Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WM Technology Is A Good Cannabis Stock

Sep. 24, 2023 4:01 AM ETWM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)HYFM
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MAPS is up year-to-date and up a lot since I wrote about it in early May, but it could go higher.
  • The company has no debt and some cash, and its outlook has improved.
  • I see ancillary companies, like MAPS, as poised to do better than MSOs if 280E does not vanish.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, 420 Investor. Learn More »
Weedmaps Museum Of Weed Exclusive Preview Event

John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment

I first mentioned WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to the Seeking Alpha readers in mid-January, suggesting it could be one of the best biotech and healthcare stocks in 2023. The stock then was $1.15, up about 14% year-to-date. Since then, the stock has rallied, while the SPDR

420 Investor launched in 2013, just ahead of Colorado legalizing for adult-use. We are moving to Seeking Alpha and will let our followers know when that occurs. Historically, we have provided great coverage of the sector with model portfolios, videos and written material to help investors learn about cannabis stocks.

This article was written by

Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
71.45K Followers

Alan Brochstein, CFA, was one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. He has run 420 Investor, a subscription-based due diligence platform for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he has moved to Seeking Alpha, since 2013, and he is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015. Alan is based in Houston. He and his wife have two adult children.

Before focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry in early 2014, Alan had worked in the securities industry since 1986, primarily with the responsibility for managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent research and consulting to registered investment advisors. In addition to advising several different hedge funds and investment managers, including Friedberg Investment Management, where he participated as a member of its investment management committee, Alan was also a senior analyst for the independent research firm Management CV. In 2008, he began providing a first-of-its-kind subscription-based service for individual investors, Invest By Model, which offered two different portfolios that investors could replicate in their own accounts. Alan also offered The Analytical Trader at Marketfy, where he used fundamental and technical analysis in a disciplined process to offer specific trade ideas geared towards swing traders.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.