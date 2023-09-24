Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: Get An 8.4% Yield Plus An Upside Catalyst

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • British American Tobacco's shares have declined 16% this year, but the company is well-run and profitable, with momentum in its non-traditional product categories.
  • The company's vapour products, particularly the vuse brand, are driving momentum in the non-traditional product category. Vapour gross margins are rapidly growing.
  • BAT projects $49B in free cash flow in the next five years.
  • Shares of British American Tobacco are too cheap given the strength of the value proposition.

Shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) have declined 16% year to date. However, British American Tobacco is a well-run tobacco firm, achieves consistent profitability and has continual moment in its non-traditional product category that includes its vapour brand vuse... which is seeing

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Mike076
Today, 4:36 AM
Premium
Comments (343)
No doubt this is a cheap cash cow at this level. Thanks for the article. One of my top pick currently.
O
OBI1978
Today, 4:26 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
Long BTI.
josephaoppenheim
josephaoppenheim
Today, 4:21 AM
Comments (5.63K)
Cherry flavored chewing tobacco should be a big hit for BTI, says Flegman.
