M&A activity is heating up in the energy infrastructure space. ONEOK (OKE) announced that it would acquire Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) in a deal valued at $18.8 billion on 5/14/23. On 9/21, shareholders of OKE and MMP approved the merger. Energy Transfer (ET) announced it would acquire Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) for $7.1 billion on 8/16. Most recently, Enbridge (ENB) made the headlines on 9/5/23 after announcing it would acquire 3 gas utilities from Dominion Energy (D) for $14 billion. In previous articles on energy infrastructure companies, I have speculated that further consolidation in the space would occur as large companies looked to expand their footprint and benefit from economies of scale. As further consolidation occurs, I think Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) looks more attractive as fewer chess pieces remain on the board. KMI has 82,000 miles of pipeline and 140 terminals while transporting 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States. I have indicated that I think the entire space is undervalued, and as more companies are rolled up into larger entities, I believe it will make the value of current assets appreciate.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies, and continued consolidation should make their assets more valuable

After each new acquisition or merger takes place, KMI looks more interesting to me. KMI has one of the largest footprints in the energy infrastructure space, making them extremely attractive. The moat surrounding the incumbents is wide and deep. Unlike technology or other industries, people don't just decide they want to raise money and build pipelines. Taking a step back, you need to complete a stringent permitting process, conduct environmental studies, purchase land, get regulatory approvals, deal with regulations and ordinances throughout different areas, navigate a changing political and activist environment, and conduct ongoing maintenance to mitigate environmental damage to name a few challenges. There is a reason that in 2020, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) purchased Dominion's natural gas transmission and storage assets for $9.7 billion. It's easier to purchase existing assets than deal with all the red tape of building new infrastructure, and Berkshire already moved 8% of the United States interstate natural gas. If a company such as Berkshire that has the capital and political resources felt it was better to acquire than build, there is a reason why consolidation continues to occur in the space.

Traditional Energy has lost its appeal to many because it is highly politicized, but the fact remains that without fossil fuels are a requirement for everyday life in 2023. KMI is responsible for transporting 40% of the natural gas that gets consumed in the United States through its 70,000 miles and 700 billion cubic feet of storage pertaining to natural gas. KMI also operates 9,500 miles of products pipelines and transports 2.4 million bpd, and 1,500 miles of CO2 pipeline. It would be next to impossible to recreate KMI's infrastructure from scratch due to land requirements alone. Every time a merger or acquisition occurs, I think about adding to my position in KMI because it has a tremendous amount of hard assets that are critical to both the domestic and international economies. Energy infrastructure companies see value in hard assets as they are willing to pay a premium to expand their footprint and benefit from combined synergies. There are many entities that operate in the natural gas space, and KMI has one of the largest pipeline networks in the country. As consolidation continues to occur, there will be fewer options for companies to target, which should increase the premium on pipeline and storage assets.

No matter the political narrative, the 2023 Annual Energy Outlook from the EIA (can be read here) indicates that production levels in their reference cases for petroleum and other liquids, and natural gas will increase through 2050. I am pro-renewables and have several investments in the sector, but the projections coming out of the EIA are that dry natural gas production will continue to increase throughout the United States through 2050 while the United States increases the amount of LNG it exports. The combination of increased production and exporting will have to correlate to more natural gas being transported. Kinder Morgan is a direct beneficiary of this scenario because it already moves 40% of the natural gas produced. If one of the larger companies wants to increase its footprint in the natural gas transportation space, at some point, all roads lead to KMI. Even if KMI doesn't get acquired, it's infrastructure of hard assets that will see higher utilization should see their value increase as they generate larger amounts of revenue and profits in the future.

Kinder Morgan is living up to its end of the bargain and delivering for shareholders

Some didn't believe KMI's management when they came out and delivered their plan for financial discipline. After roughly 8 years, KMI continues to deliver strong results. KMI finished 2015 with $43.3 billion in total debt and generated $6.91 billion in EBITDA. This placed their total debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 6.27x. I don't use net debt because the cash a company has on the balance sheet may not get allocated toward their debt repayments, so I use total debt. Since amassing a total debt load of $43.3 billion in 2015, KMI has eliminated $11.53 billion in total debt for a reduction of -26.62%. This has ultimately resulted in KMI's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio declining from 6.27x to 4.96x. This is the first time in 8 years that KMI has seen its total debt to EBITDA ratio fall under 5x.

While improving its financial situation, KMI has also provided shareholders with 6 dividend increases since 2018. KMI had drastically reduced the quarterly dividend in 2016 from $0.51 to $0.125. The combination of KMI's increasing debt and the blow to the dividend left shareholders questioning leadership. I think investors seem to either forget or dismiss that management and the board of directors own 13% of KMI's shares, and their interests are aligned with common shareholders. Every decision that management makes impacts them financially, and while the improvement isn't seen in the share price today, it's hard to argue with what KMI has accomplished. While reducing the debt load by -$11.53 billion, KMI has also increased the quarterly dividend by 126% from $0.125 to $0.2825. The share price may not be as high, and the dividend may not be as large as it once was, but KMI is a stronger company today, and there is significant room for the dividend to continue increasing and for the market to reward KMI's accomplishments.

In the last earnings report, KMI disclosed that they see their net income coming in at $2.5 billion, while the annualized dividends paid will represent a 2% YoY increase to $1.13 per share. I am a bit harsher than many energy infrastructure companies as they measure their leverage level by net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, whereas I look at Total Debt to EBITDA. Based on KMI's standard, they are projecting they will finish 2023 generating $7.7 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, placing their net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio at 4x. This is below their 4.5x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA target. KMI is also projecting that it will generate $4.8 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF) which works out to $2.13 per share. KMI is paying out 53.05% of its DCF through dividends, which leaves them roughly $2.25 billion in retained DCF for business operations.

KMI is in a strong position as they have $3.7 committed to a backlog of projects that will provide a runway for growth. This can all be self-funded through their retained DCF after paying the dividend. There is 37% of the backlog coming online in 2023, with another 32% in 2024. Since KMI is generating over $2 billion in retained DCF they can organically grow their operations without adding debt in a high interest rate environment. This is a combination that can help increase the amount of EBITDA, and DCF KMI generates while allowing them to pay down debt and raise the dividend.

Conclusion

I think KMI is in a strong position considering what they have accomplished on their balance sheet and the consolidation taking place around them. KMI continues to deliver on its fiscal responsibility promise as they reduce debt, organically grows through retained DCF, and rebuild the dividend. The market isn't rewarding KMI just yet, but each year that passes puts KMI in a stronger position. I think the market will eventually turn, and we will see shares exceed $20 as the reality of the oil and gas industry continues to set in.