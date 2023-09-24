Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
W. P. Carey: The Spin-Off And The Spin

Sep. 24, 2023 6:00 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O, ONL, OPI, OPINL7 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We were long W. P. Carey going into the spin-off news.
  • There are three lessons here for investors of all stripes.
  • We tell you how we are adjusting our positions in light of this value destructive news.
The word trust printed on paper torn in half

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

If you take a bath on a stock, you should let everyone know about it. The humbling experience and lessons that come with that are part of the investing experience. Today we share 3 key lessons from the W. P. Carey Inc. (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

R
RacerX
Today, 6:21 PM
Premium
Comments (5)
Yep, just like Mr. Wonderful: I'm out.
y
yoinum
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (56)
Enjoyed your article even though I did not want to read it. What was particularly deceitful was that WPC raised their dividend just before this announcement. It was an attempt to increase the stock price so that insiders could sell before the announcement. A really admirable company.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 6:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.14K)
Rear View Mirror. Say "Bye Bye"
12774901 profile picture
12774901
Today, 6:16 PM
Premium
Comments (74)
Good write up thank you
Quick question:
I have a large position in common that is slightly under water now. I don’t want the taxable distribution of NLOP and can use the tax loss. I unlike others feel this will eventually be a positive for the common. I think more announcements are coming with self storage and the retail they own. This will quickly become an all Industrial/warehouse REIT.
I also feel NLOP will plunge.
Should one sell now and renter after the ex date of NLOP?
If you feel the trading range will be $55-60
Seems like a good sell and buy back strategy.
Appreciate your response.
Seaward Liquor profile picture
Seaward Liquor
Today, 6:12 PM
Premium
Comments (64)
I appreciate the broken trust graphic- management has a long road ahead before their reputation recovers.

Thanks for the article. Seeing alot of folks list WPC as buy, but I agree that $55 appears to be new fair value.
K
Kindly Dr Dave
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (288)
Refreshingly honest perspective.
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (3.07K)
@Kindly Dr Dave Ultimately, truth is truth.
