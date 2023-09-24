Eoneren

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) did not only announce a new acquisition in Europe, and is making significant transformation efforts. The company benefits from a market that is growing globally, and recently made the net-zero carbon commitments. There are risks from the total amount of debt, dependence on a small group of clients, and potential risks from failed restructuring efforts. With that, I believe that CCK could trade at higher stock price marks.

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a Pennsylvania-based corporation that operates globally as a leading manufacturer of rigid packaging products for consumer marketing companies and provides protective and transit packaging solutions in various end markets. The company focuses on the beverage, food, home and personal care industries, producing aluminum and steel cans for the consumer.

Additionally, it supplies steel and plastic equipment and consumables, protective paper packaging and plastic film products to industries such as metals, food, beverage, construction and agriculture.

The company's business model is based on serving leading global manufacturers and marketers of consumer packaged products. Consolidation in the beverage industry has concentrated its customer base. The top ten global customers accounted for 49% of 2022 net sales. Additionally, the company collaborates closely with customers, planning production based on provided estimates, and seeks to expand contract durations.

The company's strategy focuses on expanding global beverage can production capacity to meet growing demand in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage categories. These cans are highly sustainable and recyclable, gaining market share in the launch of new products. In addition, it seeks to differentiate brands by offering a variety of special can size, from thin and elegant to larger sizes. The company also invests in printing and decoration capabilities, as well as value-added services that support customers throughout the production cycle, from consulting to quality control.

The Company Reports A Significant Amount Of Cash, And A Lot Of Goodwill

As of June 30, 2023, the company reported cash of close to $547 million, with receivables worth $1.897 billion, inventories close to $1.908 billion, and goodwill growth of $3.050 billion. Considering the total amount of cash in hand, I would expect new acquisitions both in the United States or in other jurisdictions.

With total assets of about $14.569 billion, a current ratio close to 1x, and an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, Crown does not report liquidity risks, and the balance sheet stands in a good position.

Taking into account that Crown runs a business model with little FCF volatility, I would not be afraid of the total amount of debt. With that being said, long term debt does not seem small. The company reported short-term debt close to $106 million, with current maturities of long-term debt of $140 million, accounts payable of $2.325 million, and long-term debt close to $6.986 billion. Finally, with pension and postretirement liabilities of about $392 million, non-current portion of operating lease liabilities stands at $185 million.

I revised the contractual obligations as the total amount of debt may be studied in detail by investors. In March 2022, the company issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030. In August 2022, it extended and increased its commitments under senior secured credit facilities, which include various types of commitments denominated in US dollars, Canadian dollars and euros. The revolving credit facilities have provisions for letters of credit and are subject to interest margins based on the company's leverage. The senior notes included interest between approximately 2% and 7%.

I Assumed That New Acquisitions In Europe, And In Other Regions Are Likely

I think that we may see further acquisitions in the coming years. Given the total amount of goodwill, Crown appears to have a considerable amount of expertise in the M&A markets. Besides, with a lot of debt, I suspect that the total amount of cash in hand standing in the balance sheet may serve for acquiring new targets. If that's not the case, I believe that management would try to reduce its total amount of debt. It is also worth noting the recent acquisition of new assets in Germany, which we may see incorporated in the balance sheet by the end of 2023. As a result, we may see an increase in the total amount of assets. In this regard, management gave the following explanation.

The transaction is subject to approval by German anti-trust authorities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The Saarlouis plant will remain operational throughout the review period. While terms of the agreement are confidential, the impact to the Company's net leverage is negligible. Source: Crown Expands Beverage Can Footprint Into Germany With Acquisition of Helvetia Packaging

Further Reorganization, And Sale Of Assets Could Lead To Further Cash In Hand, And Stock Price Increases

The company recently made significant restructuring charges in Europe, and also sold some assets. I think that further efforts may bring even more cash in hand, which may enhance the leverage ratio. As a result, I believe that we could see further interest from more investors.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, restructuring and other, net charges of $6 and $17, respectively, primarily included business reorganization activities in the Company's European Beverage segment. The Company continues to review its costs structure and may record additional restructuring charges in the future. Source: 10-Q For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, restructuring and other net gains of $73 and $74, respectively, primarily included a $113 gain from the sale of the Transit Packaging segment's Kiwiplan business. Source: 10-Q

The Company Could Benefit From Further Increase Of The Global Beverage Cans Market

Under my DCF model, I also assumed that Crown will most likely benefit from further increase in the global beverage cans market, which grows at close to 5.6% CAGR. Crown is already well positioned in Asia, Mexico, North America, and other regions, so I think that net sales growth could be close to 5%-6%.

