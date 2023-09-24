jimfeng/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) looks very cheap on a p/e and p/b basis right now, but what I have discovered is a significant amount of debt levels that are digging into the expansion capacities of the company as little earnings are left over when paying down all the debts and obligations.

The company holds $3.4 billion in debt with a market cap under $600 million. AMBC is in my opinion a debt trap that is currently disguised as a value opportunity. I fear that investors will be getting the short end of the stick here and see their investments lose value. The debt levels will weigh on further and the current downward trend will likely continue. The share price has already gone down over 10% in the last 12 months and I think it can go lower, causing me to rate AMBC a sell right now.

Company Structure

AMBC is a prominent insurance company headquartered in New York City, specializing in property and casualty insurance services. The company operates through two distinct divisions: Everspan and Cirrata. Everspan is dedicated to offering specialty insurance programs, with a particular focus on covering commercial and personal liability risks. This division provides tailored insurance solutions to address a wide range of liability concerns faced by businesses and individuals.

Cirrata, on the other hand, functions as an insurance distribution platform, encompassing a diverse portfolio of Managing General Agents and Managing General Underwriters (MGAs and MGUs). Through Cirrata, Ambac extends its reach and capabilities in the insurance market, partnering with various entities to expand its insurance offerings and enhance its market presence.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

The company presents itself as a solid opportunity to gain exposure to the growing specialty coverage market. The US MGA market is expected to showcase growth of 14% as presented by the company. Some of the historical trends supporting this assumption are the doubling of the market since 2014, showcasing the demand it has. The amount of direct premiums written is also increasing at a very sound rate. Recently as well the focus has come to ensure the loss ratios are improving as catastrophic events and weather-based events are causing some mayhem in the insurance markets.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

AMBC has had a last couple of difficult quarters as seen above here. The Q2 FY2023 showcased a negative bottom line, down heavily from the $5.2 million positive the last year. The adjusted value though for the company tells a different story as the adjusted EPS resulted to be $0.07, up from $(0.84) in Q2 FY2022. Going forward I think investors will want to see a continuation of this trend to make it possible to divert more capital to paying down debt and getting into a less leveraged financial position. The debt levels have been incredibly high for over a decade and looking at how it has affected the EPS I think we see something quite disappointing right now. The EPS has averaged a CAGR of negative 3.68% in the last decade. This tells me that AMBC has been unable to raise the bottom line significantly by taking on at one point over $15 billion in debts.

Earnings Transcript

I have been quite pessimistic about AMBC so far and I think it's only fair we include some comments from the management itself as well in this piece. The CEO of AMBC Claude LeBlanc had the following to share the last earnings call.

“Our differentiated market positioning, combined with favorable market trends, position us well for continued robust growth in the coming quarters. Our consolidated financial results for the second quarter showed a modest gap net loss and positive adjusted net income, reflecting the momentum of our new businesses and the increasing stability of our Legacy Financial Guarantee business”.

The management of AMBC seems to be quite bullish on their outlooks still and expects continued growth over the next few quarters. I am not as convinced and I think that there has to be some significant catalyst if the EPS is to exhibit a continued uptrend from now on. A catalyst that would enable AMBC to expand margins by offsetting even more expense to their customer base. But with a competitive market environment, I think that would just drive new acquisitions away and into the hands of peers instead.

Risk Associated

AMBC presently carries a substantial debt load on its financial books. While the company effectively meets its debt obligations and is actively pursuing strategies to reduce this debt burden using available cash reserves, it's important to note that rising interest rates can have an impact on AMBC's financial flexibility. Interest expenses remain quite high for AMBC still at $161 million for the last 12 months, a result of the significant amount of debts the company has taken on.

Balance Sheet (Investor Presentation)

As interest rates climb, the company may find its ability to invest in other potential growth opportunities somewhat constrained, potentially affecting its capacity to generate future cash flows. This underscores the significance of closely monitoring interest rate trends and their potential implications for AMBC's overall financial health and strategic decisions. Balancing debt reduction with strategic investments remains a key challenge in AMBC's financial management approach. Looking back though I think the company has done a very good job at deleveraging their balance sheet. The debt leverage/ABV, for example, has gone down 74% over the last 6 years, and reducing their leverage further remains a key priority for the management team. This I think will be done by further reducing the debt levels sitting at $3.4 billion right now. Seeing as AMBC only has a market cap of around $580 million that is a significant amount of leverage for them to have. It will likely weigh on the share price in the medium term and is the reason the company is trading at the low multiples it does.

Investor Takeaway

The value of AMBC is very low on a p/e and p/b metric as it should be in my view. The company holds a great amount of debt still and that seems unlikely to change in the short-term. AMBC needs to expand its margins rapidly to drive enough earning growth to pay down obligations and liabilities. This will likely weigh on the growth prospects of the business and result in the share price going even lower. I am not a fan of the inconsistent bottom line and will be rating AMBC a sell for now.