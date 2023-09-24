Uber: Time To Brace For Impact
Summary
- Uber stock has outperformed my expectations, as the company demonstrated a robust runway toward achieving $5B in adjusted EBITDA in FY24.
- However, the surge from its April lows has stalled after its Q2 earnings release in August. Dip buyers likely sold the news, given its remarkable surge from its 2022 lows.
- UBER garners a best-in-class "A+" growth grade. However, its valuation suggests significant optimism is likely priced in.
- Sellers have also rejected further buying momentum above the $50 level, behooving additional caution.
- I assessed UBER's momentum has weakened recently. Investors should remain patient, as the selling pressure could intensify, leading to more pain if they add now.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock has outperformed my expectations, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update, attracting momentum investors back into the fray.
UBER bottomed out in late April after consolidating constructively for over two months before surging through its early August highs. However, UBER's upward momentum has stalled since the release of its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings scorecard, as it delivered GAAP EPS profitability.
Accordingly, UBER has been consolidating below the $50 level. However, I gleaned that buyers have failed to muster sufficient momentum to break through that resistance zone since then, which shouldn't surprise its holders.
Astute dip buyers who accumulated UBER at its lows in 2022 or early 2023 have done well. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that late buyers should continue to chase UBER's surge if they missed those moments.
Accordingly, UBER's "D" valuation grades suggest relative overvaluation compared to peers. However, Uber Bulls could argue that its best-in-class "A+" growth grade justifies its premium valuation. Management is confident of delivering robust operating leverage and free cash flow or FCF growth over the medium term.
Furthermore, analysts' estimates are increasingly optimistic, as they expect Uber to post an adjusted EBITDA of $5.71B in FY24, well above the $5B annualized run rate projected by Uber.
Uber's business model moat is supported by its network effect, which has demonstrated its resilience over the past year. Consumer spending has also remained robust, notwithstanding the elevated inflation rates. In addition, the company has astutely capitalized on its platform strategy to cross-sell its services across its mobility and delivery platform, strengthening its network effect moat.
In addition, Uber has reported encouraging membership growth through Uber One, improving retention and spending levels, and providing more visibility into its earnings growth profile.
As such, Uber has transformed itself into a respectable platform company, leveraging on its massive trove of first-mover data advantage and network effect moat. Therefore, the upward valuation re-rating on UBER is likely predicated on the company's ability to execute its FY24 outlook of $5B in adjusted EBITDA, suggesting near-term optimism could have been priced in.
UBER last traded at an FY24 adjusted P/E of 25.2x. It's well above its sector median of 17.2x (forward adjusted P/E), suggesting investors have likely baked in significant optimism. Given Uber's robust growth metrics, buying sentiments are expected to remain strong, supported by its "A+" momentum grade. However, investors shouldn't rule out the possibility of a steep pullback to normalize its surge over the past few months as dip buyers continue taking profit and rotating out.
As seen above, UBER has failed to clinch a decisive breakthrough above its $50 resistance level over the past two months.
Another failed attempt in mid-September led to a further selloff last week, forcing UBER down closer to its August lows ($43 level). That level must be defended for UBER's near-term uptrend bias to remain intact.
Losing that level could see UBER falling below its 50-period moving average or MA (blue line), potentially forcing more momentum buyers to throw in the towel, leading to a steeper pullback.
As such, I assessed that now isn't the time to add aggressively to UBER, given the rejection assessed at the $50 level. Investors shouldn't throw caution to the wind if they want an improved risk/reward profile following its sharp surge from its April lows.
I suggest staying on the sidelines while awaiting the current levels to be resolved before assessing another buying opportunity.
Rating: Maintain Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments