Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler: Room To Rise After Recent Volatility

Sep. 24, 2023 2:54 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.61K Followers

Summary

  • Tech stocks are experiencing a dip in the market as investors adjust their long-term interest rate assumptions.
  • Zscaler, a cloud-based cybersecurity company, is still showing strong performance despite the drop and has potential for further growth.
  • The company's fiscal FY23 results, guidance for FY24, and expansion plans indicate its position as a leading player in the cybersecurity market.
  • Though not cheap at ~10x forward revenue, Zscaler's position as a "Rule of 40" software stock justifies its premium multiple and paves the way for further upside ahead.

Zscaler corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Markets are dipping again, with tech stocks feeling major pain as investors increase their long-term interest rate assumptions after a hawkish tone set by the Fed during the latest September meeting. It's a great time, in my view, to pick up

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.61K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.