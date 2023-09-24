fotostorm

I am still amazed by how much Uber (NYSE:UBER) has changed over the years. The company was formerly known as a typical cash guzzling name in the tech sector, but has transformed itself into a cash flowing business. The pandemic brought a standstill to its ridesharing business, but it took that opportunity to expand its food delivery network. The higher interest rate environment may be now ironically helping the company, as it makes it harder for its main competitor in Lyft (LYFT) to compete on price. UBER achieved its first GAAP profit this quarter, but I explain why it may be still too early to celebrate. I continue to see the stock as being undervalued at current levels as buying opportunities begin to dwindle in the tech sector.

UBER Stock Price

UBER is finally trading higher than its IPO, but it is a substantially different company than then.

Data by YCharts

I last covered UBER in June, where I rated the stock a buy due to its ability to thrive amidst the higher interest rate environment. That thesis continues to play out as the company continues to expand margins and show solid growth in spite of the tough macro environment.

UBER Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, UBER delivered gross bookings of $33.6 billion, up 16% YOY and at the upper end of guidance. Revenue grew 17% YOY to $9.2 billion.

2023 Q2 Presentation

UBER beat management guidance of adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $850 million, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $916 million. It still feels weird to say that UBER is becoming a cash flow story.

2023 Q2 Presentation

UBER reported a surprise GAAP profit on both an operating margin and net margin basis. This was accomplished through extreme operating leverage.

2023 Q2 Presentation

I note that due to some interest expense from debt on the balance sheet and after adjusting for unrealized gains on investment securities, the GAAP net margin was very slim. Nonetheless, I am doubtful that many investors would have expected UBER to deliver such a stunning turnaround since the pandemic.

2023 Q2 Presentation

It is worth noting that UBER delivered $1 billion in free cash flow in the quarter. As expected, the mobility segment delivered the strongest growth, as UBER continued to benefit from an ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

2023 Q2 Presentation

The delivery business delivered solid growth as well in spite of tough comparables. UBER has driven strong sequential growth in delivery adjusted EBITDA over the past several quarters.

2023 Q2 Presentation

UBER ended the quarter with $5.5 billion of cash and $5.1 billion in equity investments, versus $9.3 billion of long term debt. I typically prefer to see net cash balance sheets from tech stocks given that this is the norm across the sector, but with the company beginning to meaningfully flow cash, this balance sheet position looks acceptable.

2023 Q2 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for gross bookings of $34.0 billion to $35.0 billion, representing 20.3% YOY growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $975 million to $1.025 billion, representing nearly 100% YOY growth and solid sequential growth.

On the conference call, management appeared to give ambitious long term guidance, outlining how they can easily sustain a double-digit growth rate for the base business. Management started by stating expectations to grow the audience by a "high-single digits or low-double digits" rate based on new products and international expansion, as well as showing solid frequency growth as well.

While management declined to call UBER a generative AI play like many tech peers, they did note that they have been using "machine learning and deep learning models" for a decade to solve problems like "pricing, matching, and routing." Management noted that UberOne membership penetration has large room to grow, with it standing in the "high 20%-s" overall and "mid-30%s" in delivery. Management noted that memberships accounted for more than 50% of gross bookings in Taiwan.

Management reiterated expectations for the ad business to reach $1 billion in 2024, with it already exceeding $650 million. With UBER now generating positive free cash flow, when might the company begin repurchasing stock or returning cash to shareholders? Management hinted that once this might be possible once they achieved the milestone of an investment grade rating - I wouldn't be surprised to see that occur in the near future as the company eventually reaches a neutral leverage position. Management noted that competitor Lyft has finally become more competitive in pricing, but did not appear concerned about price competition risk. Besides management's belief that there is more than enough room for a duopoly, the high interest rate environment has made it prohibitively expensive for LYFT (or other competitors) to compete on price, and this truth is especially important for LYFT stock which is trading at very low valuations.

Is UBER Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

UBER has come a long way from its ridesharing start, as it has had success integrating advertising and a membership offering into the platform.

2023 Q2 Presentation

While UBER is no longer a direct self-driving play due to having to abandon its in-house self-driving ambitions to conserve cash during the pandemic, it has partnered with Waymo to still offer self-driving services, and it also has a visible catalyst in bringing on more and more conventional taxis online. UBER is the leading gig transportation investment, and it is profitable to boot.

At recent prices, UBER found itself trading at around 2.4x sales.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates have the stock looking cheap at around 6x earnings in 2032.

Seeking Alpha

At its 2022 Investor Day, UBER had guided for around 3% adjusted EBITDA margin based on gross bookings by 2024.

2022 Investor Day

That implies around 15% adjusted EBITDA margin based on revenue. If we assume that UBER can achieve 15% net margins over the long term, sustain 13% revenue growth and trade at a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), then I could see the stock trading at 2.9x sales, implying solid upside from both multiple expansion and ongoing growth.

What are the key risks? UBER faces great competitive and regulatory risk. It is possible that the competition intensifies - perhaps a competitor with deep pockets enters the fray, or perhaps DoorDash (DASH) acquires Lyft (LYFT) to create a near-lookalike of strong rivals. It might not be such a crazy possibility, given that LYFT trades over 75% lower than its IPO price. I should note that anecdotally UBER does not appear to be the most consumer-centric name in the sector as DASH deserves that title - the above proposed marriage might pose significant competitive headwinds for the company.

UBER also faces great regulatory risk. Politicians may continue to work towards forcing gig companies like UBER to treat their contractors instead as employees. That may either lead to lower profit margins, higher consumer prices, or both, as these companies would be forced to provide worker benefits. It is not entirely clear how much more "fat" UBER has left to cull - any such regulatory action might lower long term net margin assumptions. UBER is not "dirt cheap" especially considering that this was a business model that few respected only several years ago - the stock has a long way to fall if sentiment breaks down, just look at the valuation of LYFT for an example.

I reiterate my buy rating for the stock as it appears to be benefiting from the higher interest rate environment due to both higher interest income as well as lower competitive threats.