fotostorm

Is a Q4 pothole on the road ahead? That's what Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin asserts. Earlier this month, he and the rest of the GS economics team outlined a trio of risks that could derail what has been a year of surprisingly strong domestic real GDP growth.

Along with a looming government shutdown and the ongoing UAW strikes, the resumption of student loan repayments could crimp budgets and hurt discretionary spending.

Could Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) be at risk? With Uber Eats having a high proportion of monthly active users in the key 25- to 44-year-old cohort, some analysts believe downside risks are on the horizon.

I reiterate my buy rating on Uber, however. I see a robust longer-term earnings story playing out while price action has done everything it should since I initiated coverage on the stock earlier this year.

Q4 Risks Ahead

Goldman Sachs

According to Bank of America Global Research, UBER is a mobility platform that services 72 countries, 750+ ridesharing markets, and 500+ Eats markets, and nearly half of Core Platform Revenue is generated outside of the U.S. The company now has over 130 million monthly customers with revenues generated from Mobility, Delivery, and Freight services.

The San Francisco-based $91.1 billion market cap Passenger Ground Transportation company within the Industrials sector has negative trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and does not pay a dividend. Ahead of earnings next month, the stock features a moderate implied volatility percentage of 35% while its short interest is low at just 2.4%.

Back in early May, the company reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.18 which topped analysts’ estimates of a 1-cent per-share loss. Revenue was nicely higher on a year-on-year basis, +14%, at $9.2 billion, though that fell short of what Wall Street projected. With Gross Bookings up 16% from year-ago levels and an 18% rise on a constant-currency basis, the overall growth trajectory still appears robust.

Impressively, UBER reported record quarterly free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The firm’s expanding EBITDA margin and high profit flow-through come as the consumer sees some weakness, but Uber’s profits come largely from its solid Mobility and Advertising segments – long-form video ads saw a significant boost from the same quarter last year.

Delivery Margins on the Rise

Uber IR

Key risks include the possibility of multiple compression due to macro factors (weaker consumer and corporate ad spending), slower growth in sales and users from competition, emerging competition from self-driving technology companies, and the adverse impacts of new regulations.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings continuing the trend well into positive territory. Out-year EPS is seen north of $1 while the 2025 consensus estimate, at the latest check, is $1.79 per Seeking Alpha. This fast-growing company is not expected to pay dividends any time soon, but the firm is free cash flow positive. With earnings multiple expected to dip into the mid-20s with bottom-line growth, the PEG ratio is attractive looking ahead.

Uber: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

UBER’s forward PEG ratio is currently just 0.5, earning it an A rating there (though the overall valuation rating is just a D). Following the solid Q2, I continue to assert that a 25x P/E on $2 of future EPS is a very reasonable valuation. On a forward sales basis, the stock is just a 2.4 multiple – well under that of rival Instacart Maplebear (CART) that just went public. The trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio is at a 37% discount to its 5-year average, too.

UBER: Poor Valuation Grades, But Banking on Growth

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Uber has everything you want aside from value earnings multiples. But I do not expect this fast grower to be “value” in the coming years. I do contend that it’s a GARP play, though, and its strong profitability and upside EPS revisions back up that narrative. Among its competitors, Uber also has the best momentum right now, though I will highlight some near-term risks to price action.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, October 31 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

As mentioned earlier, UBER has done everything it has supposed to do since Q2, in my view. Notice in the chart below that shares nearly touched $50 and have since pulled back after printing a near-term double top. Also take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the graph – while it remains in a bullish range, there was some modest bearish divergence as price rose in the summer. I noted that in my initial analysis earlier this year.

I see near-term support around $42, so that would be a good place to add to the position. Longer-term support is seen at the rounded-bottom breakout point in the $37 to $38 zone. Overall, with a rising long-term 200-day moving average and higher highs & higher lows going all the way back to June of 2022, the bulls appear in control. I continue to see $50 as resistance, but a breakout above that level would portent a possible rise to $58 based on this emerging $8 range that is now a few months old.

Big picture, the ride is not always smooth, but I see Uber’s technical view as positive.

UBER: $50 Remains Resistance, $42 Near-Term Support

The Bottom Line

It’s steady as she rides with Uber. Shares rallied to resistance and have pulled back, offering investors a chance to hop in on this high-growth company.