Pace.

Sep. 24, 2023 2:44 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
584 Followers

Summary

  • GPC operates in two key segments, the Automotive Parts Group (APG) and the Industrial Parts Group (IPG), with APG contributing around 60% of EBIT and IPG around 40%.
  • While the US APG segment saw a 1% decline in comparable sales, I believe this is a temporary blip.
  • I recommend a buy rating for GPC, anticipating that GPC should continue growing at its historical mid-single-digit.
Real life young female aircraft engineer apprentice at work

LOUISE BEAUMONT

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), as I believe the recent decrease in share price is due to investors being overconcerned by the 1% comparable sales growth in the US APG segment. In my opinion, that

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
584 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.