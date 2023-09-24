LuCaAr

We have drawn our red, vertical line, Sell Signals on both the daily and weekly charts for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). We have also drawn a blue line Buy Signal on the Volatility Index (VIX) chart. These signals tell us that the SPY has started a bearish move down to find support. It has failed to find the Demand necessary to reach a new high, and now Supply is taking the SPY down to test the lows. This forms a bearish pattern of lower-highs and lower-lows in price, which you can see forming on the SPY chart below.

What are the fundamental reasons for this? First and foremost is the Fed policy of high interest rates for longer. Rising unemployment might change that policy, but there is a continuing hot jobs market and the economy is strong.

There is full employment, with consumers still spending and driving a strong economy. High interest rates are beginning to affect certain sectors, like regional banks, real estate and other areas of the economy where consumers have to borrow to buy, like automobiles.

Plus, consumers can max out their credit cards to pay for the inflated prices at the restaurant, supermarket and gas station. That keeps the economy strong for the short term. However, the short term may be coming to an end. At some point, the market looks ahead and sees a change coming. When it does, it begins to drop. High PE stocks come down in price to lower that inflated, overvalued PE.

Apple (AAPL) is a market like stock and is in almost every investor's portfolio. It is now hitting some bumps in the road, and it is overvalued. As you can see at the top of the chart below, our proprietary SID signal has dropped from a strong Hold rating to a Sell signal at the red line.

The problem with AAPL is if most already own it, who is left to buy? The answer is bargain hunters looking for AAPL at much lower prices and valuations (read lower PE). That may be indicative of the broader market that is looking for a lower PE, especially among the top seven stocks that are heavily overweighted by the SPY. Those mega cap stocks are also overvalued with PEs that are too high for this long term, high interest rate environment.

When will the consumer spending slow? When unemployment starts rising; when their credit cards are maxed out; when high interest rates bite them; and when the stock market drops and their paper wealth has fallen, making them cautious. All that seems to be a long way off, so the market is not going to crash here. It is just going to go from overvalued to fair value. Longer term it may even become undervalued, but nobody sees that happening when the economy is so strong.

The Fed has proven once again that it takes high interest rates a very long time to bring the economy down. COVID fiscal spending and the drop in interest rates was just too much for the Fed to overcome quickly. The hot jobs market is indicative of too much government spending. With high interest rates, the pendulum is slowly swinging back. However, it is so slow, that the economy is still strong and many expect a soft landing or no recession.

This current weakness in the market reflects all of the fundamentals. The market is begrudgingly moving lower at the slowest pace possible. Why should it go lower when the economy is strong and inflation has inflated profits for most companies as they easily raised prices? It is when the economy is weak and prices have to come down, that corporate profit margins get whacked. That seems to be a long way off. This is why the Fed will keep rates higher longer.

Conclusion

When the market looks ahead and sees unemployment rising, the consumer in trouble, and interest rates still high, it will drop to the bottom. It doesn't see that happening yet. What it does see happening is that high interest rates for longer will slow parts of the economy. Stocks in those sectors will be dumped. Portfolio managers will sell those stocks, taking the market down in the short term, targeting $425 or $420 on the SPY. Then they will buy the winners they see for 2024, taking the market back up in an attempt to reach the old high. We will be putting these stocks in our 2024 Model Portfolio. At some point in the future, the consumer stops spending as unemployment rises and the market bottoms. That is not now.

Here is our daily SPY chart with our vertical, red line, Sell Signal, testing $430 support and targeting a test of $425, if $430 support fails as we expect.

SPY Sell Signals and Supply showing on this daily chart targeting $425 support. (StockCharts.com)

Here is our VIX chart showing our blue line buy signal as price begins its bounce from deeply oversold. A rising VIX is a bearish signal for the market.

Rising VIX is a bearish signal for the market. (StockCharts.com)

Here is our Apple (AAPL) weekly chart with our proprietary SID Signal at the top showing a dramatic drop from a strong Hold signal, to a Sell signal at the red, horizontal line. AAPL is an overvalued, market like stock and is dropping with the market.