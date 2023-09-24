Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Ideas For Value In A Market Where Value Is Hard To Find

Sep. 24, 2023 5:01 AM ETFEZ, GLD, IAU, IJR, VB, VGK1 Comment
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold remains a stable asset with solid gains, low volatility, and a history as a valid hedge.
  • European shares still look cheap compared to the S&P 500, offering potential value.
  • Investors may need to explore alternative strategies beyond a simple stock/bond portfolio for alpha.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

A drop of cosmetic gel with a flower on a pink background.

Natali Stroganova/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader market and to determine where some value may be hiding out. This is not specific to just equities, but rather a focus

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.36K Followers

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I currently work for a large-cap US Bank in funds management. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) when I got my Finance degree. I received my MBA in 2013 in North Carolina.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; DIA, RSP

Utilities: VPU, BUI 

Energy: VDE, RYE, IXC

Innovation: GINN, QQQ

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: BGT, Individual muni issues (NC)

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, WM, MGM

Cash position: 25%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, RSP, DIA, QQQ, IAU, VDE, IXC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 6:00 AM
Comments (3.61K)
Very good article, however, I wonder given how skewed the tech sector and the “magnificent 7” controls the index if the S&P 500 equal weight index, say RSP, would be a more relevant benchmark.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.