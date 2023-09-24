Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oil Won't Hit $300 But Chevron Is Still A Buy

Sep. 24, 2023 5:38 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)JPM, OXY, US10Y
Summary

  • Many writers predict that WTI crude oil will reach $300 per barrel.
  • I disagree with this forecast because it does not take into account supply and demand dynamics in the oil and gas market.
  • The "WTI to $300" call is based on a superficial "inflation adjustment" methodology that ignores market supply and demand. Still, Chevron can make a lot of money with $90 crude.
  • Chevron stock is a good value because oil prices are likely to remain healthy enough for the company to pay its dividend and potentially deliver modest capital gains.
  • Chevron's diversified business model allows it to capture profit at different points along the oil and gas supply chain, giving it a competitive advantage.
A Chevron gas station at night is shown in Dallas, Texas, USA.

A Chevron gas station at night is shown in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Lately it has become fashionable for writers to predict that WTI crude oil will go to $300 per barrel. Several commentators floated this price target in recent months, and countless news outlets repeated their claims. It all got started back in the

