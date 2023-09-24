Golden_Brown/iStock via Getty Images

Leading Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOY) (OTCQX:GBOOF) has made positive strides over the years in diversifying its platform beyond banking, with fee-generating businesses like asset management, brokerage, and insurance now contributing >20% of the overall bottom line. But the key source of upside here remains the bank’s leverage to an increasingly compelling nearshoring-driven growth story in Mexico. Alongside the country’s low credit penetration, loan growth looks poised to run well above other LatAm banks for the years to come. Also boosting Banorte’s prospects is its steady share gains at the expense of CitiBanamex (now set to be spun out of Citi (C) after sale talks broke down earlier this year), particularly in the mortgage segment.

While sustained loan growth through the cycles is almost a given, the catch here is that Mexico is now headed for lower rates (albeit at a delayed pace than many of its Latin American peers). Thus, concerns about the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) path are warranted, with its latest downward NIM revision (by ~25bps to 6.6% in Q2) being a case in point. That said, Banorte’s growth momentum sets it apart from other LatAm banks and, assuming no unforeseen regulatory headwinds, should ensure the bank sustains returns well above its cost of capital even through a monetary pivot.

So even with valuations currently at a relative premium at 1.8x book (albeit in line with historical averages), Banorte’s favorable operating backdrop (country dynamics and industry tailwinds) justifies it, in my view. In the meantime, there’s plenty here for income investors, as the current yield could still see some upside as management frees up capital over time. An upcoming special dividend later this year adds a potential upside catalyst to the near-term story.

Data by YCharts

Lower NIMs but Overall Earnings Guidance Still Moves Higher

Banorte has been a key beneficiary of higher interest rates thus far, as its sticky low-cost deposit base has allowed for wider NIM expansion than peers. This rate tailwind is reversing, however, and in tandem, the bank has been actively reducing its P&L sensitivity (down to MXN865m per 100bps rate change vs MXN1.1bn in Q1) through hedges, as well as an expanded floating rate mix. This hasn’t come at too much cost to the top line, which still looks great at +24% YoY net interest income growth in H1 – in line with the ~20% YoY pace at key peers Santander Mexico (BSMX) and BBVA Mexico.

Management further hiked guidance numbers across the board as well, most notably loan growth (up to 10-12% from 6-8% previously) on the back of broader economic tailwinds. So even with rates poised to fall over the next year, Banorte’s bank ROEs are on track to stay well above 20% (20.5-21.5% guidance on a consolidated basis).

Banorte

The catch is that NIM guidance revisions are already on a downward path – the Q2 guidance update calls for 6.2% – 6.4% NIMs for the full year (vs 6.5% – 6.8% prior), with bank NIMs at 6.5% – 6.7% (vs 6.7% – 7.0% prior). Part of the NIM headwind can be mitigated, though, and while I would expect a narrower spread in 2024/2025 as well, the extent of the compression may surprise consensus on the upside (i.e., ‘higher for longer’ margins). Plus, Banorte’s track record of industry-leading bank ROEs at >20% means it can still extend its long-term earnings runway through reinvestments, particularly with the broader economy also gaining momentum.

Leaning on Ancillary Income Streams as Rate Headwinds Loom

With Banorte’s banking margins set to come under some pressure, expect management to push for more fee income on the non-bank side. For context, the bank has diversified its non-banking revenue base extensively over the last few years (mainly through acquisitions) and now has a presence in brokerage, insurance, pensions, and annuities. Outside of insurance (56% ROE in H1 2023), most of these newer revenue contributors aren’t yet accretive, though all have gained significance, driving a >20% non-bank earnings base.

Banorte

Also interesting are Banorte’s ventures into digital banking (‘a digital bank with branches’), potentially a long-term growth driver of its overall deposit base. The digital financial services platform Rappi has been a bright spot, continuing to gain revenue momentum, and is now on track to reach P&L breakeven in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, Banorte’s headway into digital banking via Bineo is pacing well for a Q1 2024 launch, presenting upside to future expense guidance (note Bineo will be a two percentage point drag on expenses this year). Management hasn’t provided a breakeven timeline for Bineo (or any quantitative guidance, for that matter), so any incremental deposits or efficiency gains are likely not yet in the price.

Robust Capital Position Underpins More Dividends Ahead

Backed by a well-capitalized bank balance sheet (CET1 at 15.4%), Banorte’s ongoing dividend payout is more than sufficiently covered. This doesn't yet account for its non-bank subsidiaries, which offer an additional capital base to tap into. Given management has pegged its CET1 ratio target at 14% by year-end, this leaves ample room to maintain or increase the current 50% payout through the cycles. While there isn’t specific guidance on payout levels for the mid to long-term, Banorte should quite easily manage a 60% payout from here.

Banorte

Alternatively, management could also opt for periodic special dividend payouts. Following the regular dividend payout in H1 (50% of 2022 earnings), for instance, the bank will be following up with an extraordinary dividend of MXN15bn later this year. This takes the total dividend yield to a very attractive ~9% (>80% payout of 2022 earnings), which will please the income-focused investor base.

Rate Cuts Loom, but There’s Still Cause for Optimism

Owning banks into a rate cut cycle might not seem like the best idea. On the one hand, NIM compression is inevitable, as highlighted by Banorte’s latest 25bp guidance cut for 2023 (now 6.6% at the midpoint). But the pace of Mexican loan growth (currently pegged at 10-12%) is also significant, helped by the country’s favorable positioning in a multipolar world, as well as its low base of credit penetration.

So even with interest rate cuts looming, there’s enough growth momentum here (on the banking and non-banking sides) for Banorte to sustain returns well above its cost of capital. Hence, I feel quite comfortable underwriting a sustained >20% ROE for the group. Relative to the bank’s return profile and earnings growth trajectory, the current ~1.8x P/B valuation isn’t all that steep either. Patient, long-term-oriented investors get a high-single-digit % recurring dividend to wait, along with the occasional special payout.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.