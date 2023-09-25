Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SiriusPoint Offers Extremely Undervalued 9.3% Bond And An Excellent Preferred Stock

Sep. 25, 2023 12:00 PM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), SPNT.PR.B5 Comments
Preferred Stock Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We first revisit our recommendation of SiriusPoint preferred stock from May of this year.
  • Although SPNT-B has been a big winner for us since May, it is still the most undervalued among “qualified” BB+ rated preferred stocks plus it has a massive reset rate.
  • At the current 5-year treasury note yield, the reset yield on SPNT-B will be 12% and it trades below par.
  • SiriusPoint also offers an extremely undervalued bond with an investment grade BBB rating and an approximate 9.3% yield-to-maturity (YTM).
  • A typical BBB bond has a YTM of around 6.3% making this 9.3% YTM bond the most undervalued bond in the market based on credit rating (in my opinion).
SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is a property/casualty insurance company that was formed from the merger of Sirius Group and Dan Loeb’s Third Point Reinsurance. Here is a description of the company’s operations from Yahoo Finance:

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader
6.06K Followers

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPNT-B AND SPNT BOND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

mrmedusa
Today, 1:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.48K)
Really glad I picked up some of the preferreds.
36510
Today, 12:40 PM
Premium
Comments (753)
I think IB´s USG8201FAA78 is the ISIN, not the CUSIP.
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:44 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.1K)
@36510 But that is what you must enter to trade this bond at IBKR.
T
Toeser
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (178)
Well the bonds were a nice idea, but I went to both of my major brokers and neither indicated any offers on this bond.
Preferred Stock Trader
Today, 12:34 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.1K)
@Toeser There are lots of offers. But some brokers only look at offers among their own customers and they don't have any offers because these brokers don't make it available to their customers to buy it so none of their customers own it. Its a catch 22. IBKR is the place for bonds where they trade online like stocks and you can see the bid/offers and place limit orders and GTC orders. A good broker will call outside to a bond desk to get an offer.