The global beverage cans market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026. Source: Beverage Cans Market Size For several years, global industry demand for beverage cans has been growing. In North America, beverage can growth has accelerated in recent years mainly due to the outsized portion of new beverage products being introduced in cans versus other packaging formats. In addition, markets such as Brazil, Europe, Mexico and Southeast Asia have also experienced higher volumes and market expansion. Source: 10-Q

Twentyby30, And The Net-zero Carbon Commitment May Accelerate Investments From Investors Interested In Sustainability Markets

The company noted many initiatives to reach environmental goals, and expects to report net-zero carbon across business operations by 2040. As a result, I believe that demand from investors looking to invest in sustainable business models. The global sustainable finance market is expected to grow at close to 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

The Company debuted Twentyby30, a robust program that outlines twenty measurable, science based, environmental, social and governance goals to be completed by 2030 or sooner. The Company joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across business operations by 2040. Source: 10-Q The global sustainable finance market size accounted for USD 4,562.85 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 29,111.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.36% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.Sustainable Finance Market Size, Growth, Report By 2032.

Decreases In The Leverage Ratio Because The Covenant Requiring Ratio Lowers Could Interest Investors, And May Accelerate The Demand For The Stock

Recently, the company noted a reduction in the required net total leverage ratio. As a result, I believe that Crown may reduce its level of debt, which may be beneficial for shareholders. The ratio lowered from 5x to 4.5x in December 2023.

The Company's total net leverage ratio of 3.8 to 1.0 at June 30, 2023 was in compliance with the covenant requiring a ratio no greater than 5.0 to 1.0. The ratio is calculated at the end of each quarter using debt and cash balances as of the end of the quarter and Consolidated EBITDA for the most recent twelve months. Source: 10-Q The required net total leverage ratio under the agreement reduces to 4.5 to 1.0 at December 31, 2023. Source: 10-Q

Valuation

I forecasted 2033 net income of about $3.9 billion, with 2033 depreciation and amortization of $359, restructuring worth -$493 million, pension and postretirement expenses of less than $450 million.

Additionally, taking into account 2033 stock-based compensation of $8 million, no loss from early extinguishment of debts, changes in receivables of about $2.1 billion, and changes in inventories of -$171 million, 2033 CFO would be $3.5 billion. Finally, with 2033 capex of only -$2.03 billion, 2033 FCF would be close to $1.53 billion.

I used some financial ratio observed in the past, and my previous assumptions. Have a look at previous figures in the chart below.

Investment analysts out there are expecting the following financial ratio for the year 2025. The capitalization / Revenue would stand at 0.8x with EV / Revenue of 1.23x, EV / EBITDA of close to 7.89x, and EV / FCF close to 16.5x. I believe that these figures are quite relevant for assessing the potential EV/terminal FCF in my DCF model.

If we assume a WACC between 4% and 10%, and a EV/2033 FCF between 22x and 27x the implied valuation would be between $174 and $76. The median result would stand at about $119, but in any case, I believe that Crown appears significantly undervalued.

Source: Valuation Model

Risks, And Competition

The company faces significant risks due to the standardization of products such as beverage and food cans, which can lead to overcapacity and price competition if supply exceeds demand. Furthermore, competition from alternative packaging like glass, paper, or flexible plastic is intense.

Changes in consumer preferences and modifications in customer packaging can affect sales. Fluctuations in the prices of materials such as aluminum, steel and plastic can also have a negative impact. High fixed costs can pressure margins in periods of low overall demand or excess capacity in the industry. In my opinion, the company faces strong competition in its consumer goods packaging and transit packaging segments. In the consumer goods market, competition is based on price, quality, service and performance, competing with packaging manufacturers, fillers and food processors.

On the other hand, in the field of transit packaging, it competes with numerous regional and local competitors, differentiating itself through its global reach, varied product portfolio and solid brand reputation, competing to a certain extent with other packaging materials such as paper, plastic, wood and various metals.

My Takeaway

Crown Holdings, Inc. is making significant efforts, but also expanding the business model with new acquisitions in Europe. I believe that the business could benefit significantly from the growth of the beverage cans market, and further communication about the Twentyby30, and the net-zero carbon commitments. The company also faces a competitive market which poses risks of overcapacity and pricing pressures. Its dependence on a small group of leading clients in the beverage industry implies vulnerability to changes in their preferences and market consolidation. In my view, further prudent debt management and compliance with covenants will most likely help. In any case, I believe that the stock price could be more pricey.